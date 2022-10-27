Read full article on original website
The haunted quilt from Cades Cove
Many spooky stories come from Cades Cove, but one is especially electric.
"You just never know what game day will bring" | UT students dress as Chancellor Plowman on game day ahead of Halloween
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee students got the attention of Chancellor Donde Plowman for dressing up as her the weekend ahead of Halloween. The three posed for a photo as the students rocked blonde wigs and similar attire, including black blazers and plaid orange skirts. Plowman said...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams Animal Center at critical capacity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center representatives announced Friday that they have reached critical capacity for adult dogs. They asked the public for immediate adopters and fosterers to help open space. The shelter is hosting a Subaru Loves Pets event now through Oct. 31. During the event, adoption fees...
Knoxville museum offers a history lesson with a little bit of fright
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville museum is offering a spooky tour with a history lesson to go with it on Friday and Saturday. The Ramsey House is hosting the "Spirits Within" tour, where people will be able to learn about some of the spirits rumored to still roam the rooms of the museum.
Vol Navy celebrates 60 years of cheering from the TN river
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For 60 years, boaters have gathered to party and cheer on the big orange from the water. Floating fans with the Vol Navy have docked ahead of Saturday's game. Paul Kelly is a boat owner whose been a member of the fleet since the 80s. He...
'We haven't been able to catch a break' | Some East TN animal shelters filling up fast
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two large animal centers in East Tennessee said their shelters are filling up fast. The Morristown-Hamblen Humane Society said their facility is full of animals, and they said housing issues and rising prices are contributing to the problem. "We're seeing housing being a big factor for...
wvlt.tv
Young child found walking alone near downtown Knoxville, officials say
Morristown man injured after bullmastiff attack at Panther Creek State Park. Tommy Potter has a broken elbow, stitches in his leg, and a bloody face after he says four dogs jumped on him and started biting. Keep garbage out of Tennessee River. Updated: 10 hours ago. Volunteers with Keep the...
wvlt.tv
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
First Presbyterian Church celebrates 230 years of service
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It was around seven years ago when a grandmother took her family from a war camp in Tanzania and traveled to east Tennessee. "The children needed tutoring, the family needed support with their housing,” Joanna Pennoyer said. Pennoyer is an elder member of the First...
WATE
Ghost framed for murder haunts the Drummond Bridge in Coal Creek
BRICEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The story behind the Drummond Bridge in Anderson County stems back to the Coal Creek War in the 1890s. A time when the local miners fought against convict leasing. Barry Thacker with the Coal Creek Watershed Foundation said the miners felt their work should be...
WATE
6 free things to do in Knoxville for Halloween Oct. 28-31
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Join in on the festivities in Knoxville during the Halloween season. There are opportunities to dress up in your best costume and get as much candy as possible during this spooky weekend. Thrill the World Knoxville 2022. The public will get the chance to dress...
10About Town: Tons of Halloween events!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Spooktacular Extravaganza is happening in downtown Maryville on Friday! This event will take place on West Broadway from 4:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Activities include trick or treating, a dog costume contest, a dance party in the street, a pumpkin contest, carnival games, food vendors and more.
Celebrity chef takes over Knoxville elementary school’s cafeteria
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebrity chef stopped by a Knoxville elementary school to celebrate the school’s cafeteria workers. Carla Hall, the cohost of The Chew, stopped by Blue Grass Elementary Friday morning. According to Knox County Schools, Hall celebrated the Blue Grass nutrition team with a special meal, showing them how to bake her […]
Here's what you missed during Tennessee vs. Kentucky game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee did it again! After dominating their Kentucky rival 44-6, the Vols had a lot to celebrate!. The game was unforgettable! With their wide receiver, Jalin Hyatt, breaking Tennessee's single-season record to the team remaining their perfect 8-0 record, the night screamed Tennessee. Here are some...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police locate guardian of child found walking alone near downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers reunited a young child found wandering alone near downtown Knoxville Friday with his parents. Officials said the boy was initially found by school staff near Green Magnet Academy on Lula Powell Drive just after 11:00 a.m. However, they announced his guardian had been found.
1783 Eatery opening soon in Seymour
A Sevierville enterprise will celebrate 35 years of country cooking by opening a new restaurant in Seymour.
‘It was overwhelming’: High cost of Alzheimer’s and dementia contributing to continued Silver Alerts
So far this year, at least 10 people have been added to their list, but have been found dead since.
wvlt.tv
Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP
College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
UT's Baker Center partners with City of Knoxville for student fellows program
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UT students with the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy now have the opportunity to work directly in a variety of departments or agencies with the City of Knoxville. Knoxville and the Baker Center have an official agreement for the center's students to work...
