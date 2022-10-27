Read full article on original website
Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas
The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
Yankees’ Harrison Bader’s reaction to being teammates with Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols during historic run chases
Harrison Bader received a unique opportunity in 2022. Bader spent the first part of the season in St. Louis with the Cardinals where Albert Pujols was pursuing the 700 home run mark. He was later dealt to the New York Yankees ahead of the MLB trade deadline where he got to witness Aaron Judge set a new American League single season home run record. Harrison Bader recently discussed being teammates with both Pujols and Judge in 2022, per MLB Network.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Takes Home Big Defensive Honor
It was inevitable for Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts to be recognized for his game
Bengals defense charts new course at corner for Eli Apple, Cam-Taylor Britt
CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s an imperfect world. That’s how Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo described his decision to start rotating Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt. “In a perfect world you don’t want to be able to do that, but this is not a perfect world and we’re in a situation where you’ve got a young guy who had no preseason,” Anarumo said Monday. “You’ve got to get him snaps at some point other than scout team reps, so yesterday was a perfect opportunity. That’s kind of how it all played out.”
2022 World Series Game 2: Astros even series with 5-2 win over Phillies
HOUSTON — Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 Saturday night to tie the World Series at one game apiece. Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0...
Time to move on from Astros cheating scandal? Not before Phillies fans get their say | Opinion
The Houston Astros have heard all the taunting since their 2017 cheating scandal, but for the first time, they will be hearing it in Philadelphia.
Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
Why hasn’t Kareem Hunt been more involved in the passing game? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt is the focus of trade speculation as the Browns gear up to face the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The NFL’s trade deadline is Tuesday. Our Football Insider subscribers had questions about Hunt and his trade market for Mary Kay Cabot...
Jayce Easley Rangers' Top AFL Hitter
Keep track of all of the Texas Rangers prospects on the Surprise Saguaros in the Inside the Rangers Arizona Fall League Tracker.
Cleveland’s football season is all but over if they lose MNF to Cincinnati: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (2-5) try to save their season on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3). It won’t be easy because Cleveland’s defense is one of the worst in the league and Joe Burrow is starting to get last season’s mojo back, although he will be without star receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
Message shows J.B. Bickerstaff’s mindset: Cavaliers look like a real team – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook as the Cavs are 4-1. I watched recent videos of coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s press conference to gain a sense of his approach to the season:. 1. I was thrilled to hear how Bickerstaff ripped into his team at halftime of what...
Browns’ Charley Hughlett signs 4-year contract extension with largest value for a long snapper in NFL history
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett, the second-longest tenured player on the team, signed a four-year contract extension on Friday. According to his agent, Brett Tessler, Hughlett, 32, received the largest signing bonus ($865,000), guarantee and overall value in league history for a long snapper. Sports betting comes...
Evaluating injuries, predictions and previews for Bengals vs. Browns: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have both been bitten by the injury bug this week. While the Bengals won’t be placing Ja’Marr Chase on the injured reserve, they’re without another backup receiver and could be without starting cornerback Eli Apple who’s doubtful with a hamstring injury. On the flipside though, linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson should be in good shape to return from their respective injuries.
