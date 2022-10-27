ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Detroit Free Press

Inside the Detroit Pistons' most haunting Halloween performances of all time

When the Detroit Pistons tip off against the Bucks on Monday night in Milwaukee, it’ll be the franchise’s 27th time playing on Halloween. That’s more than any other NBA franchise but one — the Sacramento Kings, who are a horror story in their own right. Counting Monday, a whopping 18 of the Pistons’ Halloween games will have come on the road, tied for the most among NBA franchises — with, of course, the Kings, who also tip...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

3 recent trades that prove the Cubs front office deserves our trust

Although not all recent moves made by the Cubs have sat well with fans, the fact is this new front office has worked wonders in the last year and a half. Sure, Chicago dropped the ball when non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. Anthony Rizzo went on to have a great year in 2022 in the Bronx, as well, but there are plenty of moves that have drastically improved the long-term outlook for the club.
CHICAGO, IL
Pro Football Rumors

Bears not expected to trade LB Roquan Smith

Smith, of course, requested a trade in August, and he issued a statement indicating that the Bears’ front office was not negotiating a contract extension in good faith. Smith has been eligible for a new contract since the end of the 2020 campaign and is playing out the current season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which is paying him a $9.7M salary. However, he was reportedly pushing for an accord with an AAV of at least $20M, a sum that would exceed the annual averages of First Team All-Pros Shaquille Leonard and Fred Warner. But unlike his fellow 2018 draftees, Smith does not yet have a Pro Bowl on his resume, let alone a First Team All-Pro selection.
CHICAGO, IL
atozsports.com

Bears listed as a trade fit for talented young tight end

The Chicago Bears haven’t been mentioned as a team that could be active leading up the NFL trade deadline. Well, at least in terms of incoming personnel. This is a team that’s focused on pushing bad contracts out, to free up more financial flexibility for the future, where the organization can then try their hardest to fill whatever holes they have on the roster.
CHICAGO, IL

