Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Current Publishing
Spotlight on Art to benefit 3 children’s nonprofits
Several years ago, Esther Lakes attended an art event with an artist friend in Atlanta. Lakes found it to be different from any event she has attended in Hamilton County. Since then, she has wanted to create something similar to raise funds for organizations that assist children. After Lakes and...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Engledow honored posthumously by Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home
Elaine Engledow, right, accepts the Indiana Children’s Champion Posthumous Lifetime Leadership Award on behalf of her late husband, Jim Engledow, during the Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home Breakfast With Champions event. Kevin Smith, left, IUMCH Foundation board member, and Mo Thomas, IUMCH Foundation board president, presented the honor at the Oct. 15 Breakfast of Champions celebration. Engledow, a longtime Carmel resident and community leader who died in August, was among eight honorees who were recognized as Indiana’s most dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children in crisis and for helping the children’s home live up to its values of love, family and education. (Photo courtesy of Indiana United Methodist Children’s Home)
Current Publishing
Marquette resident devotes life to teaching tennis to children
Barbara Wynne has long been the first lady of Indianapolis tennis. Wynne has been a lifelong player, children’s coach, fan and tireless promoter of the sport. Wynne, 89, started teaching in her backyard in 1955. She officially formed the Washington Township Tennis Program in 1964, which is now called the Indianapolis Community Tennis Program. She still teaches children in the program four or five days a week on small courts.
Current Publishing
Carmel man runs with a purpose in London
J.R. Sandadi ran in college, but after that, he didn’t find the time. “I started running again nine years ago to get in better shape,” the 54-year-old Carmel resident said. “At first, I couldn’t run a quarter of a mile, I was so unfit. I started thinking of doing a 5K. The 5K turned into a 10K, which turned into a half-marathon.”
Current Publishing
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
Current Publishing
Nickel Plate Express partners with Toys for Tots
Nickel Plate Express and Toys for Tots are partnering to collect toys for families in need this holiday season. Nickel Plate Express is offering free caboose rides Nov. 5 to each passenger who brings a donation. The caboose rides will board from the newly renovated Hobbs Station inside Forest Park from noon to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, with no tickets being sold for the event.
Current Publishing
3 Carmel residents named to Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame
Maj. Gen. Robert Nester describes being named to the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame as very unexpected. “I think it was more for what I did after my military service,” he said. “After I was president of Reserve Organization of America, I became the U.S. representative for the NATO countries for the reserve organizations,”
Current Publishing
IU Health Fishers to break ground next week
IU Health will soon break ground on the new IU Health Saxony expansion. The $287 million project includes renaming the campus IU Health Fishers. The groundbreaking will be at noon, Nov. 4 at IU Health Saxony Hospital at 1300 E 136th St. in Fishers. The expansion is expected to be finished by 2025 and double the hospital’s workforce.
Current Publishing
Robotic arm-assisted surgery technology progresses
Robotic arm-assisted surgery continues to make advancements. Dr. Joseph Maratt, joint replacement surgeon with Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, said the Stryker Mako technology combines advanced navigation for preoperative planning with a robotic arm that allows the surgeon to precisely execute the plan. “It starts with a CT scan...
Current Publishing
Feedback sought in Citizens proposed rate case
Citizens Gas of Westfield customers will have the opportunity to offer feedback in a proposed rate increase case being sought by the utility company. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC), which is the state agency representing consumer interests before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, is reviewing the utility’s request and is scheduled to file testimony on Dec. 2. The OUCC is seeking written comments from customers through Nov. 25 and can be submitted by visiting in.gov/oucc/contact-us/.
Comments / 0