NBC Chicago

Justin Fields, David Montgomery Share Blame for Micah Parsons' TD

ARLINGTON, Texas -- For two-and-a-half quarters Sunday, the Bears more or less neutralized Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. But a player of Parson's caliber needs just one opportunity to wreck a game. That opportunity presented itself with the Cowboys leading 35-23, and mental errors by two of the Bears' best players allowed it to happen.
NBC Chicago

Who Is Chicago Bears Defensive Lineman Gerri Green?

Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list. Who is Gerri Green?. Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice...
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Fails to Down Micah Parsons, Leads to Touchdown

Fields fails to down Micah Parsons, leads to touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During the third quarter of the Bears-Cowboys contest, David Montgomery coughed up the ball on third down and linebacker Micah Parsons recovered the fumble. Parsons remained on the ground while gaining possession of the ball,...
NBC Chicago

Bears Observations: Cowboys' Offense Too Much in 49-29 Shootout Loss

ARLINGTON, Texas – Once again, the Bears dug a giant hole against a more talented team. Once again, they didn't have enough juice in the tank to overcome a 21-point deficit. That was the story in a Week 5 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and it was the story Sunday where the Bears fell to 3-5 after a 49-29 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
NBC Chicago

Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Loss to Cowboys in NFL Week 8

Bears risers and fallers after big loss to Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team loses 49-29, it’s easy to find the bad plays and the players who could’ve done more to prevent a blowout. It’s much harder to find the positive moments, but the Bears did have a few standouts that kept the final score from being even uglier. Here are the biggest risers and fallers from the team’s big loss to the Cowboys in Week 8.
NBC Chicago

WATCH: Panthers Score Late Hail Mary Vs. Falcons, Lose in Overtime

WATCH: Panthers score late Hail Mary vs. Falcons, lose in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s just something about the Atlanta Falcons and 28. Up 34-28 against the Carolina Panthers (2-6) with 23 seconds left in regulation, the Falcons (4-4) allowed P.J. Walker and D.J. Moore to link up on a 62-yard Hail Mary to tie the game.
NBC Chicago

Who Is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' New Starting QB

Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to...
NBC Chicago

Bill Belichick Surpasses George Halas in Career Coaching Wins

Belichick surpasses George Halas in coaching wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, Bill Belichick notched the 325th win of his head coaching career, marking him the second-winningest head coach behind Don Shula and surpassing Bears' legend George Halas. The longtime head coach is 22 wins behind Shula...
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Records His Highest Quarterback Rating of Season

Fields records his highest quarterback rating of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Despite a 20-point loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, there was an evidential improvement. Bears quarterback Justin Fields recorded his highest quarterback rating (QBR) of the season with a 120 value. His previous high was...
NBC Chicago

WATCH: NFL Ref Calls Penalty on…the Seattle Mariners?

WATCH: NFL ref calls penalty on...the Seattle Mariners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Seattle Seahawks were called for two penalties on Sunday. And the Seattle Mariners were called for one. Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' home matchup versus the New York Giants, NFL referee Jerome...
NBC Chicago

Latavius Murray Makes History With Second London Touchdown

Latavius Murray is making history across the pond. Not only did the Broncos' running back come in the clutch on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, scoring the game-winning touchdown to defeat the Jaguars, but the play made Murray the first player to score a rushing touchdown for two different teams in London in the same season.
NBC Chicago

Ex-NFL Star James Harrison Pushes Near-2K-Pound Sled for Insane Workout

James Harrison pushes near-2K-pound sled for insane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been nearly five years since James Harrison played in the NFL. But he certainly hasn't lost the strength that helped make him one of the game's most feared linebackers. The 44-year-old posted an insane workout...
NBC Chicago

Joel Embiid Trolls Bulls With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You' Reference

Joel Embiid trolls Bulls with Aaron Rodgers reference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Joel Embiid owns the Chicago Bulls. It's a statement that is hard to dispute after the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-109 victory at the United Center Saturday night, which moved Embiid to a whopping 12-0 against the Bulls in his NBA career.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

