ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mayor Harrell Details Proposed Efforts to Beautify City; Address Surge in Graffiti

By Jamie Housen
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iX8M_0ip85qfd00

Plan would increase graffiti removal, create outlets for murals and artistic expression, support victims, expand volunteer activities, and increase enforcement options

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell detailed elements of his One Seattle Graffiti Plan to beautify Seattle and address a surge in graffiti through new strategies and proposed budget investments. Since 2019, incidents of graffiti reported by the public have grown over 50%, including nearly 20,000 reports of graffiti and tagging in 2021.

“We have an opportunity to envision a more beautiful Seattle – with murals and canvasses that reflect our values of creativity, inclusion, and forward thinking,” said Mayor Harrell. “Not only does tagging and graffiti detract from the vibrancy of our city, there are tangible impacts on communities targeted by hate speech, small business owners whose shops are defaced, and residents who rely on City signage for information and guidance. Incidents of graffiti have dramatically increased throughout the pandemic, and progress requires a One Seattle approach, where we work together to advance proven solutions, reduce silos, and tap into our greatest resource – our community.”

Mayor Harrell’s plan includes six major pillars:

  • Implementing Best Practices to Increase Abatement – Mayor Harrell’s plan and proposed budget will enhance staffing and resources for Seattle Public Utilities’ Graffiti Rangers, allowing them to easily remove graffiti using specialized equipment and effectively discourage re-tagging. The plan will also improve interdepartmental coordination across City departments involved in anti-graffiti work.
  • Increased Assistance to Reduce Graffiti on Private Property – New resources will be offered to victims of vandalism and existing resources will be made easier and more equitable to access. In addition to an abatement kit pilot program and the Office of Economic Development’s new Storefront Repair Fund, SPU’s Graffiti Rangers will proactively offer City abatement services at low- or no-cost to eligible property owners.
  • Many Hands Art Initiative – Mayor Harrell’s plan will engage with artists, businesses, volunteers, and others to activate spaces with art, mitigating and preventing graffiti, through the Many Hands Art Initiative. The Seattle Office of Arts and Culture is already seeking partners to install new public art, providing opportunities for creative workers. As part of this initiative, they are also developing artist-led youth programs to give young people a sanctioned, safe way to pursue an interest in street art.
  • Enhanced Volunteer Programming and Coordination – Building on experience from anti-graffiti volunteers, Mayor Harrell’s plan will include providing up to 1,000 graffiti abatement kits and training individuals, groups, and businesses how to use them effectively. Additionally, the City will launch new Days of Caring in each district starting in 2023, bringing volunteers and community groups together to enhance and beautify neighborhoods.
  • New Approaches to Enforcement – Working with the City Attorney’s Office and SPD, the plan will increase enforcement of graffiti offenses, striking a balance with larger penalties for the most prolific taggers and expanded diversion options for low-level offenders. These will include community service work, mentorship programs, and alternative avenues for creative expression to discourage future offenses.
  • Continued Collaboration with the Washington State Department of Transportation – Early collaboration between the City and WSDOT has reprioritized cleanups along their rights of way, with hundreds of work hours going toward abatement efforts during late-night lane closures for I-5 expansion joint work this summer. The City of Seattle will continue to work with WSDOT to prioritize cleanup and abatement along the interstate and other rights of way, pursuing an efficient, coordinated approach moving forward.

Implementing early priorities of the plan will rely on $944,000 in the mayor’s proposed budget, which would go toward improved abatement efforts, support for property owners impacted by graffiti, and enhanced volunteer opportunities. The proposal was developed with the City’s constrained budget in mind – prioritizing high-impact policies and programs that could be implemented at lower costs.

Mayor Harrell announced the plan from Fat’s Chicken and Waffles, the Central District restaurant home to an iconic Martin Luther King Jr. mural that was vandalized with graffiti earlier this year.

WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING

Rabbi Will Berkovitz, CEO, Jewish Family Service Seattle

“Days after I wrote an op-ed about the rise of hate against the Jewish community, a week after a gunman took Jewish people hostage in a synagogue in Texas, antisemitic graffiti appeared across the street from our building on Capitol Hill, blocks from one of the largest synagogues in our city: Temple De Hirsch Sinai. The City took swift action and immediately removed the graffiti, reducing the potential of any further hate speech or violence. Sadly, we are living in a time when hateful acts and violence are rising against historically marginalized communities. We are extremely grateful to Mayor Harrell and his commitment to addressing the surge in vandalism around Seattle especially when these acts include hate speech.”

