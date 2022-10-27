In 2005, Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal starred in "Brokeback Mountain," the romantic drama directed by Ang Lee. Written by Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana — and based on Annie Proulx's 1997 short story of the same name — the film follows the complicated relationship between two cowboys, Ennis Del Mar (Ledger) and Jack Twist (Gyllenhaal). After meeting in 1963, when they're both hired to herd sheep during the summer, the two begin a sexual relationship. However, at the end of the summer, they go their separate ways, with each man going on to marry someone else (their subsequent wives are played by Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway, respectively). But, over the years, Ennis and Jack continue to find their way back to one another.

19 HOURS AGO