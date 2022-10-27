Smith, of course, requested a trade in August, and he issued a statement indicating that the Bears’ front office was not negotiating a contract extension in good faith. Smith has been eligible for a new contract since the end of the 2020 campaign and is playing out the current season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which is paying him a $9.7M salary. However, he was reportedly pushing for an accord with an AAV of at least $20M, a sum that would exceed the annual averages of First Team All-Pros Shaquille Leonard and Fred Warner. But unlike his fellow 2018 draftees, Smith does not yet have a Pro Bowl on his resume, let alone a First Team All-Pro selection.

