FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Click2Houston.com
Halloween with Glam and Drama!
Monday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s Halloween... ‘Houston Life’ style!. We continue our annual Halloween costume tradition. This year we’re bringing the glam and the drama! Who will we be? Tune in at 1:00 p.m. to find out!. Plus, need last minute costume help?...
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for Beto
Voters in Houston were surprised this weekend to see former Saturday Night Live star Will Ferrell knocking on their door. The actor and comedian was in Houston to help campaign for the Democrat nominee for Texas Governor, Beto O'Rourke.
Click2Houston.com
Lone Star Rally
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Kiri, the hip-hop bunny!
Meet Kiri, a soft little bunny ready to hop into your heart. Kiri is quite the stunner. Sleek black fur contrasts with fluffy white, almost making it look like she’s wearing a suit. Her most distinctive feature is her eyes. She has heterochromia, a state of having two different...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Experience the Galápagos Islands with KPRC 2 and the Houston Zoo through pictures
In less than six months, a one-of-a-kind Galápagos Islands habitat will open at the Houston Zoo. Ahead of the April 2023 opening, KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez got to travel to the Islands with team members from the Houston Zoo to learn about the animals and to meet the people working to save them.
Click2Houston.com
The Powell Brothers Perform their Single “Drive” on Houston Life and Chat About How Their Mom is a big fan of the show
HOUSTON – Houston band The Powell Brothers visited the Houston Life set to chat with Melanie Camp and perform their new song, “Drive,” ahead of rocking Fan Fest at Minute Maid in the lead up to the Astro’s first game in the 2022 World Series. “We...
Washington Examiner
Oh say can't you sing: Watch the moment singer botches anthem ahead of World Series
Grammy-nominated singer (and Texas native) Eric Burton was living out a dream by singing the National Anthem ahead of Houston's World Series clash with Philadelphia last night, but it quickly turned into a nightmare. The singer was tapped to sing the Star Spangled Banner ahead of Game One on Friday,...
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'
Want something new and different to do this Halloween? One car wash in the Houston area has now transformed its car wash tunnel into a 'Tunnel of Terror'. Tommy's car wash, in Humble, a suburb in northeast Harris County has transformed its car wash tunnel into a "Tunnel of Terror", and deems itself as the "best-haunted car wash experience".
Click2Houston.com
Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy – The Path to Peace for Concertgoers
HOUSTON – Nov. 5, 2022 will mark one year since the deadly tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Ten people died, others seriously injured, and many witnesses to the disaster are still dealing with the mental toll from that day. “I just feel like, what would my life...
Click2Houston.com
The Suffers’ Kam Franklin
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, The Suffers’ Kam Franklin!. She’s about to host an epic music battle between Grammy award winner Gary Clark Junior and Houston’s own Paul Wall. It’s happening right here in Houston. She’ll share all the details plus how she’s getting...
Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
Click2Houston.com
Smashing pumpkins coming to Houston: Sorry, folks -- pumpkin composting, not the band
HOUSTON – Bad news and good news, friends: The beloved band is not coming to Houston, but the green effort designed to create nutrient-rich compost with your discarded gourds is most definitely coming to H-Town this fall. Solid Waste Management Department is encouraging Houstonians to compost their wilting jack-o-lanterns...
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
papercitymag.com
Houston Grand Opera Brings Back the Most Epic Opera No One Has Ever Heard Of — Inside the Mystery and Wonder of The Wreckers
Houston Grand Opera bring the forgotten masterpiece The Wreckers to the stage. (Photo by Michael Bishop) When Houston Grand Opera’s Khori Dastoor and Patrick Summers revealed a bold new production of The Wreckers would open HGO’s 2022-2023 season, we wouldn’t blame the most learned opera aficionados if their first response was: The What? Dame Ethel Smyth’s 1906 The Wreckers is likely the most epic opera that opera lovers have never heard of. So much so that acclaimed director Louisa Muller herself had never listened to the score until Houston Grand Opera asked her to helm this new production.
luxury-houses.net
Hit The Market for $12.9 Million, This Masterfully Designed European Style Estate in Houston Provides for A Transcendent Mode of Living
2445 Pine Valley Court Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 2445 Pine Valley Court, Houston, Texas is a European style estate designed by Jennifer Hamelet of Mirador Builders with exquisite interior exterior spaces enhanced by beautiful views of bucolic gardens, the pool and pavilion. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2445 Pine Valley Court, please contact Patricia Reed (Phone: 713-520-1981) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston
HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!. Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street. Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as...
Click2Houston.com
Academy® Sports + Outdoors $1,000 Gift Card
HOUSTON – Friday on Houston Life, a brand-new Academy® Sports + Outdoors location is coming to Meyerland November 4th. To celebrate the grand opening, we’re live from the store to team up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to give one lucky winner the chance to win a $1,000 gift card!
Houston Press
Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour
Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are some family-friendly places to take the little ones on Halloween this Monday
All the little ghouls and goblins will be outside searching for the sweetest treats this Halloween, and we want to ensure they enjoy it in the safest way possible. If your neighborhood is not hosting a night of trick-or-treating, here’s a list of family-friendly events taking place on Monday, Oct. 31.
Click2Houston.com
‘Let’s go girls!’: Country pop queen Shania Twain coming to The Woodlands in 2023
HOUSTON – Shania Twain is amping up her wattage with a new album and a world tour. Live Nation announced Friday that Twain’s new album, “Queen of Me,” will be released in February and in the spring, the 57-year-old superstar will embark on a 49-date world tour, starting at the Spokane Arena in Washington on April 28 and ending Sept. 26 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in the United Kingdom.
