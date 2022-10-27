ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

Deputies investigating string of Florence County shootings

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are looking into a series of shooting incidents that happened in a part of the Pee Dee early Sunday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents were first reported at a club on First Neck Road near Johnsonville. Shots were also fired “at or into vehicles” on Second Neck Road and Half Moon Road.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Bystander hurt after fight turns to shooting at Waffle House in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A bystander was hurt after an altercation in the Pee Dee escalated into a shooting early Sunday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the Waffle House location on Pamplico Highway at around 2:20 a.m. Police learned the shooting occurred after a verbal and...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities said a man was injured during a Saturday night shooting in Pawleys Island. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Bertha Lane. According to deputies, a male victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other details were provided.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
WITN

Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown Co. log truck crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died Thursday after a crash near the Nesmith area. Edwin Morris, 57, of Nesmith, died of natural causes, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Morris suffered a “medical event” on SC 41 just...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

SCHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Florence County crash

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Florence County on Saturday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S.C. 403 near Creek Road, just south of Timmonsville.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews investigating house fire in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a residential structure fire in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to a home at 2:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle. Officials said the fire was mostly contained to the garage area and...
CONWAY, SC
WRAL News

SC teen charged with shooting, killing his 12-year-old brother

A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by his 17-year-old brother, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities accused Anthony Juarez-Simon, from Effingham, of "acting with reckless disregard for the safety of others," when he allegedly shot his brother. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
EFFINGHAM, SC
WECT

Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy