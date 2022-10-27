Read full article on original website
Man dead after shooting on Seminary Road in Fairfax Co.
A man is dead after a fatal shooting near Skyline Square Condominiums in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday afternoon. In a tweet, Fairfax County police said they were on the scene of a shooting that occurred on the 5500 block of Seminary Road, near Bailey’s Crossroads. Officers found an...
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Operation Valley Venue X nets 68 charges & seizure of $42,100 in illegal drugs in Northern Shenandoah Valley
This week, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted its tenth annual Operation Valley Venue. The three-day operation took place from Wednesday (October 26, 2022) to Friday (October 28, 2022) and was a collaborative effort between the task force and area law enforcement agencies. The annual operation concentrated on identifying and arresting individuals for trafficking, manufacturing, and distributing illegal narcotics within the city of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Warren, Shenandoah, and Page counties.
Man shot, killed in Alexandria apt.; 3 men caught on camera running away
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Police found a man shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Fairfax County Police released photos of three men seen running from the scene. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment building in the 5500 block of Seminary Rd. Responding to a...
Robert Horan Jr., former Fairfax Co. Commonwealth’s Attorney, dead at 90
Robert Horan Jr., the former Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney who oversaw some of the highest profile criminal cases in Virginia’s largest county for 40 years, died at age 90 on Friday, The Washington Post reports. Horan’s death was confirmed to the Post by his wife of 65 years,...
Man found shot to death in Fairfax County apartment, police say
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found shot inside an apartment in Fairfax County on Sunday, according to police. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 4:55 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria. According to police, officers at the...
Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report of a shooting in D.C. led the Metro Police Department to find a woman that had been shot multiple times Thursday evening. The incident happened on the 1500 Block of Good Hope Road in Southeast, D.C. Police were called to the location shortly after 6 pm. They located a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the woman A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspect. If you have any information about this incident or can identify The post Woman Shot Multiple Times in D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man Fatally Hit by Car in Area With No Crosswalks in Prince William Co.
A 31-year-old man was fatally struck by a car Friday night in Dumfries, Virginia, as the number of recent pedestrian crashes continues to climb in the D.C. area. The crash happened as the driver of a Hyundai Sonata who'd been traveling north on Interstate 95 was exiting to eastbound Dumfries Road, Prince William County police said. As the driver tried to merge onto Dumfries Road, he struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking in the roadway, according to police. It happened in a dimly lit area that has no crosswalks.
Public-Safety Notes, 10/27/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ELECTRICAL FIRE IN KITCHEN DAMAGES VIENNA HOME: The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Oct. 19 at 2:05 a.m. dispatched units to a reported house fire in the 100 block of Casmar Street, S.E., in Vienna. Units arrived at the one-story,...
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
Arlington event calendar highlights (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)
Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
School bus driver with revoked license crashed bus and injured nine children while intoxicated
A D.C. area school bus driver has been charged with driving while intoxicated after he crashed into a ditch resulting in nine children suffering injuries on their way back from a field trip, police said.
Man Found Shot to Death in Bailey's Crossroads Apartment: Police
A man was found shot to death in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Sunday, according to police, and the suspects may have been spotted running from the scene. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department were called to Skyline Towers just before 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of Seminary Road in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.
Morning Notes
Metro Opening Early for Marathon — “Metrorail is stepping up the pace, opening two hours early – at 5 a.m. – for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon. Free shuttle buses at six Blue and Yellow line stations closed for construction will also begin operating at 5 a.m. when the system opens, with increased frequencies during peak pre- and post-race periods to accommodate the higher ridership.” [WMATA]
Neighborhood Spotlight: The Berkshire Oakwood neighborhood
Conveniently located minutes from D.C., Arlington provides the best of both worlds — an urban feel in some areas closer to the metro; and quiet neighborhoods with parks and amazing schools. Being so close to D.C. and still feeling close to nature is a part of what makes Arlington unique.
Shooting in Shaw around 2:30am
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0227 hours in the 1800 block of 6th Street NW. Lookout for a B/M LSW a navy blazer and black tie“
Police warn of skimming devices in Prince George’s County convenience stores
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County are warning residents about skimming devices on card readers found in several stores in the area. Within the last week, PGPD said they’ve recovered 3 skimming devices at convenience stores. “I think it’s terrible, people out here scamming and trying to get […]
Virginia Attorney General warns about THC edibles at Halloween after middle school incident
CLIFTON, Va. — Dizziness, slurred speech and vomiting. These are the symptoms seven students at Fairfax County’s Liberty Middle School experienced Thursday. In a letter sent to parents, the school's principal said the students ate Delta-8 gummies. These types of edibles contain THC, a compound that gives marijuana its high.
2 teens arrested for armed robbery in DC's Shaw neighborhood
WASHINGTON - Two teenagers are charged for an armed robbery that happened Thursday afternoon in the Shaw neighborhood of Northwest, D.C. Metropolitan Police say the incident happened on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. in the 600 block of T Street. According to police, two suspects approached the victim, pulled out a...
MCPD Responds to Report of Shooting in Germantown Saturday Night; Weapon Revealed to be Pellet Gun
Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, October 29 in Germantown. According to MCPD:. “Last night, at approximately 8:30 p.m., MCPD responded to the 13400 block of Demetrias Way in Germantown for the report of a shooting that just occurred. The preliminary investigation has determined that...
