Scene From Netflix Hit Thriller 'The Watcher' Filmed At DeCicco's In Larchmont
A scene from Netflix's blockbuster hit new miniseries "The Watcher" was filmed at a supermarket in Westchester County. DeCicco & Sons Larchmont announced that the scene was filmed at the store, located at 2141 Palmer Ave. in Larchmont, in a Facebook post on Thursday, Oct. 27. "We’re on The Watcher!...
wiltonbulletin.com
Annabelle leaves home: Seeking the supernatural in CT at the Warren's Paracon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thousands of people lined up for the chance to see the infamous Annabelle doll during The Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon in Mohegan Sun on Saturday. The doll was investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren, who said there...
Spooky cinema: Horror movies filmed, based in Conn.
Conn. (WTNH) — While Connecticut may not seem like the first choice for the setting of a horror movie, many films have actually come to life in the small state. The Conjuring Series (2013 – 2021) “The Conjuring” (2013) is one of the most profitable horror films in history, based on Connecticut natives and paranormal […]
ctbites.com
CTbites Sits Down with Culinary Legend, Lidia Bastianich
Lidia Bastianich is an iconic culinary television show host, a multi-time published author, and an acclaimed restauranteur. In Connecticut, we’re all familiar with her partnership in the now closed Tarry Lodge restaurants in Westport, New Haven, and its Port Chester flagship whose next door was Tarry Market, an Italian specialty shop. And let’s be real, all of us locals have dropped a paycheck’s equivalent at Bastianich’s Eataly locations in NYC, and if you’re further out, you’ve likely done so in Vegas, L.A., Chicago, or at Boston’s Eataly.
‘Demonic’ Annabelle doll to appear at Mohegan Sun for Paracon
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Annabelle, the Raggedy Ann doll with a dark and twisted history, has been hidden away for decades. Now, it’ll make an appearance at Mohegan Sun’s Supernatural Paracon. Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren deemed the doll demonic and kept it in their Occult Museum in Monroe for years, displayed in a […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
sheltonherald.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
The 10 Most Scenic Hiking Trails in Connecticut
Connecticut is one of the most beautiful states in the U.S., with its rolling hills, rocky cliffs, and mountains. Many hiking trails in Connecticut feature rushing rivers, gorgeous waterfalls, and spectacular views.
milfordmirror.com
Trying to replicate Sally’s pizza, Atticus Market owner found own ‘New Haven-ish’ style
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While amateur bakers were filling their COVID-quarantine days making homemade sourdough in the spring of 2020, Charlie Negaro Jr. turned to pizza. The CEO of Chabaso Bakery and Atticus Bookstore Café and Market in New Haven installed a pizza oven in his backyard that summer.
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
Jurassic World Live Tour Comes to NY, NJ and CT
Jurassic World Live Tour is headed to NY, NJ and CT arenas in 2023 for families and kids of all ages to enjoy.
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
milfordmirror.com
Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?
MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
Connecticut residents reflect on Sandy 10 years later
Conn. (WTNH) – On October 29, 2012, the state watched as Hurricane Sandy approached southern New Jersey. While the center of the storm was almost 200 miles away, the impact was unforgettable here in Connecticut. From East Haven to Milford, and in Fairfield, the shoreline and infrastructure have forever changed. It was at this time […]
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- October 27, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been getting out quite a bit, and it has been a ton of fun in the local salt. Bait has been stacked up everywhere, especially around the tidal rivers, and when those rivers start to dump out on the outgoing, some epic blitzes usually follow. Some of the bigger blitzes that he has ever seen have happened recently, and they are usually loaded with striped bass of all sizes and some big bluefish. The strong late-season false albacore push throughout the sound has intensified this week, and this is now shaping up to be one of the better false albacore seasons we’ve had in recent years. When he’s not chasing false albacore pods, Matt has been scoring some nice tautog to 8 pounds in anywhere from 10 to 25 feet of water. The tautog fishing has been consistent across the area, but if you can work some lesser-known pieces of structure, you have a better shot at keepers.
Early voting is on the ballot in CT, a key issue for Black and Latino residents
Connecticut is one of four states without early voting. But some Black and Latino voters say it would help them cast a ballot.
Tour the New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce That Just Won’t Sell
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
What does a Connecticut Accent Sound Like?
If you are planning a move or a vacation to Connecticut, you may be wondering what a Connecticut accent sounds like. I’m here to help you understand the nuances of this interesting and unique New England accent.
