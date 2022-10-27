ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Narcity USA

8 Celebrities Who Call Atlanta Home With Palatial Mansions

It’s well known that Atlanta is the reigning Hollywood of the South, so no surprise that a-list musicians, actors, athletes, influencers are continuing to abandon their California abodes for greener pastures in Georgia. What attracts these celebrities? It may be the enviable tax cuts for film and entertainment projects,...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantafi.com

Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Only in Cartersville: The best small-town weekend getaway in Georgia

Whether you’re after a romantic retreat or planning to bring the whole family, a weekend getaway in Cartersville, Georgia will exceed all of your expectations! Located north of Atlanta on I-75, this charming small town has a big personality and promises distinctive dining options, trendy shops, a spectacular historic downtown, a great live music scene and numerous recreational opportunities at and near Lake Allatoona. Cartersville is also home to world-class museums such as the Booth Western Art Museum and Tellus Science Museum, both of which have earned Smithsonian Affiliate status.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WSB Radio

Buckhead restaurant catches fire overnight

ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an Atlanta restaurant overnight. Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called out to Preview Restaurant and Bar at 2221 Peachtree Road NE after a report of smoke coming from the roof. When AFRD got to the...
ATLANTA, GA
budgettravel.com

Why you have to see Georgia's 'Little Grand Canyon'

You don't have to go out West to see stunning canyons. Providence Canyon is a geological wonder just outside Atlanta. A steady flow of water runs through the bottom of Georgia’s Providence Canyon, but unlike other canyons, that’s not what carved it out of the earth. Formed by enslaving plantation owners who improperly managed the land about 200 years ago, it’s now a state park with hiking and camping options. Known as “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon,” it’s been a popular spot since Covid.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
FOREST PARK, GA
valdostatoday.com

Georgia DHS announces new SNAP retailer

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS announces the addition of a new Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program retailer. The Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS) is proud to announce the Atlanta-based Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market, a retail and wholesale international food company, as the state’s newest Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) retailer. Beginning this month, SNAP recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards to purchase SNAP-eligible products in all eight of the company’s physical locations and online at ndmmarket.com.
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia

If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
BHG

Here's What a $1.05-Million-Dollar Home Looks Like in Three Different States

Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

“Mor Chikin” On The Menu for Cedartown

Polk and northern Haralson County residents will soon have another option for chicken in Cedartown. A groundbreaking was held on Monday, October 24, for Chick-fil-A in front of the Tractor Supply on US Highway 27 just north of the Cedartown Bypass. The restaurant chain made the original announcement in August that the city would be next on the list of new locations. Rockmart native Kristen Brannon will be the owner and operator, which is a role she has been in at the Valdosta Mall location since May of 2020. Currently, the restaurant is on track for a spring 2023 opening, which will serve as Polk County’s second location following the Rockmart location that opened in 2017.
CEDARTOWN, GA
