Human fears are universal, but the expression of those fears is different in every culture — which can be a lot of fun for horror fans. There comes a point where being too steeped in your own culture’s horror stories can undercut the feelings of unfamiliarity and surprise that the genre depends on. Looking to another country for culturally specific fresh takes on scary tropes — like Japan’s Ringu, Spain’s The Orphanage, Iceland’s Lamb, or Taiwan’s Incantation — lets horror fans encounter familiar shocks dressed up in vivid new ways capable of digging under even the most jaded skin. Along the way, they can also learn fascinating things about how many different ways there are to shape and share the same fears.

20 HOURS AGO