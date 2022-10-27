ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman wins $1M from gas station lottery ticket

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port St. Lucie woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Thursday.

Lottery officials said 48-year-old Wendy Banuelos, of Port St. Lucie, chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Banuelos bought her winning ticket from the BP Food Store, located at 8195 20th Street in Vero Beach. The retailer who sold Banuelos her winning scratch-off ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the lottery said on its website. Only one of the two $25 million top prizes have been paid so far.

Prize Amount Odds of Winning Total Prizes Prizes Remaining Prizes Paid
$25,000,000.00 1-in-21,419,145 2 1 1
$1,000,000.00 1-in-267,739 160 66 94
$50,000.00 1-in-142,794 300 120 180
$20,000.00 1-in-19,953 2,147 891 1,256
$10,000.00 1-in-20,037 2,138 902 1,236

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, according to the Florida Lottery.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

