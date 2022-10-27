Wellesley sustainability update: National Grid’s enticing offer; Another successful EV showcase; Wellesley High plastics display

Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
The Swellesley Report
Upside down day at Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility
Just when we think we’ve seen it all at the Wellesley Recycling & Disposal Facility comes this image of RDF volunteer Anthony Elzein going head over heels for this inversion table brought in by a resident. “Someone brought it in and said it was too big for his apartment....
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
It’s make it or break it for retail stores in Worcester’s downtown as foot traffic is slow to return
If Lynn Cheney could go back in time she said she probably wouldn’t open her store, Maker to Main Market, in downtown Worcester. “It has not been a rewarding experience,” Cheney said of owning a retail store on Main Street.
Boston Magazine
Three Greater Boston Bakeries to Try on This Crisp Fall Weekend
The brown-butter chocolate chip cookies of your dreams, Haitian American treats, and babka galore. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love The Feed. Sign-up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Welcome to Three to Try. At the end of the week, we share three restaurant or dish recommendations for the weekend—sometimes...
WMUR.com
Eversource C.E.O. "deeply concerned" about region's winter power capacity
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New England may not have enough power if a severe cold spell hits this winter, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy warned in a letter to President Joe Biden. “I write to you today to ask for your Administration’s leadership again to swiftly...
miltontimes.com
Burke receives Winchester Award at annual BID Milton event
More than 400 people attended the annual fundraising gala for Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton (BID Milton) at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Museum and Library in Boston on the weekend of Oct. 14. WCVB’s Erika Tarantal hosted the event, which raised funds for BID Milton’s Everyday Exceptional Capital Campaign. WCVB...
The One Food People Outside of New England Don’t Get
I moved to New England from upstate New York in the mid-1980s. I was a poor college student with $300 to my name and no budget for fancy food. I did make some lifelong friends who invited me over for dinner. They served up something delicious but completely foreign to me. I called my family to tell them of this new incredible meal I "discovered".
nerej.com
JLL Capital Markets closes $47 million sale of 36-building, 114-unit portfolio located in East Boston, MA
East Boston, MA JLL Capital Markets has closed the $47 million sale of a 36-building, 114-unit, multi-housing portfolio. JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between The Grossman Companies and Hodara Real Estate Group. East Boston Community Development Corp. (EBCDC) acquired the portfolio. EBCDC has acquired this portfolio to help expand affordable housing options in the area. They were attracted to the portfolio given the immediate scale it provides across all neighborhoods, the quality of assets and access to transit.
whdh.com
Michelle Wu shares details of downtown revitalization plans
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has shared the city’s plans to revitalize its downtown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wu said the new plan will help expand housing downtown, enhance nightlife in the city and improve public transportation. “We really need to mix things up...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth
One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley sports news: Football rolls to 5th straight win; Read about the Whalers; Costa Rica Cleat Drive
Wellesley High scored a touchdown with 3:32 left in the first quarter vs. Braintree on Saturday morning and controlled the field throughout the rest of the game for an eventual 28-7 victory. That brings the Raiders to 6-2 on the season, and they’re undefeated in Bay State (Carey) league play as they head into the playoffs in match-ups to be determined.
wgbh.org
Jewish students say they have begun to feel unsafe on local campuses
Jewish students attending Boston-area colleges said Sunday that the rise of antisemitism has made them fear for their safety on campus. Speaking at a forum on antisemitism organized by the Anti-Defamation League, Emerson College student Bailey Allen said she has to gauge whether she should wear something that represents her Jewish identity.
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital Ptrs. completes sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center and At Square One for a total of $47m
North Dartmouth, MA Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the $27.375 million sale of Faunce Corner Shopping Center, a super-regional shopping center. The asset, anchored by national retailers Kohls, Bob’s Discount Furniture, Christmas Tree Shops and Firestone, is one of the most desirable shopping centers in the local market given the property’s access and co-tenancy. Justin Smith, head of capital markets; Chris Peterson, vice president of capital markets; Sam Koonce, associate and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing both buyer and seller.
WCVB
Thursday, November 3: Going Nuts
NEEDHAM, Mass. — We visit Arcade Snacks in Auburn and Q’s Nuts in Somerville for their veritable nut buffets and choices. We learn about the benefits of acorn flour and how to make it. We are also introduced to high-powered almond butter, courtesy of local Bear Butter and discover how local researchers are trying to tame nut allergies in patients.
smartcitiesdive.com
Boston wants to use curb bump-outs to manage flooding, boost resilience
Boston announced its first green infrastructure policy requiring certain small-scale, right-of-way city infrastructure projects to include environmental features that improve resilience to the impacts of climate change, such as flooding. The policy specifically applies to curb extensions, or bump-outs, designed to increase pedestrian safety at crosswalks. The policy has three...
universalhub.com
City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings
With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
wgbh.org
Pine Street Inn president says opposition to supportive housing is 'mostly based in fear'
Since 1969, Pine Street Inn has provided housing and other services to more than 1,400 homeless individuals every day. The organization has become one of the largest of its kind in New England, and now the South End nonprofit is on the move. Pine Street Inn plans to redevelop the...
Here’s what we know about the families seeking shelter in Kingston and Plymouth
"It would have been easier to provide support if we had been a part of the planning process." Kingston and Plymouth town officials are expressing frustration with the state for failing to notify them ahead of time that dozens of people in need would be seeking shelter in their towns.
Should you rake your leaves this fall? Here’s why some experts say no
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Leaf duty may be getting a reprieve after lawn and wildlife experts say it’s better to leave them rather than bagging them up. In New England, the only thing worse than shoveling is raking. But do you leave the leaves or bag them up? Spencer Curtis was at his son’s house in Framingham where the leaves cover the lawn. “He is a little lazy I would say. He waits for his father to come,” said Curtis.
