ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary-of-the-woods, IN

SMWC holds Foundation Day

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3neZ_0ip846d100

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College held its Foundation Day of Service Thursday.

The day is set aside as a day of prayer and service in the form of community projects throughout the campus and surrounding community, in an effort to honor the college’s foundress Saint Mother Theodore Guerin.

Senior Maura Secrest had the help of her peers to package handmade dresses for her mission project “dresses for daughters of Christ.” They’ll be placed in Operation Christmas Child boxes this month.

“It’s just super beautiful to be able to share this mission with my peers and just give them a little bit of the fire that I have in my heart for service,” Secrest said. “And just to see them so happy, and so excited, to be able to help out.”

Secrest began this recurring mission project when she was 12 years old. Since then, the project has provided more than 2,500 dresses to people in 12 different countries.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch hosts pumpkin painting event

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With Halloween around the corner, dozens of families made the trip to the Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch for a pumpkin painting event on Saturday. Executive director for the location, Scott Minier, said the event helps them work with local families outside of the summer months, their most popular time of the year. […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Local group aims to educate younger voters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Many college students across the county will cast a ballot for the time for the upcoming midterm election. However, some may not know when and where to vote. The American Democracy Project is a nonpartisan group that has different chapters in hundreds of universities across the country. Its goal is […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you also love eating seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This is Indiana’s Creepiest Urban Legend

When it comes to Indiana urban legends, this one tops the list of the creepiest. With Halloween right around the corner, what better way to get you in the spirit than by sharing a creepy story? You have heard of urban legends before, right? No, not the movies, but the scary stories that have been passed down from generation to generation that have garnered a lot of fear throughout the years. Now the thing with urban legends is that they are just that: legends. Maybe these stories are completely made up, or perhaps there is some truth to them.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

Indiana Café Receives Surprise Gift from Eric Church

Like millions of other people around the world, the owners of R'z Cafe and Catering Company in Ft. Branch are self-proclaimed, "HUGE" fans of Eric Church. So, imagine their surprise when "The Chief" took the time to send them a few pieces of his branded merchandise to thank them for their support.
INDIANA STATE
indypolitics.org

Andre and Angela

With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, the race between incumbent Democratic Congressman Andre Carson and Republican challenger Angela Grabovsky is heating up. Indiana Democrats say Grabovsky is not registered to vote in the 7th District, but instead is a Hamilton County resident who voted there in the May primary.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
wmay.com

Mountain Lion Tranquilized, Will Be Moved To Indiana Sanctuary

The mountain lion that had been roaming parts of the west side of Springfield for the past couple of days has been captured by state conservation officers and will be moved to a sanctuary. Officials had been tracking the animal’s movements and talking to neighbors since it was spotted in...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
FOX59

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Two $50,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana in Wednesday night’s drawing, so check your numbers carefully to make sure you’re not one of the lucky winners. According to the Hoosier Lottery, a $50,000 winning ticket that matched four out of the five Powerball numbers was purchased at Lassus Handy Dandy located […]
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Illinois State Board of Education releases 2022 Report Card

CHICAGO — The Illinois School Board of Education released its first report card on education Thursday since the pandemic closed schools across the country. The state superintendent of education said in a statement “The report shows we are absolutely on the right track.” An annual snapshot of the state’s education system, the ‘Report Card’ is […]
CHICAGO, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Deadline to apply for mail-in ballot in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Those wanting to request a mail-in absentee ballot must do so by the end of the day Thursday. Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan is reminding Hoosiers that Thursday, October 27, is the final day to request delivery of an absentee ballot. The application to request a mail-in ballot must be […]
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Kangaroo on the Loose in Indiana Neighborhood

When a pet kangaroo was reported missing in an Indiana neighborhood, neighbors hopped to attention to help. On Sunday afternoon, a friendly roo kept by a local man went missing near the towns of Patton and Yeoman, The New York Post reports. Animal control is not currently searching for the marsupial. However, many residents are taking it upon themselves to look for the creature.
YEOMAN, IN
californiaexaminer.net

Indiana Man Arrested In 2017 Delphi Girl Murders

Two little kids were found murdered in Delphi, Arizona in 2017, and an Indiana guy is supposedly in prison for their deaths. On the afternoon of February 14, 2017, the bodies of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were discovered near the trailhead where German’s sister had left them the day before.
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy