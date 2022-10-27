ZEPHYRHILLS, FLA - A 73-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning in Zephyrhills. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, around 12:15 a.m. the man was walking in the right turn lane of State Road 581, when a car headed north in that lane failed to notice the man and struck him. The driver was approaching Chancey Road. The pedestrian, from Zephyrhills, died at the scene of the crash and the driver was not injured.

ZEPHYRHILLS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO