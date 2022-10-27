Bears risers and fallers after big loss to Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team loses 49-29, it’s easy to find the bad plays and the players who could’ve done more to prevent a blowout. It’s much harder to find the positive moments, but the Bears did have a few standouts that kept the final score from being even uglier. Here are the biggest risers and fallers from the team’s big loss to the Cowboys in Week 8.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO