Florida State

How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy

Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise Despite China's Factory and Services Activity Contracting

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly higher on Monday as China factory activity missed expectations, and markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.89% while gaming stocks rebounded following news of...
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon

Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
Your Photos: SpaceX's Falcon 9 Rocket Illuminates San Diego, Mexico's Sky

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched Thursday night, giving residents as far as San Diego's North County to down in Sinaloa, Mexico, quite a show. While the rocket cruised through the sky, it illuminated the night and gave thousands of onlookers fantastic photo ops. Here are some of your images submitted to NBC 7 and Telemundo 20:
Elon Musk's First Day Owning Twitter Leads to Havoc and a Possible Hoax About Layoffs

[Editor's note: After CNBC published details of an interview with people who claimed to be fired employees of Twitter, several reports emerged suggesting it was a hoax. CNBC could not confirm the identities of the individuals.]. On Elon Musk's first day in control of Twitter, a person who walked out...

