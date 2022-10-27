ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees infielder is 1 of ‘most feared’ hitters overseas

The Korean Baseball Organization playoffs are in full swing. The Kiwoom Heroes will play the LG Twins Sunday to see who advances to face the SSG Landers in the KBO playoffs. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLBTradeRumors.com compiled a list of former MLB players who had successful...
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Harrison Bader’s reaction to being teammates with Aaron Judge, Albert Pujols during historic run chases

Harrison Bader received a unique opportunity in 2022. Bader spent the first part of the season in St. Louis with the Cardinals where Albert Pujols was pursuing the 700 home run mark. He was later dealt to the New York Yankees ahead of the MLB trade deadline where he got to witness Aaron Judge set a new American League single season home run record. Harrison Bader recently discussed being teammates with both Pujols and Judge in 2022, per MLB Network.
Cleveland.com

Bengals defense charts new course at corner for Eli Apple, Cam-Taylor Britt

CINCINNATI, Ohio — It’s an imperfect world. That’s how Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo described his decision to start rotating Eli Apple and Cam Taylor-Britt. “In a perfect world you don’t want to be able to do that, but this is not a perfect world and we’re in a situation where you’ve got a young guy who had no preseason,” Anarumo said Monday. “You’ve got to get him snaps at some point other than scout team reps, so yesterday was a perfect opportunity. That’s kind of how it all played out.”
Cleveland.com

Donovan Mitchell isn’t the player Cleveland Cavaliers traded for this summer. He’s better.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A crushing loss on April 28 jumpstarted the longest offseason of Donovan Mitchell’s career. He angrily stewed on that first-round playoff exit and reflected on what he could’ve done differently. Mitchell didn’t know where he would be playing. He didn’t know who his teammates would be. But he made a promise: block out the noise and focus on himself.
Cleveland.com

Browns’ Charley Hughlett signs 4-year contract extension with largest value for a long snapper in NFL history

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett, the second-longest tenured player on the team, signed a four-year contract extension on Friday. According to his agent, Brett Tessler, Hughlett, 32, received the largest signing bonus ($865,000), guarantee and overall value in league history for a long snapper. Sports betting comes...
Cleveland.com

Evaluating injuries, predictions and previews for Bengals vs. Browns: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns have both been bitten by the injury bug this week. While the Bengals won’t be placing Ja’Marr Chase on the injured reserve, they’re without another backup receiver and could be without starting cornerback Eli Apple who’s doubtful with a hamstring injury. On the flipside though, linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive end Trey Hendrickson should be in good shape to return from their respective injuries.
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

