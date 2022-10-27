ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 35

Robert Joseph
3d ago

Lol !!! All them 700,000 Fetterman ballots !!! Ya wonder why the dems could not replace Fetterman the ballots were already mailed !!! 🙈🙈🙈

Smarty Jones
3d ago

after fetterman's vegetable lasagna show it is obvious he is not fit for office... mail in voting should never be allowed until after debates so voters have a true understanding of a candidate's platform and competence...

Aw Spartan
3d ago

Wow look new fire pits to keep people warm when we run out of oil. 700000 that has to be Philadelphia, are they still alive or did they vote from the grave again.

Pa. election 2022: How redistricting could alter control of the legislature and other changes to watch Nov. 8

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — It’s showtime for Pennsylvania’s brand-new legislative districts. The revamped state House and Senate lines were approved by a commission made up of legislative leaders and an independent chair, and unanimously upheld by Pennsylvania’s highest court as part of...
Fetterman campaigns in Harrisburg in final election push

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – With Election Day 2022 just over a week away, candidates for Pennsylvania’s United States Senate Seat are making their final pleas to voters in an effort to convince them they should be the person to represent the Commonwealth in Washington. The push comes nine days before millions across the state cast […]
Pa. Republicans don’t support these initiatives. Something to consider when voting. | Letter

Mid-term elections provide a unique opportunity for voters, regardless of political party, to support their own parochial issues, as opposed to dealing with presidential elections and their political ramifications. Republicans oppose the following proposals, all of which Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro supports:. In August, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed...
Be careful out there, but not paranoid | Editorial

We’re separated by little more than a river, but South Jersey is not Philadelphia. We share a culture and a bunch of media outlets, and that’s why it’s important than ever to be discerning about that. A series of “Non-Candidate Issue Ads,” as the Federal Communications Commission...
‘I’ll be much better, but he will still be a fraud’: John Fetterman flips own health struggles against Mehmet Oz

With a precious nine days to go before the election, Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman rallied Harrisburg-area canvassers on Sunday — a potentially fortuitous day for door-knocking, given how many Pennsylvanians were likely at home watching the Eagles-Steelers game. Canvassers gathered at the AFSCME headquarters in Swatara Township for...
How to check if your vote is counted in Pennsylvania

(WHTM) – If you’re among the more than one million Pennsylvanians who requested a mail-in ballot, you may have questions about when your vote is received and counted. Of the 1.3 million ballots sent by the Department of State, there have been 792,286 returned, according to data released on October 28.
Sounding off: Readers share views as election approaches

Pennsylvanians are faced with a choice for Senate that very well might tip the balance of power in Washington. Voters should consider what they want for the future of our great country. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is, by his own admission, a new progressive Democrat in the mold of Reps....
Kenyatta: Democrats win with help of ‘red’ county margins

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– Representative Malcolm Kenyatta is traveling the commonwealth to stump for statewide Democratic candidates John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro. Kenyatta made a stop in Blair County at the Blair County Democrat’s summer picnic where he says even in “red” counties, voters can make a difference in November. He explained, “When turnout for Dems […]
Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending ‘pink envelopes’ for antlerless deer hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov. The bill would […]
The summer of 2022 gave us a glimpse into our climate future. Pennsylvania should heed the warning | Opinion

This summer’s deadly mix of fires, droughts and flooding across the United States was a sneak peek into a future if global temperatures continue to rise, and here in Pennsylvania, we are not exempt. In fact, flooding is currently the highest risk hazard facing our state. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s 2021 Climate Change Impacts Assessment, “extremely heavy” precipitation events are expected to rise by 13%, by mid-century.
What is Pennsylvania's State Bird?

The Ruffed Grouse is The Official State Bird of PA. While primarily a game bird in Pennsylvania, ruffed grouse are also a favorite for bird watchers. Their courtship display attracts many bird watchers, with male grouse fluffing up their ruffs and dragging their wingtips across the ground. In addition to...
