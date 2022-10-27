Read full article on original website
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram recommends readers vote for AbbottAsh JurbergTexas State
A Fort Worth, Texas Bookstore is One of the Most Haunted Places in the State
In the first Ghostbusters movie, the first encounter with a ghost by Egon, Peter and Ray was in the basement of a library. That ghost blew out a majority of the library card catalog and spread it's ectoplasm all over it. The three reluctant Ghostbusters then made contact with the ghost only to be shooshed by the ghost then scared out of the building by it. Upon seeing the story of this haunted bookstore in Fort Worth, Texas, that was the first thing that came to mind. Let's find out more about the very haunted Barber's Bookstore.
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In Texas
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
yolotx.com
The Grandest International Mall of Texas | La Gran Plaza | Fort Worth, TX
Fort Worth is known to attract visitors from around the world. Did you know that it’s one of the top shopping destinations? La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth is Texas’s largest super-regional mall! With over 300 stores including restaurants, mom-and-pop shops as well as events and entertainment, there really is something for everyone.
dallasexpress.com
Spend the Night in a Real ‘Haunted House’
The hotel stood for more than 100 years and might stand for another 100. With some apologies to Shirley Jackson, Miss Molly’s Hotel, a former brothel turned hotel built in 1910, is reportedly haunted, according to WFAA. “Some guests came and didn’t leave,” Paula Gowins, general manager of the...
WFAA
Scary cute! North Texas nurses dress up NICU babies in adorable costumes for Halloween
DALLAS — Be afraid -- be very afraid -- for cuteness overload looms. This year, North Texas nurses at several hospitals within Texas Health Resources network dressed up babies in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU) in Halloween costumes in order to provide their parents with photographic keepsakes for their newborns' first-ever Halloweens.
fortworthreport.org
Woman-owned vintage store finds success filling niche in Fort Worth vintage community
Lauren Ballentine graduated in the top 5% of her class at Birdville High School in 2018. She felt pressured to go to college and enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin, but quickly realized it wasn’t the right fit. “I went down there and signed up for my...
Another H-E-B Location Revealed As Expansion Continues Into North Texas
H-E-B announced it would be opening its newest Fort Worth location soon.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
Where to Find Beautiful Fall Colors in Texas
One of the things we look forward to most this time of year is the beautiful fall colors in Texas. Sure, autumn also brings pumpkin-spiced everything, fall festivals, Thanksgiving gatherings and other seasonal activities, but the explosion of vibrant oranges, reds and yellows is quintessentially fall. Plus, these colors make for some fantastic backgrounds for adorable posts of your kids on Instagram.
Family violence-related deaths rising in Texas, study says
TEXAS, USA — As North Texas continues to deal with multiple domestic violence situations in recent weeks, it aligns with a trend that is plaguing all of Texas in the past few years. The Lewisville Police Department recently said a woman and a man died in a shooting that...
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
falconquill.org
Jon’s Grille Makes Its Return to Fort Worth
Jon’s Grille is back. The once-favorite restaurant and student common ground on TCU’s campus has been brought back to life by Fort Worth chef Jon Bonnell. Bonnell has many restaurants around Fort Worth including Waters, Buffalo Bros, and Bonnell’s, which are all very popular. The establishment was...
Fort Worth police officer fired for drinking on the job, department says
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer has been fired after an investigation revealed he was drinking on the job, officials said. The Fort Worth Police Department fired Lieutenant Richard Perez on Thursday after an employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit back in May that "Perez consumed alcohol while he was on-duty."
$92 million residential project in the works in south Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas — A new residential development with an estimated price tag of about $92 million is inbound for south Fort Worth. Located along Brewer Boulevard, the project will contain multifamily buildings, single-family homes, duplex homes and an amenity center with an outdoor pool and courtyard. The development, dubbed “Primrose Hybrid South,” is expected to break ground early next year, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Don’t miss out on the best chicken fried steak restaurants around Fort Worth
Cow Town is known for many things, including Texas Christian University, The Stockyards, and barbecue, but you shouldn't forget about one of the staples of the south, chicken fried steak.
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks Ignored
Beto O'Rourke and T.D. Jakes at the Potter's houseScreenshot from Twitter. Last Sunday, Beto O’Rourke was in Dallas and invited to a church that supported former President Donald Trump’s religious leader, Paula White. Local Dallas news didn’t mention O’Rourke’s recent visit. Even Dallas Morning News didn’t bother to cover this event.
WFAA
Former Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings says Prop A would make city a top-tier convention destination
DALLAS — If anybody knows the convention business, it’s former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. Rawlings says Dallas has always found itself a level below top-tier convention destinations such as Las Vegas and Chicago because of its convention center and facilities. “There’s been probably 1,000 conventions a year we...
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viral
A real estate agent based in the Southlake suburb of Dallas has been disciplined after a series of threatening texts he sent were published on Twitter and went viral. Jeff Cornett, an agent for Coldwell Banker, sent a series of texts to Tom Powell Jr after disagreeing with him on politics on TikTok.