Erin Goodman, Executive Director, SODO BIA

“Neighbors and small businesses in SODO have been seriously harmed by the surge of graffiti over the last few years – buildings and signs are too often defaced with hateful messages that have no place in our community. But we know that art can also be a powerful tool for prevention. I look forward to working with Mayor Harrell on this needed investment to address problematic tagging, promote creative murals and artwork, and give our community resources and support to take action.”

Ahi Martin-McSweeney, CHBA Program Manager, Capitol Hill Business Alliance

“Seattle’s small businesses have faced many challenges over the last few years, and persistent vandalism and tagging continues to impact them. Mayor Harrell’s plan to swiftly address graffiti is a tangible support for business owners, allowing them to focus on a recovering economy while still creating vibrant streets that benefit our neighborhoods through murals and street art.”

Mike Stewart, Executive Director, Ballard Alliance

“Mayor Harrell’s plan to beautify Seattle and address graffiti promises to be welcome relief for neighborhood business districts around the city. The Ballard Alliance has created mural and street art programs this year that have not only enhanced our neighborhood streetscape but also proven to be effective deterrents to unwanted graffiti.”

GRAFFITI IN SEATTLE

  1. Seattle saw 52% growth in graffiti reported by the public or discovered by staff during the pandemic, with 19,700 reports in 2021, up from 13,000 reports in 2019.
  2. Clean City Initiative funding helped mitigate the increase in tagging during the pandemic, with 8,700 tags abated by SPU, SDOT, and SPR in 2021, up from 5,000 tags abated in 2019, but it was not enough to keep up.
  3. The three largest abating departments (SPU, SDOT, and SPR) cleaned up 100% of racist, sexist, or obscene graffiti within 24 hours of it being reported in 2021.
  4. In 2021, 69% of reported and discovered graffiti was on City property. 19% was located on private property, with the remainder being the responsibility of other government agencies, including WSDOT, King County Metro, and USPS.
  5. Across public and private property in 2021, buildings were the most frequent target at 18%, followed by utility and traffic signal poles at 15%, traffic and parking signs at 14%, and bridges and overpasses at 13%.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrvcP_0ip85qfd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjvO0_0ip85qfd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cz4iE_0ip85qfd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469KMa_0ip85qfd00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle and the Seattle Foundation announce the awardees for funds raised from the Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide

On Monday, October 27, the Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) and the Seattle Foundation hosted an intimate community event announcing all of the awardees of the $429,000 raised from the Mayors’ Concert for Ukraine and Refugees Worldwide. This process began back in April 2022, when Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Curated Art Tour Now at Seattle Center

Alaska Airlines and Seattle Center partner in support of international artists. Seattle Center, in partnership with Alaska Airlines, has made a commitment to bring together works of art from around the globe with the self-guided Seattle Center Art Tour Presented by Alaska Airlines. Visitors will experience 50+ public art pieces across the Seattle Center campus, providing an opportunity to learn more about our well-known pieces, while discovering other hidden treasures.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Major Traffic Disruption: VP Harris Visit 10/25 – 10/26

Alert from Seattle DOT: Please be aware of possible travel delays and detours during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit. Details are available at bit.ly/vp-harris-visit. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Seattle this Tuesday and Wednesday (October 25-26). During vice presidential visits, the U.S. Secret Service has the...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2022 City of Seattle Reverse Vendor Trade Show

Tabor 100 | 7100 Fort Dent Way Suite 100, Tukwila, WA 98188. Dec. 8, 2022, 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Reverse Vendor Trade Show is an annual event hosted by the City of Seattle to allow vendors the opportunity to introduce themselves to a variety of City department representatives. Vendors can learn about upcoming solicitations, procurement opportunities and sustainable purchasing while networking with other local vendors. Women-owned and minority-owned businesses (WMBEs) are especially encouraged to attend.
TUKWILA, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Redistricting Commission seeks feedback on proposed changes to Seattle City Council district boundaries

