Abigail Brown
2d ago
That's what unemployment get fr fr . So quick to deny the real workers. But give it to the scammer all the time.
West Michigan Man & Tribal Elder Missing After Trip To Casino
A West Michigan tribal elder in the Gun Lake Tribe is missing and his family is searching for him after he disappeared sometime on Friday night. Frank Sprague Went Missing After A Casino Trip on Friday Night. The Lowell man, Frank Sprague, was believed to have been at Gun Lake...
WNDU
WNDU First Alert Forecast with Meteorologist Courtney Jorgensen 10-30-22
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County. Updated: 11 hours ago. Early voting continues, and...
hometownnewsnow.com
Drug Conviction for La Porte Man in Federal Court
(South Bend, IN) - A La Porte man has been convicted in federal court for dealing drugs. 38-year-old Donta Bridges of La Porte was charged with multiple counts related to dealing heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. The charges stemmed from...
WNDU
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
Michiana Crime Stoppers say shred event is a win-win for the community. A $20 donation allowed residents to have their sensitive documents shredded Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thousands of voters make their voices heard early in St. Joseph County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Early voting continues, and...
abc57.com
Officers and suspect exchange gunfire, suspect flees
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- Law enforcement agencies in Berrien County are searching for a suspect who exchanged gunfire with police following a pursuit, according to St. Joseph Charter Township Police. A St. Joseph Police officer located a vehicle matching a "be on the lookout" alert in reference to an armed...
WNDU
Woman wanted for South Bend murder arrested
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman who was wanted for the November 2021 homicide of a 17-year-old in South Bend has been arrested. Alexis Willocks, 20, was taken into custody Friday in Mishawaka by St. Joseph County Warrants and US Marshals. She is now at the St. Joseph County Jail.
Driver and police officer exchange gunfire during chase in Benton Harbor area
Police in St. Joseph Township are investigating a shooting involving a police officer. The suspect is still on the loose
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo got its name from a Potawatomi word and shares it with the Kalamazoo river, which runs through the city. Legend has it that the name originates from a word meaning “boiling water”, which referred to a race held in the Fall by the Native Americans where they had to sprint to the river and back before a pot of water reached its boiling point.
abc57.com
Two males critically injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two males to hospital in critical condition. It happened Saturday around 8 p.m. in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say the Violent Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and no suspects have...
abc57.com
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
michiganradio.org
Rape kit evidence from 2010 leads to charges against Southwest Michigan township supervisor
The Michigan Attorney General’s office has charged a St. Joseph County township supervisor with four counts of criminal sexual conduct. Prosecutors say DNA evidence from a sexual assault evidence kit identified Fabius Township Supervisor Kenneth Linn. He’s accused of sexually assaulting a woman after a 2010 golf outing in Kalamazoo County. Linn allegedly “assaulted the victim while she was physically helpless due to extreme intoxication and unable to give consent,” according to a press release from the Michigan Attorney General’s office. It added that the woman suffered physical injuries.
Jury Convicts Gary Man in Bank Robbery Where Guard Was Slain
A federal jury has convicted a Gary man of armed robbery and a weapons charge in the slaying of a bank security guard last year, prosecutors said Thursday. The jury found Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, guilty of armed robbery and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the June 11, 2021, robbery at First Midwest Bank in Gary, prosecutors said.
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct. 28, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Oct 28, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Daniel Richardson is wanted for Parole Violation for the original charge of Rape. Michael Williams is wanted for Violation of a...
Take A Ride Down The 58-Mile Bike Trail From West Michigan to Chicago
For all of you long-distance travelers, bikers, and marathon runners, this might be right up your alley. Soon, bikers and pedestrians will be to take a scenic route from Michigan to Illinois. Starting in New Buffalo, Michigan, traveling through Indiana, and connecting in Calumet Park in Chicago, the Marquette Greenway...
Man, 23, killed in Southwest Michigan crash with semi
CASS COUNTY, MI – A man died in a crash with a semitrailer Wednesday morning. A man, 24, of Elkhart, Indiana, was driving around 9 a.m., Oct. 26, near Old M-205 and Autumn Drive, in Mason Township, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said. Alexander Villalobos, 23, of Elkhart, was a passenger in the car.
WWMTCw
West Michigan state troopers participate in Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over the last five years, more Michigan pedestrians died in October crashes compared to other months. That's why Michigan State Police is hosting Pedestrian Safety Enforcement Week Oct. 29-Nov. 4. The enforcement period aims to educate community members about the importance of pedestrian safety and the...
New 58-Mile Trail Makes it Possible for Michiganders to Bike All The Way to Chicago
Both cycling and outdoor advocates alike are pushing for an already partially-finished greenway trail to move on to the final stages of completion. Original plans for the Marquette Greenway trail date all the way back to 2003. Now nearly 20 years later cyclists across Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan hope to make this dream become a reality.
Motown women, teachers among winners of Kalamazoo’s 2022 Community Arts Awards
KALAMAZOO, MI – Multiple community members and organizations are being honored for their works in the local arts community. The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is hosting the 2022 Community Arts Awards at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, at the Gull Lake Center for the Fine, 7753 N. 34th St. Richland.
hometownnewsnow.com
Police Chase Ends in Drug Arrest
(Michigan City, IN) - A motorcycle chase in Michigan City led to the capture of an alleged drug dealer. The incident happened early Tuesday morning on the city’s near north side. At around 3:35 a.m. officers observed a motorcycle without a license plate in the 400 block of East 10th Street. When the biker refused to stop, a chase ensued westbound. According to police, the motorcyclist fell off the bike near Grant Avenue and fled on foot. Officer found him not far away hiding behind a garage.
abc57.com
Driver convicted of fleeing deputies, faces 15 years in prison
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A driver who fled from deputies at a high rate of speed in July 2022 has been convicted of fleeing/eluding police in the fourth degree, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Daniel Wagner, 41, was found guilty after a one day trial on...
