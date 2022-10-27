Read full article on original website
How United Airlines Expects Electric Planes to Change the Way Passengers Make Travel Decisions
United Airlines, the third-biggest U.S. air carrier, expects electric planes to hit the market in 2028 and cost less than traditional jet engines for regional travel. United sees 30-passenger planes serving small cities first. The goal: to get passengers who now drive to fly instead, including business travelers. Less than...
Chrysler and Jeep Parent Stellantis Offering Buyouts to Some U.S. Salaried Employees
Jeep and Chrysler parent company Stellantis is offering buyouts to some of its 13,000 U.S. salaried employees. The automaker cited the buyouts as a way to assist in its pivot to focus more on electric vehicles and software services. Stellantis declined to say how many domestic salaried employees are eligible...
U.S. Consumer Spending Seeing a ‘Mitigation' in Growth Not a Slowdown, Says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise Despite China's Factory and Services Activity Contracting
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday as China factory activity missed expectations, and markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.89% while gaming stocks rebounded following news of...
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
Key Inflation Gauge for the Fed Rose 0.5% in September, in Line With Expectations
The core personal consumption expenditures price index in September increased 0.5% from the previous month and 5.1% from a year ago. Including food and energy, PCE inflation rose 0.3% for the month and 6.2% on a yearly basis. Personal spending rose 0.6%, more than expected amid the rise in prices.
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
Ron Insana Says the Fed at Least Could Hint About a Change in Policy Ahead
"From peak to pivot" appears to be the mantra in global financial markets where concerns about inflation are fast giving way to concerns about impending recession. It appears that inflation has peaked at least in the U.S. Headline inflation and measures of the personal consumption expenditures price index in Thursday's...
