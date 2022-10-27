ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
CHICAGO, IL
Cubs Prospect Alexander Canario Badly Injures Left Ankle

Cubs prospect Alexander Canario fractures left ankle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs outfield prospect Alexander Canario suffered a fractured ankle and dislocated shoulder Thursday night playing in the Dominican Winter League, NBC Sports Chicago confirmed. Canario injured his left ankle running to first base after hitting a ground...
CHICAGO, IL
Justin Fields Fails to Down Micah Parsons, Leads to Touchdown

Fields fails to down Micah Parsons, leads to touchdown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. During the third quarter of the Bears-Cowboys contest, David Montgomery coughed up the ball on third down and linebacker Micah Parsons recovered the fumble. Parsons remained on the ground while gaining possession of the ball,...
CHICAGO, IL
How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017-18 MLB Seasons

How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
HOUSTON, TX
Ex-NFL Star James Harrison Pushes Near-2K-Pound Sled for Insane Workout

James Harrison pushes near-2K-pound sled for insane workout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been nearly five years since James Harrison played in the NFL. But he certainly hasn't lost the strength that helped make him one of the game's most feared linebackers. The 44-year-old posted an insane workout...
Michael Jordan Wanted to Play Wide Receiver for the Chicago Bears

Michael Jordan wanted to play wide receiver for the Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Michael Jordan wished to be a three-sport athlete, according to ex-Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt. "He [Jordan] wanted to play wide receiver," Wannstedt said on NBC's Football Aftershow. The NBA Hall of Famer was...
CHICAGO, IL
Joel Embiid Trolls Bulls With Aaron Rodgers ‘I Own You' Reference

Joel Embiid trolls Bulls with Aaron Rodgers reference originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Joel Embiid owns the Chicago Bulls. It's a statement that is hard to dispute after the Philadelphia 76ers' 114-109 victory at the United Center Saturday night, which moved Embiid to a whopping 12-0 against the Bulls in his NBA career.
CHICAGO, IL
Bubba's Back: Wallace Accepts Penalty, Wants Consistency

Bubba Wallace returned to NASCAR competition Saturday and said last week's one-race suspension was difficult, but he recognizes that the penalty was warranted. Going forward, though, Wallace wants NASCAR to be consistent in officiating. Wallace was suspended one week under NASCAR's behavioral policy for intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson, walking on...
VIRGINIA STATE
WATCH: NFL Ref Calls Penalty on…the Seattle Mariners?

WATCH: NFL ref calls penalty on...the Seattle Mariners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Seattle Seahawks were called for two penalties on Sunday. And the Seattle Mariners were called for one. Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' home matchup versus the New York Giants, NFL referee Jerome...
SEATTLE, WA
Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Loss to Cowboys in NFL Week 8

Bears risers and fallers after big loss to Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team loses 49-29, it’s easy to find the bad plays and the players who could’ve done more to prevent a blowout. It’s much harder to find the positive moments, but the Bears did have a few standouts that kept the final score from being even uglier. Here are the biggest risers and fallers from the team’s big loss to the Cowboys in Week 8.
CHICAGO, IL
