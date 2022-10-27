Read full article on original website
YMCA to transform Rockford church into youth center to deter crime
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd has worship services on Sundays, but during the week, it serves as a youth center for the YMCA, in an effort to keep 75 students off the streets after school. “The place is crawling with kids after school every day, and it’s just a […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Reports There is a Once in a Generational Funding Opportunity for State and Federal Grants and They Need to Jump On It
According to Dixon Mayor Li Arellano, Government agencies are rolling in money and they would like to have more municipalities in Illinois to apply for grants. When the Mayor was in Springfield for the Illinois Municipalities League meeting recently he recalled how one of the meetings spoke of what he called a once in a generational funding and eligibility window and municipalities need to jump on it.
WIFR
YMCA Rock River Valley to expand in old Lutheran Church
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Senator Dick Durbin (D) visited Rockford’s Rock River Valley YMCA Thursday to announce a $750,000 federal fund that will go to renovating the old Lutheran Church of Good Shepherd. The church will be a youth center which will include a remodeled kitchen which will...
Masks Recommended in 5 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in five Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, the following counties were all said to be at "high" community level...
northernpublicradio.org
Rockford community protests school police violence at board meeting
Earlier this month, a federal civil rights lawsuit was filed against Rockford Public Schools’ Board of Education, a school resource officer, and several Auburn High School administrators. The suit alleges that, last year, RPS school resource officer Bradley Lauer used lethal force against a 14-year-old student, Paris Moore. Security...
Rockford residents trick-or-treat from their cars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A “Candy Cruise” allowed trick-or-treaters to say in their cars. Life Church Rockford held the event over the weekend. Residents decorated their cars and rolled through to get candy. It is a format they adopted during COVID. “Kids get more candy than they know what to do with, let me tell […]
Illinois Report Card shows Rockford students suffered academic slide
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Standardized test results have taken a hit following the COVID-19 pandemic, and Rockford schools have been heavily impacted academically, according to new data released by the Illinois State Board of Education. “Yes, we were very negatively impacted by the global pandemic. Our most vulnerable students, in particular, were very negatively impacted,” […]
WIFR
Pottery Lounge celebrates five years with a spook-tacular event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pottery Lounge in the Forest Plaza celebrates its five-year anniversary with a Halloween themed party. The locally owned Paint Your Own pottery studio invited all family members for treats, games, goodie bags, temporary tattoos, balloon animals and of course, some spooky pottery painting and glazing. “We...
WIFR
Single mom of three kids is presented with keys to her new home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s no tricks and all treats for a Stateline single mom who has a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity, after COVID put a three year long wait period in their plans. It was a heartwarming day for Kayla Tolfere who was surrounded by...
WIFR
Highspeed chase in Winnebago County ends deadly in Dekalb County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A highspeed chase Saturday that started in Winnebago County ends in Dekalb County with a rollover crash that kills the passenger of the car being chased. According to Dekalb County investigators, deputies were responding to the area of Twombly Rd. to assist the Winnebago County...
One Last Look at an Illinois Neighborhood that Simply Disappeared
Nearly a dozen families called this Illinois neighborhood home at one time. Now, it's been completely wiped away. Homes were abandoned and then demolished. It's a quiet neighborhood in the Land of Lincoln that simply disappeared all because of water. Decaying Midwest just shared an interesting investigation into what used...
WIFR
Anderson Japanese Gardens Spook-tacular event welcomes residents to enjoy a thrilling afternoon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Spook-tacular returned to Anderson Japanese Gardens on Saturday afternoon, attracting people of all ages. The spook-tacular is a popular area tradition for families. Given the chance to interact with animals from wildlife Sanctuary Hoo Haven, tour the garden graveyard and of course, trick-or-treat throughout the gardens. Children could also sit down with members from the Rockford Public Library for some scary stories.
WIFR
Capri building condemned after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the smokey smell lingers outside Capri Restaurant in Rockford, owners figure out their next course of action as the building is condemned until further notice. Eric Neubauer owns Ground Floor Skateboards across the alley from Capri. He was devastated to see what happened to the...
WIFR
Bucciferro McDonald’s flies in ‘marvelous’ guests for it’s annual Great Pumpkin Giveaway
BELOIT, Wi. (WIFR) - Members of the Beloit and South Beloit communities had the chance to get their paws on some pumpkins at the Great Pumpkin Giveaway at the Bucciferro family McDonalds in Beloit. Sponsors included Winnebago County and Beloit first responders, Stateline Boys and Girls Club, the Beloit Sky...
WIFR
Pecatonica village president resigns
PECATONICA, Ill. (WIFR) - The village of Pecatonica must find a new leader after village president Bill Smull resigned. According to Pecatonica trustee Bill Determan, Smull cited personal health as the reason for his abrupt resignation Wednesday in a letter to village officials. Smull took over the position in 2017...
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Wants to Make Sure Police Officers Get the Training and Support to Handle Changes Coming January 1
Come January 1 there will be major changes to law enforcement in Illinois. There will be changes in not only making arrests and no-cash-bail, but changes in how search warrants are handle and even what an officer can and cannot do during a traffic stop. Dixon Mayor Li Arellano recently...
Lookout for coyotes on the move and keep an eye on your pets, DuPage County ecologist warns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warning tonight about coyotes.Experts in DuPage County said many are on the move right now, so people should be protecting their pets. Forest Preserve of DuPage County ecologist Dan Thompson explains why they are out and about right now."What you have are juvenile coyotes and, essentially, they're leaving mom and dad's turf and striking out on their own, trying to find their own territory," Thompson said. "If you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with resident coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now. And they're going to be on the move until they can find a vacant spot. I'm just trying to warn people to take care and watch their dogs closer."Thompson said this should last through the winter. He suggests you keep your dog on a leash, even when it's in your back yard.
foodpoisonjournal.com
D.C. Cobb’s linked to Norovirus Outbreak that has sickened 173
The McHenry County Department of Health is reporting its investigation into the recent gastrointestinal illness outbreak linked to D.C. Cobb’s, 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry, is closed. The outbreak investigation was launched after a cluster of illnesses was linked to the food establishment at the end of August....
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. At least 500 pumpkins worth a total of about $5,000 dollars were stolen from Dave’s pumpkins.
WIFR
Rockford panhandler sign update, homeless people on the rise
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford takes action as more people panhandle in various parts of the city in the past year. In September last year, city leaders posted signs at major intersections advising residents not to interact with panhandlers, and to donate instead. Although as more panhandlers pop up, residents question if these signs are really helping.
