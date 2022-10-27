Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Want to Book a Flight But Pay for It Next Year? Here's How It Works
Travel demand is still picking up, and so are the prices of flight tickets. Surging prices are causing some to cut back on spending, but others are finding new ways to pay for their holiday plans. More airlines are partnering with "buy now, pay later" firms to give customers the...
NBC New York
Chrysler and Jeep Parent Stellantis Offering Buyouts to Some U.S. Salaried Employees
Jeep and Chrysler parent company Stellantis is offering buyouts to some of its 13,000 U.S. salaried employees. The automaker cited the buyouts as a way to assist in its pivot to focus more on electric vehicles and software services. Stellantis declined to say how many domestic salaried employees are eligible...
Holiday flights will be pricey and packed. Here are 5 things to know before you book
Airlines and travel websites say that bookings for holiday travel are strong despite higher air fares, as pandemic-weary travelers seem willing to pay.
NBC New York
How Super-Hot Rocks Miles Under the Earth's Surface Could Provide Limitless Clean Energy
Superhot rock geothermal energy can be generated from dry rock that's at least 752 degrees Fahrenheit. It exists all over the earth at depths between two and 12 miles. A new report out Friday from the Clean Air Task Force, a non-profit climate organization, finds that with investment in innovation, this category of clean, baseload energy has the potential to be cost-competitive with other zero-carbon technologies, while having a small land footprint.
NBC New York
Ron Insana Says the Fed at Least Could Hint About a Change in Policy Ahead
"From peak to pivot" appears to be the mantra in global financial markets where concerns about inflation are fast giving way to concerns about impending recession. It appears that inflation has peaked at least in the U.S. Headline inflation and measures of the personal consumption expenditures price index in Thursday's...
NBC New York
Omicron Subvariants Resistant to Key Antibody Treatments Are Increasing Every Week in the U.S.
The subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 now represent 27% of infections in the U.S., a significant jump from the week prior when they made up about 16% of new cases. They are likely resistant to Evusheld and bebtelovimab, key antibody treatments that protect people with compromised immune systems. President Joe Biden...
Comments / 0