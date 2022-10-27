ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Click2Houston.com

Halloween with Glam and Drama!

Monday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s Halloween... ‘Houston Life’ style!. We continue our annual Halloween costume tradition. This year we’re bringing the glam and the drama! Who will we be? Tune in at 1:00 p.m. to find out!. Plus, need last minute costume help?...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Lone Star Rally

Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
GALVESTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Kiri, the hip-hop bunny!

Meet Kiri, a soft little bunny ready to hop into your heart. Kiri is quite the stunner. Sleek black fur contrasts with fluffy white, almost making it look like she’s wearing a suit. Her most distinctive feature is her eyes. She has heterochromia, a state of having two different...
Click2Houston.com

The Suffers’ Kam Franklin

Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, The Suffers’ Kam Franklin!. She’s about to host an epic music battle between Grammy award winner Gary Clark Junior and Houston’s own Paul Wall. It’s happening right here in Houston. She’ll share all the details plus how she’s getting...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

Texas pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Pizza can do many things for people, fill their hunger, and tickle their taste buds, but something more important than that is it can bring people together. When you think of the best pizza in the country some key spots come to mind like New York, Chicago, and Detroit, but who knew a restaurant in the state of Texas could be so highly-regarded in the world if pizza?
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Houston Grand Opera Brings Back the Most Epic Opera No One Has Ever Heard Of — Inside the Mystery and Wonder of The Wreckers

Houston Grand Opera bring the forgotten masterpiece The Wreckers to the stage. (Photo by Michael Bishop) When Houston Grand Opera’s Khori Dastoor and Patrick Summers revealed a bold new production of The Wreckers would open HGO’s 2022-2023 season, we wouldn’t blame the most learned opera aficionados if their first response was: The What? Dame Ethel Smyth’s 1906 The Wreckers is likely the most epic opera that opera lovers have never heard of. So much so that acclaimed director Louisa Muller herself had never listened to the score until Houston Grand Opera asked her to helm this new production.
HOUSTON, TX
luxury-houses.net

Hit The Market for $12.9 Million, This Masterfully Designed European Style Estate in Houston Provides for A Transcendent Mode of Living

2445 Pine Valley Court Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 2445 Pine Valley Court, Houston, Texas is a European style estate designed by Jennifer Hamelet of Mirador Builders with exquisite interior exterior spaces enhanced by beautiful views of bucolic gardens, the pool and pavilion. This Home in Houston offers 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2445 Pine Valley Court, please contact Patricia Reed (Phone: 713-520-1981) at Martha Turner Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Academy® Sports + Outdoors $1,000 Gift Card

HOUSTON – Friday on Houston Life, a brand-new Academy® Sports + Outdoors location is coming to Meyerland November 4th. To celebrate the grand opening, we’re live from the store to team up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to give one lucky winner the chance to win a $1,000 gift card!
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour

Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Let’s go girls!’: Country pop queen Shania Twain coming to The Woodlands in 2023

HOUSTON – Shania Twain is amping up her wattage with a new album and a world tour. Live Nation announced Friday that Twain’s new album, “Queen of Me,” will be released in February and in the spring, the 57-year-old superstar will embark on a 49-date world tour, starting at the Spokane Arena in Washington on April 28 and ending Sept. 26 at the Utilita Arena Birmingham in the United Kingdom.
THE WOODLANDS, TX

