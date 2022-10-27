SMWC holds Foundation Day

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College held its Foundation Day of Service Thursday.

The day is set aside as a day of prayer and service in the form of community projects throughout the campus and surrounding community, in an effort to honor the college’s foundress Saint Mother Theodore Guerin.

Senior Maura Secrest had the help of her peers to package handmade dresses for her mission project “dresses for daughters of Christ.” They’ll be placed in Operation Christmas Child boxes this month.

“It’s just super beautiful to be able to share this mission with my peers and just give them a little bit of the fire that I have in my heart for service,” Secrest said. “And just to see them so happy, and so excited, to be able to help out.”

Secrest began this recurring mission project when she was 12 years old. Since then, the project has provided more than 2,500 dresses to people in 12 different countries.

