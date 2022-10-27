Read full article on original website
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Rats! Denver makes the list of cities with biggest rat problemsijSciences MediaDenver, CO
LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues
Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
Magic Johnson Says Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole Was Wrong: "He Was Definitely Wrong. You Can Take It As Far As Pushing And Grabbing The Jersey."
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson shares his true thoughts on the heated fight between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole.
Inside the Detroit Pistons' most haunting Halloween performances of all time
When the Detroit Pistons tip off against the Bucks on Monday night in Milwaukee, it’ll be the franchise’s 27th time playing on Halloween. That’s more than any other NBA franchise but one — the Sacramento Kings, who are a horror story in their own right. Counting Monday, a whopping 18 of the Pistons’ Halloween games will have come on the road, tied for the most among NBA franchises — with, of course, the Kings, who also tip...
3 recent trades that prove the Cubs front office deserves our trust
Although not all recent moves made by the Cubs have sat well with fans, the fact is this new front office has worked wonders in the last year and a half. Sure, Chicago dropped the ball when non-tendering Kyle Schwarber. Anthony Rizzo went on to have a great year in 2022 in the Bronx, as well, but there are plenty of moves that have drastically improved the long-term outlook for the club.
Billy Donovan indicates a change in the Chicago Bulls' starting lineup
Patrick Williams is the obvious odd man out after Billy Donovan announced a possible starting five shakeup for the Bulls
Joel Embiid's Status For 76ers-Bulls Game
Joel Embiid is not on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.
Infamous 2021 First Round LT to Make Bears Debut This Weekend
When the Las Vegas Raiders went on the clock with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, most people assumed they would be the team to snag Christian Darrisaw to solidify their offensive line. Instead, as the Raiders always do, they decided to go out on a limb and select Alex Leatherwood.
Bears not expected to trade LB Roquan Smith
Smith, of course, requested a trade in August, and he issued a statement indicating that the Bears’ front office was not negotiating a contract extension in good faith. Smith has been eligible for a new contract since the end of the 2020 campaign and is playing out the current season on the fifth-year option of his rookie deal, which is paying him a $9.7M salary. However, he was reportedly pushing for an accord with an AAV of at least $20M, a sum that would exceed the annual averages of First Team All-Pros Shaquille Leonard and Fred Warner. But unlike his fellow 2018 draftees, Smith does not yet have a Pro Bowl on his resume, let alone a First Team All-Pro selection.
Bears listed as a trade fit for talented young tight end
The Chicago Bears haven’t been mentioned as a team that could be active leading up the NFL trade deadline. Well, at least in terms of incoming personnel. This is a team that’s focused on pushing bad contracts out, to free up more financial flexibility for the future, where the organization can then try their hardest to fill whatever holes they have on the roster.
