Read full article on original website
Related
Stic of Dead Prez Shares Keys to Inner Wealth in New Book ‘5 Principles to A Revolutionary Path’
Khnum “Stic” Ibomu, better known as Stic from the revolutionary but gangsta hip-hop duo Dead Prez, appeared on Hip Hop & Enterprise to share the gems found in his new book The 5 Principles: A Revolutionary Path to Health, Inner Wealth, and Knowledge of Self. The award-winning rapper,...
Mastercard Takes Black Enterprise Behind the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Hollywood
The Black Excellence was on full display at Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Hollywood and BLACK ENTERPRISE was on the purple carpet to experience it all. Courtesy of Mastercard’s support of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and its Strivers Initiative, the company invited business owner...
Understanding the Needs of Women: This Black Woman Founded a Morning-After Pill Brand
Amanda E/J Morrison is changing the face and narrative of healthcare with her newest business endeavor Julie, a morning-after pill company. Understanding the needs of women, Morrison co-founded Julie alongside Julie Schott and Brian Bordainick to create a more accessible morning pill. In addition, the brand strives to curate a space for conversations and education around emergency contraception.
LA Gear Aims for Another Comeback With New ‘Boardwalk’ Lifestyle Sneaker
After many starts and stops through the years, LA Gear is at it again. The Los Angeles-inspired fashion and footwear brand is set to relaunch on Nov. 18 with a new visual identity, website and reimagined sneaker styles by newly appointed creative director Dave Osokow. For the first launch, Osokow, who is the co-founder of eyewear company Privé Revaux, will debut the Boardwalk lifestyle sneaker. Inspired by LA Gear’s archival Unstoppable Collection, the unisex style is crafted with a leather upper, terry cloth liner and a 10 to 12-hour rechargeable LED tongue. “The contemporary look of the Boardwalk is a nod to the...
Orijin Bees Is Buzzing With Success in Toy Industry
With strong family ties to West Africa — specifically, Cabo Verde and Ghana — Melissa Orijin and her husband taught their eldest daughter to be proud of her roots. Their efforts worked until their daughter became the only Black girl in her class at school and her confidence began to drop. This experience led to her disliking her hair texture and skin color and, in turn, favoring Caucasian dolls. Orijin’s efforts to find a doll that looked like her daughter in the toy aisle of local department stores proved fruitless. Then a trailblazing business idea emerged when Melissa’s husband, Archyn, suggested, “Why don’t you just create the dolls you want to see?”
All the Way Up! 14 Black Women Climb to Top of Highest Freestanding Mountain in World, Mount Kilimanjaro
A sisterhood of 14 Black women was in the mood to elevate, and they climbed to the top of the tallest mountain in Africa. Earlier this month, the Sistahs to the Summit group had lunch and danced to Beyoncé‘s Cuff It at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro, towering over 19,000 feet high. The ascent makes them one of the largest groups ever to climb the highest freestanding mountain in the world.
UK’s Black Lives In Music to Unveil Plans for Music Industry Anti-Racism Code of Conduct
The United Kingdom’s Black Lives in Music (BLIM) is sending a message to the music industry through an official code of conduct against racism. On Wednesday, an official announcement was made to unveil the new code of conduct that will be adopted in 2023, The Guardian reports. Created by BLIM, the UK Music Industry Anti-Racism Code aims to tackle issues around pay, inclusion, and safety for Black, Asian, and ethnically diverse members of the sector.
Harlem Festival of Culture Appoints Grammy Award-Winning Musician Wyclef Jean in Key Role as Chair of its Music Advisory Board
Harlem Festival of Culture (HFC), the modern-day reimagining of the groundbreaking Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969, announced that Grammy Award-winning rapper, musician and actor Wyclef Jean has been appointed Chair to the Music Advisory Board for the organization. In this new role, Jean will advise executive leadership and assist in...
Black Woman Provides Hope for Visually Impaired as UK’s First Blind Barrister
“It’s been crazy – I still can’t really believe I’ve done it. One day I’ll wake up and realize how amazing this is,” Inaba said. “It was hard and I often thought of giving up, but my supportive family gave me courage and strength,” she continued.
Black Woman-Owned Plant-Based Hair Extensions Brand Set To Launch With $2.5M in Seed Funding
A Black woman entrepreneur created a plant-based alternative to synthetic hair extensions. Osahon Ojeaga prepares to launch her new plant-based hair extensions brand, Nourie, with the help of $2.5 million in seed funding that she strategically raised during a season that she described as an interesting time to fundraise. According...
ESSENCE Girls United Summit is Returning to Empower the Next Generation of Black Leaders
ESSENCE Girls United, the premier destination for young Black women, will host its third annual summit on Nov. 5 at the Atlanta Contemporary Arts Center in Atlanta, Ga. ESSENCE Girls United (GU) is a multimedia platform that provides access, resources, and opportunities to a global audience of Gen-Z and Millennial women, empowering them to pursue and achieve their wildest dreams. The theme of this year’s summit is “Forever the Blueprint” — a celebration of Black girls and gender-expansive youth that continues to be the blueprint for progression, tenacity, and resilience. The Girls United Summit is brought to you by major sponsor The Coca-Cola Company®, along with supporting sponsors, SheaMoisture, Ford and American Airlines.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0