Willow: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Released
Lucasfilm is bringing back some of their most beloved characters with Indiana Jones 5 on the way as well as a new Willow series for DIsney+. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo last month that Christian Slater is also coming back. During the event, a trailer for the series was released, and now Lucasfilm has shared another new teaser.
Star Wars: Damon Lindelof Film Rumored for 2025 Release Date
Reports began emerging this week that Damon Lindelof was developing a film for the Star Wars franchise, which included reports that a writer and director have joined such a project, with the latest rumors about the project coming from The Hot Mic podcast that the film is targeting a December 19, 2025 release date. Unlike other Star Wars projects from Lucasfilm, this Lindelof project hasn't officially been announced, with the studio previously establishing a trend with filmmakers like Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, and Kevin Feige that those projects were officially moving forward and then behind-the-scenes shakeups seeing their release dates be thrown into question.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
New Star Wars Disney+ Series Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The latest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tales of the Jedi, the new series of animated shorts spotlighting Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and other Jedi during the waning days of the Republic, debuted this week and has a 100% fresh rating on the review aggregation website. However, it has not achieved the number of reviews necessary to claim the "Certified Fresh" emblem. There's been much debate over the utility of Rotten Tomatoes scores lately and the disparity between critic ratings and audience scores. There's no debate here. Tales of the Jedi also has a near-perfect 95% positive audience score from more than 300 user ratings, continuing Star Wars' trend of critically-acclaimed and crowd-pleasing animated shows.
New Mass Effect Tease Shared by Commander Shepard Actor
A new Mass Effect tease from the actress behind the female version of Commander Shepard, Jennifer Hale, has fans of the BioWare series boarding the hype train en masse ahead of N7 day, also known as November 7. The seventh day of November is a special day for the Mass Effect series that is always capped by a special celebration from BioWare and sometimes a special announcement as well. With the new Mass Effect game years away, and thus seemingly unlikely to be involved with this year's N7 day, many fans of the RPG series have no clue what to expect from the celebration. And because of this, there hasn't been a ton of hype heading into the occasion, but the aforementioned Hale has changed that with a very simple, yet cryptic tweet.
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Begins Filming in the UK
Andor is currently in the midst of its first season on Disney+, and it's not the only Star Wars series fans have to look forward to. The long-awaited third season of The Mandalorian is debuting in February, and the Rosario Dawson-led Ahsoka is also coming soon. Both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew with Jude Law have started production, and they're not the only ones. The slate of upcoming live-action shows will also include The Acolyte, which has begun production in the UK. The Acolyte hails from showrunner Leslye Headland, who is the co-creator of Russian Doll.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Breaks Hearts With Hawks and Twice's Big Scene
My Hero Academia has gotten its sixth season off to a bloody start, and one creative cosplay is honoring Hawks and Twice's fatal confrontation with some very slick cosplay! The sixth season of the series made use of all of the work done to build the strength of the heroes and villains done over the course of the fifth season, and this has led to a full out war between the two sides. Hawks had his own mission to follow through with as he continued his undercover mission, but it was soon made clear that he needed to find some way to take Twice out of the equation.
Dynamite's Gargoyles Reboot Sales Wild Number of Copies
Before too long at all, the Defenders of the Night will return. This December, Dynamite Entertainment is launching Gargoyles, a comic series picking up from the events of the animated series. Not only has the upcoming comics launch refueled the fandom behind the cult classic, but it is also officially Dynamite's highest selling comic of the year. While attending the annual Diamond Retailer Summit at Baltimore Comic Con on Saturday, executives with the publisher revealed over 100,000 copies have been sold across the various covers for Gargoyles #1.
Claudia Meets Another Vampire in Interview With the Vampire Episode 5 Clip
Last week, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire introduced viewers to Claudia (Bailey Bass), the teenage girl brought into immortality by Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) to complete their little vampire family. By the end of the episode, while Claudia's body remained eternally that of a child, she'd matured far past her years and come to realize the heartbreaking consequences of the Dark Gift after she accidentally killed her first boyfriend. It's a turning point for the character and now, in a new clip from this week's episode, "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart", we see Claudia out on her own where she comes into contact with another vampire who isn't Louis and Lestat for the first time.
Khary Payton "Not Satisfied at All" With Ezekiel's Story on The Walking Dead
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Outpost 22" episode of The Walking Dead. "And yet I smile." That's the mantra of the usually optimistic King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), who has had a rough go of it since his days as reigning monarch of the Kingdom. As the father figure of Benjamin (Logan Miller), Ezekiel suffered a loss when the young knight died under the oppression of the Saviors. Then beloved pet tiger Shiva met her noble end fighting a pack of walkers. His adopted son Henry (Matt Lintz) died in a massacre committed by Alpha (Samantha Morton) of the Whisperers, the Kingdom shuttered, and Ezekiel was diagnosed with cancer.
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
Henry Cavill Reveals Why They Chose THAT Superman Theme for Black Adam Cameo
Black Adam hit theatres last week, and the movie's mid-credits scene has been the talk of the town. DC fans were thrilled to see Henry Cavill return as Superman. As soon as the movie was released, it was announced that Cavill is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. During the scene between Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and Cavill's Superman, you may have noticed a very special theme played when Supes appeared. Surprisingly, it wasn't the theme Hans Zimmer created for Man of Steel, but rather the music John Williams composed for Superman in 1978. Cavill recently spoke with CinemaBlend and explained the choice to use Williams' iconic theme.
Kim Kardashian Goes Full X-Men For Halloween With Mystique Costume
Halloween is tomorrow, which means the weekend has been filled with awesome celebrity costumes. We've seen some great looks, including Lizzo as Marge Simpson, JoJo Siwa as Draco Malfoy, Paris Hilton as Sailor Moon, and much more. Some of the best costumes we've seen have been X-Men related, including Chloe Bailey as Storm. Turns out, the singer isn't the only one who went full Mutant this year. Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off her Mystique costume, and it's pretty rad.
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who Was His "Greatest Influence" From Franchise
While Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be back on the small screen for Season 4 of Miracle Workers, Miracle Workers: End Times, on January 16th, the actor is best known for his time playing Harry Potter in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Having spent much of his career and early life working within the Harry Potter franchise, it turns out that among the many people he worked with while making the Harry Potter films, there is one who stands out as having had the greatest influence on Radcliffe and his career — director Chris Columbus. Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe revealed that it was filmmaker, who made Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that had such an impact it still resonated 20 years later.
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Review: Netflix Delivers a Suspenseful First Half
The #SaveManifest mission is complete. Following the show's cancellation by NBC after Season 3, impressive streaming numbers combined with a wave of fan support gave Netflix the Calling to green light a 20-episode final season of Manifest. That colossal chapter count is being split in two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on November 4th. Fortunately for fans of the first three seasons, Manifest makes a smooth move into its new home and has limited growing pains when it comes to settling in.
