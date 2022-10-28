all these democrats are nothing but traitors trying to destroy our country I hope they start going after each other, and you'll find biden in Delaware on another vacation I hope he stays there for good
stop funneling our tax payers money to ur foreign accounts and for your illegal purposes, such as Hunters and Joe's corrupt dealings of selling us out. We can change this in 2 weeks. vote his corrupt politicians out.
When Ukraine is getting last I read going on 100 billion in aid and military supplies and 70% of that disappears it's time to cut them off. ot our war, not our problem as there is nothing in Ukraine that is of national security to us.
Related
Why Iran is helping Russia against Ukraine
Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage
Luke Skywalker star sends army of 500 killer drones to blitz Russia and win back Ukraine’s ‘freedom’
White House claims US is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on protests
Russian Soldier Nicknamed 'Cannibal' Complains He Needs More Men: Ukraine
Newsweek roasted after publishing fact-check denying existence of Antifa groups
Vladimir Putin sends terrifying message to Russian elite by going after his alleged 'goddaughter'
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin says there’s no need for more ‘massive strikes’
Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral
Russian State TV Host: Ukraine Invasion to Become 'Gigantic European War'
Ukraine news LATEST: Putin’s fanatical troops ready ‘for heavy battle’ as desperate Kremlin to defend occupied Kherson
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Ukraine Situation Report: Russia’s Ka-52 Attack Helicopter Fleet Has Been Massacred
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A Group of Former Trump Aides Is Behind Racist and False Anti-Immigrant Ads
Here's What Happens if Democrats' Worst Case Midterms Scenario Comes True
A Disturbing Number of Americans Endorse Violence to “Stop Voter Fraud” and Return Trump to Power
Putin's nuclear threats are pushing people like Trump and Elon Musk to press for a Ukraine peace deal. A nuclear expert warns that's 'dangerous.'
Putin Ally Sees Nothing 'Immoral' About Infectious Soldiers Fighting in War
Five Signs That Russia Is Preparing for All-Out War
Mother Jones
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 46