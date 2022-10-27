Read full article on original website
The best skills in Bayonetta 3
Picking the best skills in Bayonetta 3 is a tough task. After you’ve completed Chapter 1, you’ll gain access to a skills menu for Bayonetta. But that’s not all. Every weapon you unlock in the game also has its own skill tree that includes abilities and attacks for its corresponding demon.
The hit Indian horror movie Tumbbad is shocking in the best ways
Human fears are universal, but the expression of those fears is different in every culture — which can be a lot of fun for horror fans. There comes a point where being too steeped in your own culture’s horror stories can undercut the feelings of unfamiliarity and surprise that the genre depends on. Looking to another country for culturally specific fresh takes on scary tropes — like Japan’s Ringu, Spain’s The Orphanage, Iceland’s Lamb, or Taiwan’s Incantation — lets horror fans encounter familiar shocks dressed up in vivid new ways capable of digging under even the most jaded skin. Along the way, they can also learn fascinating things about how many different ways there are to shape and share the same fears.
Where to find Bayonetta 3’s Broken Witch Hearts
In Bayonetta 3, Broken Witch Hearts are a key item that allows you to upgrade your health. Once you’ve collected four of them, they’ll automatically become a full Witch Heart, which you can use in the Skills menu for both Bayonetta and Viola throughout the story. While Rodin’s shop has a few of them up for purchase, and others are rewarded for completing Phenomenal Remnants, most are scattered throughout the levels.
Sonic the Hedgehog’s new Netflix show goes weird places in December
A new Sonic the Hedgehog animated series is heading to Netflix — and to a multiverse of new worlds called the Shatterverse — this December. Sonic Prime delivers “the Sonic you know and love,” Netflix says, but with a multi-dimensional twist. Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Shadow, Rouge the Bat, and Big the Cat are all here, but thanks to the malicious meddling of Dr. Eggman, Sonic Prime is taking Sega’s sassy hedgehog to some dark places — including one universe where longtime gal pal Amy is more machine than hedgehog and cheery sidekick Tails skulks around like a mechanized spider.
Xbox Games With Gold reveals another 2 underwhelming games for November
Microsoft on Friday morning announced the two titles that Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers get access to in November: Praetorians — HD Remaster and Dead End Job. Both are video games. Dead End Job launched for Xbox One in December 2019, and was an Apple Arcade...
