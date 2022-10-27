Read full article on original website
Deputies investigating string of Florence County shootings
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are looking into a series of shooting incidents that happened in a part of the Pee Dee early Sunday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the incidents were first reported at a club on First Neck Road near Johnsonville. Shots were also fired “at or into vehicles” on Second Neck Road and Half Moon Road.
Man accused of breaking into Robeson County convenience store
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A man has been arrested in connection to a break-in at a North Carolina convenience store. The St. Pauls Police Department said the incident happened at around 7 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Mart #5, located on Highway 301. According to police, responding officers found “significant damage to the back wall where the suspect made entry” as well as missing items.
Police: 1 bystander shot, injured after fight at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Officers responded to a shooting that injured one bystander at a Waffle House early Sunday morning in Florence, according to the Florence Police Department. It happened at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday at the Waffle House on 551 Pamplico Highway in Florence, police said. A bystander was injured and taken to a […]
Sheriff: Series of shooting incidents to be investigated in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A series of shooting incidents that took place early Sunday morning are being investigated, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The Sunday shootings originated at a club on First Neck Road in the Johnsonville area, FCSO said. Additional shots were fired at and/or into vehicles on Second Neck Road […]
Bystander hurt after fight turns to shooting at Waffle House in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A bystander was hurt after an altercation in the Pee Dee escalated into a shooting early Sunday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to the Waffle House location on Pamplico Highway at around 2:20 a.m. Police learned the shooting occurred after a verbal and...
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
1 injured in Pawleys Island shooting
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities said a man was injured during a Saturday night shooting in Pawleys Island. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Bertha Lane. According to deputies, a male victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No other details were provided.
2 jailed, charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in Atlantic Beach incident
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man and a woman from North Carolina have been extradited to Horry County due to several attempted murder charges following an August 2022 incident in Atlantic Beach, according to the Atlantic Beach Police Department. Titus Jaleek Dicker, 22, of Greensboro, and Alexandria Jacqueline Powell, 19, of Greensboro, were each […]
Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner
AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been arrested after a restaurant owner was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The owner of Frank and Shirley’s was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
Coroner IDs man killed in Georgetown Co. log truck crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man who died Thursday after a crash near the Nesmith area. Edwin Morris, 57, of Nesmith, died of natural causes, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway. Morris suffered a “medical event” on SC 41 just...
SCHP: 1 killed, 2 hurt in Florence County crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Florence County on Saturday. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 7:10 p.m. on S.C. 403 near Creek Road, just south of Timmonsville.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Florence County Saturday night. The crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on SC 403 near Creek Road around six miles south of Timmonsville, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway. Ridgeway said the...
1 hurt after vehicle crashes into building in Carolina Forest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into a building in the Carolina Forest area on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of 3761 Renee Drive at around 5:25 p.m. An online search of the address matches it...
NC deputy, facing assault charge, hired at second sheriff's office then fired within a week
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's deputy, accused of assault, was fired days after being sworn in for a job at a second sheriff's office. Michael Hal Shaw II, 39, from Elizabethtown, worked as a deputy with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office last year before he resigned after allegations that he assaulted a man during an arrest.
Crews investigating house fire in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a residential structure fire in Conway Saturday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded to a home at 2:09 p.m. in the 900 block of Cox Ferry Circle. Officials said the fire was mostly contained to the garage area and...
SC teen charged with shooting, killing his 12-year-old brother
A 12-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by his 17-year-old brother, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities accused Anthony Juarez-Simon, from Effingham, of "acting with reckless disregard for the safety of others," when he allegedly shot his brother. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
Police investigating after finding car in pond in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police are investigating after a car was found submerged in a pond near Hunters Trail and Ringo Drive Saturday. A WPD spokesperson says the investigation is ongoing, but this is believed to be a single-car accident. Investigators are still working to find out when the accident happened and contact the driver of the car. No injuries have been reported and no charges have been filed as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash near Timmonsville, highway patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a head-on crash Saturday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday on SC Highway 403 near Creek Road, about six miles from Timmonsville, SCHP said. A 2019 Kia sedan was traveling north on SC […]
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Dillon County, SCHP says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night in Dillon County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at 7:15 p.m. Friday on Racetrack Road, about four miles south of Lake View, SCHP said. A 2006 Dodge pickup truck was traveling south on […]
