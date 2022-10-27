Read full article on original website
Doug Gavinski
3d ago
Well plenty of time for him to do so, he has nothing else to do in prison for the rest of his useless life!
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha court missed opportunity to incarcerate Brooks prior to parade
WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year. Brooks, 40, was convicted of all...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Evers’ DOC Kept FREE a Triple Shooter Parolee After He Committed New Crimes on Parole; Then He Chokes Woman
Timothy Jones is an attempted killer with a violent past who committed multiple new crimes while out on parole. Basically he went on a new crime spree. But Tony Evers’ Department of Corrections left Jones on the street even after he committed a string of new crimes a mere month after being released on a discretionary parole – and a court commissioner gave him a signature bond!
kenosha.com
Ali Nelson elected president of County Veterans Service Officers Association of Wisconsin
Kenosha County is located in the southeastern corner of the U.S. state of Wisconsin. Its population in 2019 was estimated to be 169,561, making it the eighth most populous county in Wisconsin. The county is named after the county seat, Kenosha, the fourth largest city in Wisconsin. Kenosha County Veterans...
wglc.net
Trio arrested identified after I-39 incident
MENDOTA – The three individuals arrested after an alleged pursuit and shooting incident on I-39 that ended in Wisconsin have been identified. The Illinois State Police identified the suspects, 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, WI who faces drug charges for Fentanyl and Cocaine; 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, WI, who has been charged with Probation Violation, and a number of drug charges including those for Cocaine, Fentanyl, Paraphernalia, THC; and 38-year-old Michael B. Goodman of Madison, WI who has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, and drug charges involving Fentanyl, and Cocaine. All three are being held in the Rock County Jail in Wisconsin awaiting a bond court hearing.
14 years after Brittany Zimmermann’s murder, David Kahl pleads guilty
The man who killed UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann inside her downtown Madison apartment has admitted his guilt more than 14 years after the murder.
3 arrested after shooting at Illinois State Police, chase into Wisconsin
LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle […]
14news.com
Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’
MADISON, Wis. (WISC) - After more than 14 years, a Wisconsin family finally has some closure. David Kahl admitted in court Thursday that he killed Brittany Zimmermann. The University of Wisconsin-Madison student was found dead inside her apartment in 2008. Kahl was a previous person of interest but wasn’t arrested...
CBS 58
Why Hispanics in 6 Wisconsin municipalities can request additional services when voting
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- In the state of Wisconsin, six municipalities currently have a significant Hispanic population, which means that when voters show up at the polls, they must be offered additional services if they request them to better understand what's on the ballot. As part of the U.S. Department...
nbc15.com
Missing Verona man found
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - According to the Verona Police Department, John Ramseier has been found safe. The Verona Police Department had narrowed down their search area for missing Verona man John Ramseier. Scent-specific K9s tracked from John’s residence to Firearm’s Park in Verona. K9s, drones and boats have been brought...
fox47.com
Police Civilian Oversight Board names another Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — A little more than two weeks after naming an Independent Police Monitor — only to see the pick back out of the job 10 days ago — the city’s Police Civilian Oversight Board has made another choice for the role. The civilian board...
WBAY Green Bay
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
fox47.com
Madison police investigate weapons offense on east side, three people injured
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said a weapons offense left three people injured on the city’s east side. Officers were called to the 4600 block of Milwaukee Street just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday. Three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Janesville drunk driving arrest; man faces 4th OWI conviction
JANESVILLE, Wis. - A 32-year-old Janesville man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on Saturday, Oct. 29. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Jordan Riggs. Officials said a trooper stepped out of his vehicle when he saw Riggs slumped over the wheel near...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
A Glaring National Spotlight is on Wisconsin’s Nov. 8 Election: Here’s What you Need to Know
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Got a feeling that someone – everyone – is watching you? They are. When Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites go to the polls Nov. 8,...
WISN
Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict
MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks says the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. Brooks was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. His mother wanted to share her thoughts with the victims and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee inmate killed, Green Bay Correctional assault
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee inmate died after he was assaulted at Green Bay Correctional on Friday, Oct. 21. Department of Corrections officials identified him as Timothy Nabors. He was taken to the hospital after the assault and later died. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating. In the meantime, the...
Fitchburg police warn of scam calls targeting senior citizens
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police issued a notice Friday to remind the public that local authorities — like police, judges, and lawyers — will never contact residents asking for money. The warning came following a series of calls with the scammers claiming to be some sort of authority figure who claimed the call recipient’s family member has been arrested. The...
Ron John owns the left — yet again — in Wisconsin
Democrats are spending big for Mandela Barnes. But the MAGA-friendly conservative up for a third term could end up with a better record than Aaron Rodgers.
CBS 58
Tim Michels makes campaign stop in West Allis ahead of midterm election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Ahead of former President Obama's visit to Milwaukee today, Republican candidates continued to campaign here in southeast Wisconsin. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels told a crowd of supporters at the Republican Party Office in West Allis that he is not afraid of the impact the former president's visit may have on the election.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Wisconsin men, company banned from doing business, fined for roofing and consumer protection act violations
TOPEKA – (October 27, 2022) – Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge,...
Comments / 2