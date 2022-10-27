Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
Wallops to launch Antares mission to ISS this week, and here's where to watch and more
Sunday, Nov. 6, will be a busy day for Virginia's Wallops Flight Facility as Northrop Grumman’s 18th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station is set to lift off from its launchpad. The Antares rocket launch is scheduled for 5:50 a.m., from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise Despite China's Factory and Services Activity Contracting
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday as China factory activity missed expectations, and markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.89% while gaming stocks rebounded following news of...
NBC San Diego
U.S. Consumer Spending Seeing a ‘Mitigation' in Growth Not a Slowdown, Says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
NBC San Diego
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
NBC San Diego
Your Photos: SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Illuminates San Diego, Mexico's Sky
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Thursday night, giving residents as far as San Diego's North County to down in Sinaloa, Mexico, quite a show. While the rocket cruised through the sky, it illuminated the night and gave thousands of onlookers fantastic photo ops. Here are some of your images submitted to NBC 7 and Telemundo 20:
NBC San Diego
How United Airlines Expects Electric Planes to Change the Way Passengers Make Travel Decisions
United Airlines, the third-biggest U.S. air carrier, expects electric planes to hit the market in 2028 and cost less than traditional jet engines for regional travel. United sees 30-passenger planes serving small cities first. The goal: to get passengers who now drive to fly instead, including business travelers. Less than...
NBC San Diego
Elon Musk's First Day Owning Twitter Leads to Havoc and a Possible Hoax About Layoffs
[Editor's note: After CNBC published details of an interview with people who claimed to be fired employees of Twitter, several reports emerged suggesting it was a hoax. CNBC could not confirm the identities of the individuals.]. On Elon Musk's first day in control of Twitter, a person who walked out...
