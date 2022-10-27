Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa police looking for armed robber who killed man’s dachshund
Tampa police are looking for a man who shot another man's dog during a robbery Friday night.
Woman Killed In “Crossfire” Shooting On W. Busch Blvd. Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A woman has died after police say she was caught in the crossfire during a disturbance on W. Busch Blvd Overnight. Investigators say at approximately 12:14 a.m. Tampa Police were called to the 1000 block of W Busch Blvd regarding a report
17-year-old girl shot by teen driver, Auburndale police say
Auburndale police detained a teenager for his alleged connection to a deadly shooting that targeted a 17-year-old girl Friday, a release said.
Man arrested after going over 100 mph, crashing into car on I-275: police
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested an Illinois man after he sped over 100 mph on I-275 Friday evening.
Suspect In Temple Terrace Gas Station Shooting Arrested
TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. – A suspect has been arrested in the shooting that occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 24, 2022, at the 7-Star gas station location at 7749 Temple Terrace Highway. Upon arrival on the scene, Temple Terrace Police officers discovered two victims.
One Man Shot And Killed After Pulling Fake Handgun Overnight In Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. – One man is dead after police say he flashed a fake gun and was shot overnight. On Thursday at 11:28 pm, officers were dispatched to the 8500 block of N. Hamner Ave in reference to shots heard in the area. Officers
Woman dead, 8-year-old injured following two-vehicle accident
A woman is dead and an 8-year-old sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning.
Deputies: 5 men charged in 2021 gang-related killing out of Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Five men were arrested by Hernando County deputies who say they were connected to a death that happened back in 2021. Arrest warrants were approved for 31-year-old Shayne White-Gracteroly, 29-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez, 46-year-old Hector Robles and 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca on Oct. 18 but it wasn't until nine days later they were arrested.
I-275 lanes reopen following fiery multi-vehicle accident
All northbound lanes on I-275 northbound between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Fowler are closed due to an accident.
17-year-old girl hospitalized after shooting in Auburndale; 1 in custody, police say
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot Friday in Auburndale, police said. Officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch around 4:45 p.m. in the area of Old Winter Garden and Parrot roads, where they located the girl unresponsive, according to a news release.
Polk County teen threatened to blow up her school “because she was bored”, police say
A 13-year-old Polk County girl was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening to blow up her middle school.
PASCO NEWS: Pedestrian killed walking on Zephyrhills roadway
ZEPHYRHILLS, FLA - A 73-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in Zephyrhills. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 12:15 a.m. the man was walking in the right turn lane of State Road 581, when a car headed north in that lane failed to notice the man and struck him. The driver was approaching Chancey Road. The pedestrian, from Zephyrhills, died at the scene of the crash and the driver was not injured.
Tampa police searching for driver accused of firing shots at another car
TAMPA, Fla. — A search is underway for a driver accused of shooting toward another car with a child in the backseat, the Tampa Police Department said. The alleged shooting happened at around 8 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North Oregon Avenue and West Flora Street, not far from Lowry Park Zoo, according to police. The incident began when two drivers exchanged words at W Sligh Avenue and N Rome Avenue.
Fiery crash involving fuel tanker closes I-275; lanes reopen
TAMPA, Fla. — A fiery crash shut down I-275 in Tampa on Sunday morning. A driver in a Honda CRV crashed into a tractor trailer hauling gasoline near the off-ramp to I-275 north near Busch Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The two vehicles had departed the...
Escaped felon out of Pinellas County recaptured, back in custody
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies were able to capture the escaped inmate and take him back into custody Friday afternoon. The recapture of 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer comes about seven hours after he escaped Friday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports. Sawyer ran off from a Florida Department...
Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County
Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
Palm Harbor Circle K Employee Who Tried To Save Woman From Gas Station Fire Files Suit
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – An injured Circle K employee who attempted to save the life of a customer engulfed in flames at a gas pump has filed suit in the Pinellas County courts. The suit is dated October 28 and is filed against 15 defendants.
VIDEO: Fire at Lakeland movie theater prompts evacuation
Cell phone video shows the moments after a Lakeland movie theater was evacuated due to a fire.