The Seattle Redistricting Commission continues its process of examining how to redraw the boundaries of Seattle’s seven City Council Districts and is inviting community members to offer feedback on four distinct maps. Members of the public can review and provide input on the maps at https://www.seattle.gov/redistricting/how-to-participate. During the regularly...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Public Schools Shout Outs

The Green Lake Elementary Parent Teacher Association (PTA) raised over $350,000 to help construct an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible playground ramp from the school to their lower playground level. Green Lake Elementary houses a medically fragile program, and many of its students use motorized wheelchairs or other mobility...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Announced as the Third APEC Senior Officials’ and Ministerial Meetings Site During U.S. Host Year in August 2023

Seattle – The U.S. Department of State, the State of Washington, and the City of Seattle are pleased to announce Seattle, Washington as the site of the third Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Senior Officials’ and Ministerial Meetings, including the Women and the Economy Forum, during the U.S. APEC host year in 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Councilmember Mosqueda Celebrates Seattle’s Award from C40/Bloomberg Philanthropies for Green New Deal Investments

Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, Citywide) issued the following statement after it was announced Seattle won the C40/Bloomberg Philanthropies “United in Building a Movement” award for the work the City is doing to advance the Green New Deal, funded by the JumpStart Seattle progressive payroll tax prime sponsored by Councilmember Mosqueda:
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle’s Green New Deal Wins Global Recognition and Award at the C40 World Mayors Summit

SEATTLE, WA (October 25, 2022) – Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell accepted an award from C40 Cities and Bloomberg Philanthropies for the critical work Seattle is doing to advance community-driven, tangible climate action and justice through the Green New Deal. Seattle was nominated for “Building a Climate Movement” alongside other projects reflecting ambitious city-led efforts to support a diverse, inclusive, and equitable climate movement.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

City of Seattle’s IT Professional lends a helping hand at the Seattle/King County Vision Clinic

October 20-23 The Seattle/King County Clinic is a free health clinic held at Seattle Center. Led by Seattle Center and Seattle Center Foundation, Seattle/King County Clinic brings together healthcare organizations, civic agencies, nonprofits and private businesses to transform Seattle Center facilities into a vision care operation. Seattle/King County Clinic is...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Department of Education and Early Learning

The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) has announced $1.6 million in grants for 11 community organizations as part of the Sweetened Beverage Tax (SBT) 2022 Prenatal-to-Three Community Grant Program, which aims to improve [...]. 10/26. The Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) is accepting applications for...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan Posts Q3 Data Updates

New data shows progress in key areas of bringing people indoors, new housing units, and reducing encampment site numbers. Seattle – Today, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled the third quarter data updates for the City’s One Seattle Homelessness Action Plan. These new data sets come on the heels of the transmittal of Mayor Harrell’s 2023-24 budget proposal to the City Council that includes increases to the City’s investments in City-managed homelessness response services, the City’s Unified Care Team, and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA).
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Statement on Killing of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr.

Seattle – Today, Mayor Bruce Harrell released the following statement:. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of D’Vonne Pickett, Jr., a father, businessman, mentor, and pillar in our Central District community. D’Vonne was known for his kindness, determination, and passion for uplifting the Seattle community and making a positive impact in the Central District with his business, The Postman, which honored the legacy of his late grandfather. Along with his family-run business, he was also a youth sports coach, giving his time and talent to mentoring our young people and shaping the next generation of leaders in this city. The profound impact he had on the Central District and Seattle will not be forgotten. I am praying for his wife KeAnna, his children, and everyone in the community who had the privilege of knowing him.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Norie Sato’s new permanent artwork installed on the waterfront

Artwork by Seattle artist Norie Sato has been installed at the Union Street Pedestrian Bridge. Two elements designed by Sato – a screen wall, and a monumental sculpture – grace the new pathway, elevator and stairs that provide access to Alaskan Way and the waterfront from Western Avenue at Union Street. The pedestrian bridge and artwork will open in November and are being installed as part of the Seattle Waterfront Program managed by the Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects at the City of Seattle and funded by the Office of Arts & Culture’s 1% for Art program.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Deconstruction

This page provides information about the what, why, and how to deconstruct buildings. Deconstruction, the systematic disassembly of buildings to maximize reuse, is gaining momentum as an alternative to demolition. Deconstruction has multiple benefits, such as capturing useful wood for incorporation into new buildings, avoiding stormwater and dust impacts from demolition, and sending less material to landfill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy