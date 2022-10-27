ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

Wellesley sustainability update: National Grid’s enticing offer; Another successful EV showcase; Wellesley High plastics display

By Bob Brown
The Swellesley Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Swellesley Report

Upside down day at Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility

Just when we think we’ve seen it all at the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility comes this image of RDF volunteer Anthony Elzein going head over heels for this inversion table brought in by a resident. “Someone brought it in and said it was too big for his apartment....
WELLESLEY, MA
Boston Magazine

Three Greater Boston Bakeries to Try on This Crisp Fall Weekend

The brown-butter chocolate chip cookies of your dreams, Haitian American treats, and babka galore. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Welcome to Three to Try. At the end of the week, we share three restaurant or dish recommendations for the weekend—sometimes...
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event

More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
MILTON, MA
94.9 HOM

The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get

I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
RAYMOND, NH
nerej.com

JLL Capital Markets closes $47 million sale of 36-building, 114-unit portfolio located in East Boston, MA

East Boston, MA JLL Capital Markets has closed the $47 million sale of a 36-building, 114-unit, multi-housing portfolio. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Grossman Companies and Hodara Real Estate Group. East Boston Community Development Corp. (EBCDC) acquired the portfolio. EBCDC has acquired this portfolio to help expand affordable housing options in the area. They were attracted to the portfolio given the immediate scale it provides across all neighborhoods, the quality of assets and access to transit.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Michelle Wu shares details of downtown revitalization plans

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has shared the city’s plans to revitalize its downtown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wu said the new plan will help expand housing downtown, enhance nightlife in the city and improve public transportation. “We really need to mix things up...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley sports news: Football rolls to 5th straight win; Read about the Whalers; Costa Rica Cleat Drive

Wellesley High scored a touchdown with 3:32 left in the first quarter vs. Braintree on Saturday morning and controlled the field throughout the rest of the game for an eventual 28-7 victory. That brings the Raiders to 6-2 on the season, and they’re undefeated in Bay State (Carey) league play as they head into the playoffs in match-ups to be determined.
WELLESLEY, MA
wgbh.org

Jewish students say they have begun to feel unsafe on local campuses

Jewish students attending Boston-area colleges said Sunday that the rise of antisemitism has made them fear for their safety on campus. Speaking at a forum on antisemitism organized by the Anti-Defamation League, Emerson College student Bailey Allen said she has to gauge whether she should wear something that represents her Jewish identity.
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m

North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
DARTMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Thursday, November 3: Going Nuts

NEEDHAM, Mass. — We visit Arcade Snacks in Auburn and Q’s Nuts in Somerville for their veritable nut buffets and choices. We learn about the benefits of acorn flour and how to make it. We are also introduced to high-powered almond butter, courtesy of local Bear Butter and discover how local researchers are trying to tame nut allergies in patients.
SOMERVILLE, MA
smartcitiesdive.com

Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience

Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings

With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
FRAMINGHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy