Fort Worth, TX

A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State

In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
Spend the Night in a Real ‘Haunted House’

The hotel stood for more than 100 years and might stand for another 100. With some apologies to Shirley Jackson, Miss Molly’s Hotel, a former brothel turned hotel built in 1910, is reportedly haunted, according to WFAA. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,” Paula Gowins, general manager of the...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas

One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
Jon’s Grille Makes Its Return to Fort Worth

Jon’s Grille is back. The once-favorite restaurant and student common ground on TCU’s campus has been brought back to life by Fort Worth chef Jon Bonnell. Bonnell has many restaurants around Fort Worth including Waters, Buffalo Bros, and Bonnell’s, which are all very popular. The establishment was...
Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, department says

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after an investigation revealed he was drinking on the job, officials said. The Fort Worth Police Department fired Lieutenant Richard Perez on Thursday after an employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit back in May that "Perez consumed alcohol while he was on-duty."
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
