ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Former Tiger named NL Rookie of the Year

By Abigail Angalet
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KAXAK_0ip87ivT00

A former Tiger has been named The Sporting News National League (NL) Rookie of the Year following his first full season with the Atlanta Braves.

Clemson right-hander Spencer Strider earned the prestigious honor following a historic rookie season for the Braves where he broke several long-standing records including becoming the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 200 strikeouts in a single season, surpassing Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (2001).

In his first full season in Atlanta, Strider recorded a 2.67 ERA with an 11-5 record and 202 strikeouts through 31 game appearances and 20 starts. Coming into the 2022 season, the right-hander quickly transitioned from a bullpen role to a key starter for the Braves’ rotation, bringing a nasty triple-digit fastball and slider combination that have been big for Strider’s success on the mound for Atlanta.

The Ohio native spent three seasons with the Tigers from 2018-2020, garnering a 4.71 ERA, 5-2 record and one save over the course of two active seasons, 26 game appearances and 63.0 innings pitched. In his final season at Clemson, Strider became a key weekend starter for the Tigers as well as a long reliever out of the bullpen before being drafted in the fourth round (No. 126 overall pick) by the Atlanta Braves in the 2020 MLB Draft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Braves whiffed on in-division trade to relieve themselves of headache

The Atlanta Braves tried to trade away outfielder Marcell Ozuna this season. Their attempt failed, in part thanks to the Washington Nationals. Marcell Ozuna has been a headache for the Braves the past few season thanks to several off-field incidents, which include a domestic violence arrest and a DUI. Were it not for his contract, it’s safe to assume Atlanta would have released Ozuna outright.
ATLANTA, GA
batterypower.com

Braves 40-man roster outlook heading into the offseason

The World Series will get underway Friday in Houston and unfortunately, it will not be the Atlanta Braves who are facing the Astros in a rematch. The focus for the Braves now shifts to the offseason, which will get underway as soon as the Fall Classic is completed. Atlanta enters the offseason in good shape with much of its young core locked up for a long time. Still, there are questions that will need to be answered and the biggest is at shortstop where Dansby Swanson is a free agent. We will be examining a lot of these decisions in closer detail over the next few weeks, but for now here is a snapshot of where things stand heading into the offseason.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 10

Fail to show Saturday. That's how we'll define what happened to several one-loss teams inside the top 15 who went on the road and took beatings in conference play. Wake Forest and Oklahoma State have tumbled in our Week 10 AP Top 25 projection while Ohio State, Georgia and Tennessee each flexed their muscles against quality competition to stay unbeaten ahead of Tuesday's first College Football Playoff rankings.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Sandy Koufax Earns NL MVP Honors 59 Years Ago Today

Today marks 59 years since he won MVP while earning his first ever unanimous deletion for the Cy Young award. Koufax also won the Hickok Belt award, an award given from 1950-1976 to the top professional athlete of the year in the United States. In his 1963 MVP season, Sandy...
On3.com

5-star center Baye Fall sets commitment date, down to 4 schools

On3 Consensus five-star recruit Baye Fall will announce his college commitment on Tuesday, November 15th. The 6-foot-10 center out of Denver (Colo.) Accelerated Schools is down to four schools: Auburn, Rutgers, Arkansas, and Seton Hall. Fall has visited each of his finalists officially, even making a second trip to Auburn...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Miguel Vargas: Dodgers Postseason Roster Spot Meant ‘A Lot’

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been fortunate enough to churn out top-end talent from their farm system in the last decade, and although he isn’t touted as one of the elite prospects of the class, Miguel Vargas made his MLB debut on Aug. 3 and made enough of an impression to earn himself a spot on the postseason roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Florida Gators football: What Billy Napier said after loss to rival Georgia

The Florida Gators dropped to 4-4 on the season and 1-4 in the SEC following Saturday's 42-20 loss against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs. In the loss, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson completed 18 of 37 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown. The Gators struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing as a team 34 times for just 100 yards and one touchdown.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

The Cubs Are Making A Familiar Change On The Coaching Staff

The 2022 season was a disappointing one for the Chicago Cubs. After a disappointing finish in 2021, they looked to come back stronger in 2022 and return to their winning ways. In the end though, the season fell apart relatively quickly. The Cubs finished in third place in the NL...
CHICAGO, IL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy