ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bettors are pounding the under ahead of Thursday Night Football's Ravens-Buccaneers matchup

By Cole Huff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11FbaF_0ip849HC00

Thursday Night Football on Prime Video is seeing a steady decrease in viewership over the course of the NFL’s first season being partnered with Amazon.

But with arguably the greatest quarterback of all time (Tom Brady) getting ready to meet up with maybe the most electric QB that the NFL currently has to offer (Lamar Jackson), this Thursday’s game should be one worth tuning into.

It’s also a game worth betting on, and many who placed bets at Tipico Sportsbook are expecting that the Baltimore Ravens will handle business on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At Tipico, 79 percent of tickets holding bets on the spread had the Ravens covering (-7.5). Meanwhile, 53 percent of all moneyline bets are for Baltimore to win outright (+110).

Regardless of who wins or loses, the consensus amongst bettors is that Thursday’s Ravens-Bucs matchup will be a low-scoring one. Eighty-three percent of Tipico bettors wagered on the under of 45.5 points, which makes sense when considering how the Ravens are averaging just 20.7 points over the past three games while the Bucs are scoring just 14.0 during that same time.

You can follow your bets and watch the game live at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Taylor Heinicke leads Commanders late rally over Colts

Taylor Heinicke did it again. Last week, Washington was down 14-3 to Green Bay after Taylor Heinicke started 1-7 and had thrown a pick-6. Early on Sunday evening, after leading 7-3 at the half, Washington was thoroughly outplayed 13-0 for the third quarter and well into the final quarter, trailing the Colts 16-7. With 11:12 remaining the Colts had seized control and were now up by two scores, Heinicke just having thrown a very poor interception.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants-Seahawks Week 8: Offense, defense and special teams snap counts

Magic ran out for the New York Giants on Sunday as they were unable to secure yet another comeback victory, this time falling to the Seattle Seahawks, 27-13. The game itself was a bit of a dud for the Giants, who came out slow and could never really get anything rolling offensively. Their bend but don’t break defense broke several times and they were let down repeatedly by their special teams.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Studs and Duds from Week 8 vs Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings found a way to beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday by a score of 34-26 but they did not make it easy on themselves. They set themselves up for success but also did the same for the Cardinals throughout the game, including a strip-sack of quarterback Kirk Cousins that kept the game close.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers fan breaks foot celebrating DJ Moore's 62-yard TD catch

The Carolina Panthers were the recipient of a few tough breaks on Sunday. But they were also the cause of one. In the fourth quarter of their Week 8 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, the Panthers produced one of the biggest plays of the year—an unbelievable 62-yard touchdown pass from quarterback PJ Walker to wide receiver DJ Moore. The magical throw and catch knotted the game at 34 apiece with just 12 seconds remaining, and pushed the contentious NFC South battle into overtime.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
221K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy