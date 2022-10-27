ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Abigail Brown
2d ago

That's what unemployment get fr fr . So quick to deny the real workers. But give it to the scammer all the time.

Drug Conviction for La Porte Man in Federal Court

(South Bend, IN) - A La Porte man has been convicted in federal court for dealing drugs. 38-year-old Donta Bridges of La Porte was charged with multiple counts related to dealing heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed from...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

Officers and suspect exchange gunfire, suspect flees

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- Law enforcement agencies in Berrien County are searching for a suspect who exchanged gunfire with police following a pursuit, according to St. Joseph Charter Township Police. A St. Joseph Police officer located a vehicle matching a "be on the lookout" alert in reference to an armed...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
SOUTH BEND, IN
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo got its name from a Potawatomi word and shares it with the Kalamazoo river, which runs through the city. Legend has it that the name originates from a word meaning “boiling water”, which referred to a race held in the Fall by the Native Americans where they had to sprint to the river and back before a pot of water reached its boiling point.
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Two males critically injured in South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two males to hospital in critical condition. It happened Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say the Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and no suspects have...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
michiganradio.org

Rape kit evidence from 2010 leads to charges against Southwest Michigan township supervisor

The Michigan Attorney General’s office has charged a St. Joseph County township supervisor with four counts of criminal sexual conduct. Prosecutors say DNA evidence from a sexual assault evidence kit identified Fabius Township Supervisor Kenneth Linn. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman after a 2010 golf outing in Kalamazoo County. Linn allegedly “assaulted the victim while she was physically helpless due to extreme intoxication and unable to give consent,” according to a press release from the Michigan Attorney General’s office. It added that the woman suffered physical injuries.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
NBC Chicago

Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain

A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
GARY, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
MICHIANA, MI
MLive

Man, 23, killed in Southwest Michigan crash with semi

CASS COUNTY, MI – A man died in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday morning. A man, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, was driving around 9 a.m., Oct. 26, near Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, was a passenger in the car.
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Police Chase Ends in Drug Arrest

(Michigan City, IN) - A motorcycle chase in Michigan City led to the capture of an alleged drug dealer. The incident happened early Tuesday morning on the city’s near north side. At around 3:35 a.m. officers observed a motorcycle without a license plate in the 400 block of East 10th Street. When the biker refused to stop, a chase ensued westbound. According to police, the motorcyclist fell off the bike near Grant Avenue and fled on foot. Officer found him not far away hiding behind a garage.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
CENTREVILLE, MI

