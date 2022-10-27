Kalamazoo got its name from a Potawatomi word and shares it with the Kalamazoo river, which runs through the city. Legend has it that the name originates from a word meaning “boiling water”, which referred to a race held in the Fall by the Native Americans where they had to sprint to the river and back before a pot of water reached its boiling point.

