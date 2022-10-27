ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another H-E-B Location Revealed As Expansion Continues Into North Texas

 3 days ago
Photo: H-E-B

Fort Worth, you're getting a brand spankin' new H-E-B !

The Texas-based grocery chain announced plans for its latest store , which will be located in north Fort Worth, according to WFAA . The location at the intersection of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive is slated to open in 2024 following a groundbreaking ceremony on November 16.

This marks the second confirmed location opening in Tarrant County as H-E-B continues its expansion into North Texas. The first location was announced at U.S. 287 and East Broad Street. Furthermore, H-E-B is gearing up to open its first Collin County location in north Frisco. That location is set to open on November 2 at the corner of Preston Road and Spring Creek Parkway.

Here's a look at the list of H-E-B stores under construction in Dallas/Fort Worth, according to WFAA :

  • Allen: E. Exchange Parkway and N. Greenville Avenue (expected to open late 2023)
  • McKinney: Northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway (expected to open late 2023)
  • Plano: Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road (Opening Date: Nov. 2, 2022)
  • Mansfield: Corner of U.S. 287 and East Broad Street (groundbreaking is expected in early 2023)
  • Fort Worth ("H-E-B Alliance"): Northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive (groundbreaking will be held on Nov. 16; expected to open in 2024)

Here's a look at where H-E-B has purchased land, but hasn't yet publicly confirmed locations:

  • 4101 W. Wheatland Rd. (Dallas)
  • 632 N. Beckley (Dallas)
  • 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. (Dallas)
  • 3927 Bowser Ave. (Dallas)
  • 845 Interstate-35E (DeSoto)
  • 700 Farm Road 544 (Murphy)
  • 6325 W. Bailey Boswell Rd. (Fort Worth)
  • 200 E. Bonds Ranch Rd. (Fort Worth)
  • 6599 McCart Ave. (Fort Worth)
  • 8600 Quail Valley Dr. (Fort Worth)
  • 9200 Legacy Dr. (Frisco)
  • 2210 W. University Dr. (Denton)

