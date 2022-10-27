Read full article on original website
Gregg Popovich Calls Timeout to Honor DeMar DeRozan 20,000 Points
Popovich, Spurs pull class move to honor DeRozan milestone originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was perfect that it came on a midrange jumper. And it was perfect that it happened in San Antonio. On Friday night, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women
More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
10 Observations: Bulls' Comeback Falls Short Vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers
10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short vs. 76ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls nearly completed the improbable Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center. Falling behind by as many as 19 points in the first half, the Bulls pulled ahead by as many...
Nets Hold Players-Only Meeting After ‘Disaster,' Kyrie Irving Argues With Media
Nets hold players-only meeting six games into season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Is it already time to press the panic button on Brooklyn?. After falling to 1-5 with a 125-116 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Ben Simmons revealed the Nets held a players-only meeting. That's...
What's in a name? Some NFL players have great name; here's an outline of some of the best
I was recently watching a "Monday Night Football" game when I heard the name of an offensive lineman who just sounded like football. His name: Joe Noteboom. Noteboom is a...
Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle
Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
Justin Fields Fails to Down Micah Parsons, Leads to Touchdown
Fields fails to down Micah Parsons, leads to touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During the third quarter of the Bears-Cowboys contest, David Montgomery coughed up the ball on third down and linebacker Micah Parsons recovered the fumble. Parsons remained on the ground while gaining possession of the ball,...
How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017-18 MLB Seasons
How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou Nets Goal of the Year Candidate
Andreas Athanasiou nets Goal of the Year candidate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Andreas Athanasiou is one of the fastest players in the NHL, but he’s also a supremely gifted puck handler and both of those skills were on full display on Sunday at the United Center. In...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Blow Multi-Goal Lead, Fall to Sabres in OT
10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sabres in OT originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Blackhawks went into this game with a 15-2-1 record...
Georgia football vs. Tennessee is on CBS. Here's the network's all-time top ranked meetings
Much commotion has been made by UGA football fans about the team's lack of a home night game this season. Many hoped that Saturday's top-ranked matchup between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Tennessee would be under Sanford Stadium's lights, but CBS picked up the game for its 3:30 p.m. SEC game of the week. ...
Ex-NFL Star James Harrison Pushes Near-2K-Pound Sled for Insane Workout
James Harrison pushes near-2K-pound sled for insane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been nearly five years since James Harrison played in the NFL. But he certainly hasn't lost the strength that helped make him one of the game's most feared linebackers. The 44-year-old posted an insane workout...
Blackhawks' Seth Jones Expected to Miss 3-4 Weeks With Thumb Injury
Seth Jones expected to miss 3-4 weeks with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks announced before Sunday's game that defenseman Seth Jones will miss the next 3-4 weeks with a right thumb injury. Jones suffered the injury on a blocked shot in the second period of Saturday's...
Michael Jordan Wanted to Play Wide Receiver for the Chicago Bears
Michael Jordan wanted to play wide receiver for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Michael Jordan wished to be a three-sport athlete, according to ex-Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt. "He [Jordan] wanted to play wide receiver," Wannstedt said on NBC's Football Aftershow. The NBA Hall of Famer was...
Joel Embiid Trolls Bulls With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You' Reference
Joel Embiid trolls Bulls with Aaron Rodgers reference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Joel Embiid owns the Chicago Bulls. It's a statement that is hard to dispute after the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-109 victory at the United Center Saturday night, which moved Embiid to a whopping 12-0 against the Bulls in his NBA career.
Bubba's Back: Wallace Accepts Penalty, Wants Consistency
Bubba Wallace returned to NASCAR competition Saturday and said last week's one-race suspension was difficult, but he recognizes that the penalty was warranted. Going forward, though, Wallace wants NASCAR to be consistent in officiating. Wallace was suspended one week under NASCAR's behavioral policy for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson, walking on...
WATCH: NFL Ref Calls Penalty on…the Seattle Mariners?
WATCH: NFL ref calls penalty on...the Seattle Mariners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Seattle Seahawks were called for two penalties on Sunday. And the Seattle Mariners were called for one. Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' home matchup versus the New York Giants, NFL referee Jerome...
Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Loss to Cowboys in NFL Week 8
Bears risers and fallers after big loss to Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team loses 49-29, it’s easy to find the bad plays and the players who could’ve done more to prevent a blowout. It’s much harder to find the positive moments, but the Bears did have a few standouts that kept the final score from being even uglier. Here are the biggest risers and fallers from the team’s big loss to the Cowboys in Week 8.
AP Sources: Big 12 Agrees to Six-year Extension With ESPN, Fox
The Big 12 has reached an agreement on a six-year contract extension with ESPN and Fox worth more than $2 billion that will keep the conference's media rights with those networks through the 2030-31 college sports seasons, according to people familiar with the deal. Two people confirmed details of the...
