Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. They asked the public for immediate adopters and fosterers to help open space. The shelter is hosting a Subaru Loves Pets event now through Oct. 31. During the event, adoption fees...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

First Presbyterian Church celebrates 230 years of service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was around seven years ago when a grandmother took her family from a war camp in Tanzania and traveled to east Tennessee. "The children needed tutoring, the family needed support with their housing,” Joanna Pennoyer said. Pennoyer is an elder member of the First...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

6 free things to do in Knoxville for Halloween Oct. 28-31

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend. Thrill the World Knoxville 2022. The public will get the chance to dress...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: Tons of Halloween events!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Spooktacular Extravaganza is happening in downtown Maryville on Friday! This event will take place on West Broadway from 4:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Activities include trick or treating, a dog costume contest, a dance party in the street, a pumpkin contest, carnival games, food vendors and more.
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers. Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN

