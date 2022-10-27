Read full article on original website
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Get spooky with these weekend Halloween activities
With Halloween creeping around the corner, The Collegiate staff has rounded up a list of some haunting festivities to attend around the city this weekend!. The spooktacular kicked off at the Raider Grill Wednesday night, which was full of dancing and pizza and ended with a costume contest winner. Creepy...
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
Bell’s Eccentric Day poised to return to Kalamazoo brewery
KALAMAZOO, MI — Halloween is not the only opportunity to dress up in Kalamazoo. The 31st installment of the annual Bell’s Eccentric Day will return Dec. 2 to the Eccentric Café, 355 E. Kalamazoo Ave, allowing revelers to come as they aren’t — dressing instead in outlandish get-ups as their alter egos.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 28-30, 2022
This weekend is full of Halloween themed activities...from ghost tours to spooky car washes. There is also music, comedy, lights, and a parade. Runs Through Sunday, November 13, 2022 - John Ball Zoo, Grand Rapids, MI. The popular, family-friendly, and interactive nighttime event, IllumiZoo is back for another year of...
Newly revived, The BOB goes big for Halloween
The B.O.B in downtown Grand Rapids is once again throwing a huge Halloween party, this year pulling out all the stops.
Fox17
Chevy Chase to hold screening, live discussion of 'Christmas Vacation' in GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Actor and comedian Chevy Chase is coming to Grand Rapids!. He and his wife, Jayni, are scheduled to hold a live conversation at DeVos Performance Hall after a screening of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. The two will recount...
Thousands gather in Milham Park for Kzoo Park’s annual Halloween Forrest
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Milham Park was transformed Saturday, Oct. 29, into a wonderland full of tricks and treats as families gathered for the annual Halloween Forrest. Kzoo Parks hosted the annual event, where families are able to trick or treat while playing different games such as skeleton racing and tombstone toss at the park on East Kilgore Road.
KalamaTopia returns to Kalamazoo in November
If you're looking to gift local, consider heading to Kalamazoo for KalamaTopia on November 4th from 5-9.
‘Powerful’: Community watches new movie ‘Till’ on opening day
The movie "Till" has hit theaters nationwide. A nonprofit in Grand Rapids held a private showing of the movie Saturday afternoon.
thecollegiatelive.com
Budget Friendly Places to Go in West Michigan
Grand Rapids is known for its lively downtown, award winning restaurants and beer, and excellent museums that attract thousands of tourists. There is so much to do and see in Grand Rapids and its surrounding areas, it can sometimes be overwhelming to decide where to go, especially for college students who are on a budget and short on time. The Collegiate asked students from the Grand Rapids area to share their favorite places to go that don’t break the bank.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI
The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Beer garden adds retractable roof for year-round festivities
A retractable roof has made its way to the patio of a downtown restaurant. New Holland Brewing Co. said Thursday, Oct. 27, it added a retractable roof to the all-season beer garden at its Grand Rapids brewpub The Knickerbocker, 417 Bridge St. NW. The outdoor beer garden is 1,150 square feet and can seat up to 70 guests.
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Motown women, teachers among winners of Kalamazoo’s 2022 Community Arts Awards
KALAMAZOO, MI – Multiple community members and organizations are being honored for their works in the local arts community. The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is hosting the 2022 Community Arts Awards at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, at the Gull Lake Center for the Fine, 7753 N. 34th St. Richland.
Tootsie’s Diner, a longtime staple in the Muskegon community, changes ownership, name
MUSKEGON, MI - Over the last decade, Tootsie’s Diner became a beloved community staple of Muskegon, serving up a variety of flavorful dishes in welcoming atmosphere. The popular joint, at 1125 W Hackley Ave., now has new owners and a new name. The former owners, Julie Steffens and Amy Hargrove, handed over the keys earlier this year.
New skatepark in Muskegon closer to reality with selection of design firm
MUSKEGON, MI – The first concrete steps are being taken to build a new skate park near downtown Muskegon six years after the city’s previous park was dismantled. The city has hired a skatepark design group to come up with a design and cost estimate in consultation with community members.
WOOD
A great option if you’re considering downsizing
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holidays are coming up so now may be a good time to talk about the next steps for a parent or loved one looking to downsize. Oaks of Rockford may be a place to consider! We have Jill from Oaks of Rockford with us along with two residents, Chuck & Donna, to talk about what it’s like to live there!
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
Potential new Muskegon Lake park to host ‘Tour and Learn’ event stressing public access
MUSKEGON, MI – A major business owner in downtown who has Muskegon Lake property eyed for a downtown park is so enthused about the prospect, he’s inviting the public to a tour of it. The city of Muskegon has $2.8 million in grants to pursue park development of...
See NICU babies dressed up in Halloween costumes at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The tiniest of humans are getting into the Halloween spirit by donning cute costumes while in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Corewell Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. This week, marks the third year Gay Sexton, child life assistant at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital,...
