Doug Gavinski
3d ago

Well plenty of time for him to do so, he has nothing else to do in prison for the rest of his useless life!

Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade

WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
WAUKESHA, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Evers’ DOC Kept FREE a Triple Shooter Parolee After He Committed New Crimes on Parole; Then He Chokes Woman

Timothy Jones is an attempted killer with a violent past who committed multiple new crimes while out on parole. Basically he went on a new crime spree. But Tony Evers’ Department of Corrections left Jones on the street even after he committed a string of new crimes a mere month after being released on a discretionary parole – and a court commissioner gave him a signature bond!
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wglc.net

Trio arrested identified after I-39 incident

MENDOTA – The three individuals arrested after an alleged pursuit and shooting incident on I-39 that ended in Wisconsin have been identified. The Illinois State Police identified the suspects, 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, WI who faces drug charges for Fentanyl and Cocaine; 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, WI, who has been charged with Probation Violation, and a number of drug charges including those for Cocaine, Fentanyl, Paraphernalia, THC; and 38-year-old Michael B. Goodman of Madison, WI who has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and drug charges involving Fentanyl, and Cocaine. All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin awaiting a bond court hearing.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Verona man found

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Verona Police Department, John Ramseier has been found safe. The Verona Police Department had narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought...
VERONA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Janesville drunk driving arrest; man faces 4th OWI conviction

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A 32-year-old Janesville man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on Saturday, Oct. 29. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Jordan Riggs. Officials said a trooper stepped out of his vehicle when he saw Riggs slumped over the wheel near...
JANESVILLE, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict

MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks says the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. Brooks was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. His mother wanted to share her thoughts with the victims and...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee inmate killed, Green Bay Correctional assault

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee inmate died after he was assaulted at Green Bay Correctional on Friday, Oct. 21. Department of Corrections officials identified him as Timothy Nabors. He was taken to the hospital after the assault and later died. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating. In the meantime, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fitchburg police warn of scam calls targeting senior citizens

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police issued a notice Friday to remind the public that local authorities — like police, judges, and lawyers — will never contact residents asking for money. The warning came following a series of calls with the scammers claiming to be some sort of authority figure who claimed the call recipient’s family member has been arrested. The...
FITCHBURG, WI
CBS 58

Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
WEST ALLIS, WI

