Former Tiger named NL Rookie of the Year

A former Tiger has been named The Sporting News National League (NL) Rookie of the Year following his first full season with the Atlanta Braves.

Clemson right-hander Spencer Strider earned the prestigious honor following a historic rookie season for the Braves where he broke several long-standing records including becoming the fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach 200 strikeouts in a single season, surpassing Hall of Famer Randy Johnson (2001).

In his first full season in Atlanta, Strider recorded a 2.67 ERA with an 11-5 record and 202 strikeouts through 31 game appearances and 20 starts. Coming into the 2022 season, the right-hander quickly transitioned from a bullpen role to a key starter for the Braves’ rotation, bringing a nasty triple-digit fastball and slider combination that have been big for Strider’s success on the mound for Atlanta.

The Ohio native spent three seasons with the Tigers from 2018-2020, garnering a 4.71 ERA, 5-2 record and one save over the course of two active seasons, 26 game appearances and 63.0 innings pitched. In his final season at Clemson, Strider became a key weekend starter for the Tigers as well as a long reliever out of the bullpen before being drafted in the fourth round (No. 126 overall pick) by the Atlanta Braves in the 2020 MLB Draft.