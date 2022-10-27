Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Are Mortgage Rates Going Above 10% In 2023?
Mortgage rates tend to rise when the Federal Reserve increases the Fed Funds rate. It has a gradual trickling effect, though. Because of the fed funds rate's relationship to the 10-year treasury yield, mortgage rates would continue gradually increase even if Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the central bank elected to lock it in place now through 2023.
msn.com
‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says
The world’s deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is in big, big trouble. For months, traders, academics, and other analysts have fretted that the $23.7 trillion Treasurys market might be the source of the next financial crisis. Then last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged concerns about a potential breakdown in the trading of government debt and expressed worry about “a loss of adequate liquidity in the market.” Now, strategists at BofA Securities have identified a list of reasons why U.S. government bonds are exposed to the risk of “large scale forced selling or an external surprise” at a time when the bond market is in need of a reliable group of big buyers.
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
Business Insider
Euphoria For Oil Companies As Earnings Exceed Expectations
In what is turning out to be a very impressive earnings season, nearly all the oil majors are beating expectations and rewarding shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks, much to the chagrin of the White House. Oilprice Alert: This week's Global Energy Alert makes the case for oil prices...
CNBC
Chinese tech giants' push into U.S., Europe's markets sets up potential clash with Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
As Gov. Newsom Pitches Windfall Tax on Oil Companies, Experts Warn ‘Devil in the Details’
Few things agitate drivers — and make politicians sweat — like rising prices at the pump. Gas prices in California are consistently higher than the rest of the country, thanks to state taxes, a cleaner fuel blend, an isolated gas refining market and more. But in September, California prices jumped even higher and that gap grew wider.
Complex
NYC Pay Transparency Law to Take Effect Next Week
New York City job-seekers are about to get a big advantage. The city’s Wage Transparency Law will go into effect on Nov. 1, making it mandatory for NYC employers to disclose the minimum and maximum pay in all job listings. According to the CNBC, the law will apply to businesses with four or more workers, including owners and independent contractors. Furthermore, not every employee needs to reside in NYC; if the business has just one NYC-based worker, it will be required to share the maximum and minimum salary/hourly wage for each role. This will also apply to a business’ internal hirings, such as promotions or department transfers.
Credit Suisse cutting 2,700 jobs in fourth quarter, expects more by 2025
Credit Suisse Group AG is reducing its workforce by 5% in the fourth quarter and plans to trim its headcount even more by 2025, the company said Thursday.
California looking at billions in tax revenue shortfall next fiscal year
SACRAMENTO -- The good times might soon be over for California's government. The nation's most populous state has had so much cash lately that lawmakers have spent freely - handing out free health care to low-income immigrants, paying for every 4-year-old to attend kindergarten and sending more than $21 billion in stimulus checks to taxpayers over the past two years. That seemingly endless flow of money has started to dry up as state tax collections have fallen below expectations for four months in a row. There's now an 80% chance California will be about $8 billion short when its fiscal...
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
