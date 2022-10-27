ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Raiders’ loss brings joy to Chiefs bye week

Even though the Kansas City Chiefs are on a bye week, Chiefs Kingdom was able to watch the Las Vegas Raiders get beat by the New Orleans Saints. Is anyone else having the bye-week blues? I’m glad that the Kansas City Chiefs are getting a much-needed week off from football action, but it’s just not the same when they aren’t playing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

KC Chiefs show trade interest in Jaguars edge Josh Allen

Albert Breer reports that the Kansas City Chiefs have checked in on edge rusher Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars before the NFL’s trade deadline. The Kansas City Chiefs have already used the NFL’s trade deadline as the impetus to improve the offense and special teams with one deal already for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. it turns out that general manager Brett Veach might not be done. According to NFL reporter Albert Breer, the Chiefs have shown interest in Jacksonville Jaguars edge rusher Josh Allen.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

293K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy