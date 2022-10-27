Florida woman wins $1M from gas station lottery ticket
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port St. Lucie woman was the latest person to claim a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to an announcement from the Florida Lottery on Thursday.
Lottery officials said 48-year-old Wendy Banuelos, of Port St. Lucie, chose to receive her $1 million winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.St. Pete woman’s trip to 7-Eleven wins her $10M prize
Banuelos bought her winning ticket from the BP Food Store, located at 8195 20th Street in Vero Beach. The retailer who sold Banuelos her winning scratch-off ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.
The $50 game features a top prize of $25 million and the best odds to become an instant millionaire, the lottery said on its website. Only one of the two $25 million top prizes have been paid so far.
|Prize Amount
|Odds of Winning
|Total Prizes
|Prizes Remaining
|Prizes Paid
|$25,000,000.00
|1-in-21,419,145
|2
|1
|1
|$1,000,000.00
|1-in-267,739
|160
|66
|94
|$50,000.00
|1-in-142,794
|300
|120
|180
|$20,000.00
|1-in-19,953
|2,147
|891
|1,256
|$10,000.00
|1-in-20,037
|2,138
|902
|1,236
The game's overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50, according to the Florida Lottery.
