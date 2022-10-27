ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

WTNH

Spooky cinema: Horror movies filmed, based in Conn.

Conn. (WTNH) — While Connecticut may not seem like the first choice for the setting of a horror movie, many films have actually come to life in the small state. The Conjuring Series (2013 – 2021) “The Conjuring” (2013) is one of the most profitable horror films in history, based on Connecticut natives and paranormal […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

CTbites Sits Down with Culinary Legend, Lidia Bastianich

Lidia Bastianich is an iconic culinary television show host, a multi-time published author, and an acclaimed restauranteur. In Connecticut, we’re all familiar with her partnership in the now closed Tarry Lodge restaurants in Westport, New Haven, and its Port Chester flagship whose next door was Tarry Market, an Italian specialty shop. And let’s be real, all of us locals have dropped a paycheck’s equivalent at Bastianich’s Eataly locations in NYC, and if you’re further out, you’ve likely done so in Vegas, L.A., Chicago, or at Boston’s Eataly.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

‘Demonic’ Annabelle doll to appear at Mohegan Sun for Paracon

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Annabelle, the Raggedy Ann doll with a dark and twisted history, has been hidden away for decades. Now, it’ll make an appearance at Mohegan Sun’s Supernatural Paracon. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren deemed the doll demonic and kept it in their Occult Museum in Monroe for years, displayed in a […]
MONROE, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
STRATFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
STRATFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?

MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Connecticut residents reflect on Sandy 10 years later

Conn. (WTNH) – On October 29, 2012, the state watched as Hurricane Sandy approached southern New Jersey. While the center of the storm was almost 200 miles away, the impact was unforgettable here in Connecticut. From East Haven to Milford, and in Fairfield, the shoreline and infrastructure have forever changed. It was at this time […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
CONNECTICUT STATE

