How a new piece of equipment will help Centre County YMCA’s anti-hunger programs

Food distributions run by the Centre County YMCA deliver thousands of pounds of food to all areas of the county, and a new refrigeration truck will help the effort go even further.

State Rep. Scott Conklin, D-Rush Township, awarded the Moshannon Valley YMCA’s Anti Hunger Program a $140,000 state grant Wednesday for the new truck.

Conklin met with Anti-Hunger Program Director Mel Curtis and Scott Mitchell, president of the Centre County YMCA, at the program’s distribution center, surrounded by palettes of canned vegetables and shelves stocked with dry goods. Since March 2020, the YMCA has distributed more than 6.8 million pounds of food back into Centre County, according to Curtis.

Curtis said the truck will allow the YMCA to double the number of refrigerated goods that can be distributed. The YMCA does 21 food distributions each month and has more events planned as the holiday season approaches.

“The people that we’re seeing today are the working moms and dads that are struggling to pay their bills, to put food on the table for their kids,” Curtis said. “And with winter coming now, utility costs are going to rise so they are facing a tough road ahead.”

Conklin spoke about his past experiences working at local food banks and urged the community to donate to the YMCA’s anti-hunger programs.

“If you want a charity that’s going to help out more than any other charity, give cash to these guys, and the program they’re doing is absolutely phenomenal,” Conklin said.

The YMCA’s anti-hunger programs rely heavily on community support, Mitchell said. Food for donations is supplied by local businesses or bought by the YMCA, which collects donations through its website.

“The community has truly wrapped their hands around this and they’re caring for their neighbors, which is pretty incredible to live in a place like this,” Mitchell said. “There are just so many people that really have a spot in making this successful throughout this county. It’s really not just the YMCA.”

Although the grant will cover the entire cost of the truck, it may be a while before it’s seen around Centre County. Curtis said the YMCA will be looking at trucks immediately but it could take around two years for the truck to be built and ready for distribution.