Sayre, PA

Jennifer Craig sentenced to prison, almost $20K in restitution

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

SAYRE, Pa. ( WETM ) – Jennifer Craig, the Sayre woman who pleaded guilty in her assault case last month, has been sentenced to time behind bars and will pay almost $20,000 in restitution, according to the court.

The magisterial district court told 18 News that Craig was sentenced to 15-84 months in a Pennsylvania State Prison and ordered to pay $19,258.03 in restitution. In September 2022, Craig pleaded guilty to Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment.

Craig made headlines last year when she was accused of driving into her husband multiple times with her truck and hitting him in the head with a rock after an argument.

The charges she pleaded guilty to stemmed from using her vehicle as a weapon and not allowing the victim to call 911 for help, the District Attorney’s Office said.

