Megan Fox Debunks Breakup Buzz By Thirsting Over Machine Gun Kelly On Instagram: 'Get Me Pregnant'
Tell us how you really feel! Though rumors were circulating that Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were enduring a bit of a rough patch, the actress put the gossip to rest with some very saucy social media content. On Wednesday, October 26, the star uploaded a snap...
Megan Fox Asks ‘Devastatingly Handsome’ Fiance Machine Gun Kelly to ‘Get Me Pregnant’: It’s the ‘Only’ Option
TMI? Megan Fox asked her "devastatingly handsome" fiancé Machine Gun Kelly to "get me pregnant" while gushing over him online. "Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth 😍," the Transformers actress, 36, wrote in the comments of the 32-year-old rapper's Wednesday, October 26, Instagram post, calling him "exquisitely, devastatingly handsome." Fox continued, […]
TODAY.com
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channel Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at Halloween party
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are channeling one of the most infamous former couples in Hollywood. On Friday, Oct. 28, the pair went to the annual Casamigos Halloween party dressed as Pamela Anderson and her first husband, Tommy Lee, when they went to the 1995 opening party of Las Vegas' Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Fox Gasses Up MGK: “Kill Me Or Get Me Pregnant, Those Are The Only Options”
The often-provocative couple stepped out as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween this year. It’s been nearly a year since Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly shared the news of their engagement with the world, and while they wait for their upcoming wedding, it sounds as though the Transformers actress is ready to start a family with her beau ASAP.
Machine Gun Kelly freestyles speech at Time 100 Next gala
Maybe Machine Gun Kelly should think about hiring a speech writer? “MGK” took the stage at the Time 100 Next, which honors emerging leaders. But the pop rapper had to follow some heavy hitters. Activist Nalleli Cobo, who led a coalition to permanently shut down a toxic oil drilling site in her community at 19, had the crowd in tears as she spoke about how she suffered cancer due to living near chemicals, an experience that left her unable to have children. Queer author George Matthew Johnson, who wrote “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” moved the crowd with a speech on...
Jennifer Lopez & Josh Duhamel Get Hot & Heavy In First ‘Shotgun Wedding’ Trailer: Watch
Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s characters, Darcy and Tom, have gathered their families and friends together for the ultimate destination wedding in Shotgun Wedding. The night before their big day, Darcy and Tom passionately kiss in a makeout session before they’re interrupted by Tom’s mom, played by Jennifer Coolidge.
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
TMZ.com
MO3 Manager Clarifies Rapper's Murder Details
Texas rapper MO3's manager Brian Rainwater is dispelling persistent rumors his late client was murdered in 2020 due to yet another rap beef. According to Rainwater, MO3's killer was jealous of the rapper's relationship with the man's own children. MO3 was dating the mother, and her kids had proudly posted the slain rapper on social media.
In Style
TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"
Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
Ashley Judd Says Playing Herself, Naming Harvey Weinstein in She Said Was 'Validating'
Ashley Judd said she has "reframed experiences that I have had" that she now understands as "harassment and assault" in the wake of the #MeToo movement Ashley Judd says she didn't struggle with the decision to appear as herself in the upcoming film She Said, which surrounds the New York Times investigation into Harvey Weinstein. On Thursday, Judd, 54, received a standing ovation when she appeared alongside other Weinstein accusers after the world premiere of She Said at the New York Film Festival, according to USA TODAY. "It was...
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple
Longing for love? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. The Tennessee native and “Rap Devil” singer met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin […]
Complex
‘Taurus’ Trailer Stars Machine Gun Kelly as Troubled Musician Navigating Fame
Machine Gun Kelly stars in Taurus, a semi-autobiographical film about a musician “looking for inspiration to record one final song before delving further into his drug addiction,” according to IndieWire. Born Colson Baker, Kelly reunites with Taurus director and writer Tim Sutton after the two worked together on...
Heath Ledger Had Zero Tolerance For Any Jokes About Brokeback Mountain
In 2005, Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal starred in "Brokeback Mountain," the romantic drama directed by Ang Lee. Written by Larry McMurtry and Diana Ossana — and based on Annie Proulx's 1997 short story of the same name — the film follows the complicated relationship between two cowboys, Ennis Del Mar (Ledger) and Jack Twist (Gyllenhaal). After meeting in 1963, when they're both hired to herd sheep during the summer, the two begin a sexual relationship. However, at the end of the summer, they go their separate ways, with each man going on to marry someone else (their subsequent wives are played by Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway, respectively). But, over the years, Ennis and Jack continue to find their way back to one another.
How we met: ‘We needed a drummer for our band and I thought we should definitely audition him’
Caleb, 39, was an indie singer and guitarist and met John, 32, when he joined the group. They’ve been married eight years and live in their home town in California.
Jennifer Hudson Channels Whoopi Goldberg’s Mary Clarence In ‘Sister Act’ For 1st Halloween Show
Jennifer Hudson will host her very first Halloween episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show on Oct. 31. Just weeks after her talk show debut, Jennifer went all out for Halloween to kick off the week. For her 2022 costume, Jennifer dressed as Mary Clarence from the movie Sister Act. Jennifer revealed that Sister Act is her “absolute favorite move.” Plus, it was only fitting for her to channel a character played by fellow EGOT winner, Whoopi Goldberg! Jennifer not only got in costume, but she also soared to great heights as she performed songs from the franchise.
There’s a new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ — starring Josh Groban, Shania Twain and more
When does the new “Beauty and the Beast” air? How to watch the new “Beauty and the Beast.” “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Anniversary” airs on ABC and Disney+. Who is in the new “Beauty and the Beast” on ABC? Josh Groban and Shania Twain star in new “Beauty and the Beast.”
Streaming: Top Gun: Maverick and the best of Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise saved cinemas this summer, or so we’ve been told. In many ways, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, a surprisingly belated, metallically handsome and often enthralling sequel to Cruise’s 1986 flyboy romp Top Gun, is such a throwback item that it feels almost wrong to watch it digitally, (as you can now on premium VOD platforms or free to Paramount+ subscribers from 22 December). You half expect a limited-edition VHS in time for Christmas. And though the film’s flimsy story hangs on Cruise’s navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell having grown from young rebel to, er, maverick mentor, it’s primarily an attempt to stall the star’s ageing in the minds of the audience. He’s Peter Pan; he just needs a machine to fly.
Collider
Mel Gibson and Garrett Hedlund Cast in Thriller 'Desperation Road'
Mel Gibson and Garrett Hedlund will play father and son in an upcoming thriller, Desperation Road, Variety has revealed. The film follows Russell Gaines (Hedlund), an ex-con who is trying to put his life back together. One of the people he turns to for help is his father Mitchell (Gibson). However, everything starts to change when Maben enters his life. The two eventually end up on the run, and learn that in order to survive, they need to start to trust each other.
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Romeo and Juliet Costume Might Have a Deeper Meaning
Did their hearts love till now? On Oct. 26, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham attended Tings Magazine's Halloween party in West Hollywood dressed as infamous star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet, inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes's characters in the 1996 Baz Lurhmann film. While their costumes may have seemed innocent enough, some fans are speculating that there's a hidden meaning behind their dress-up — namely, a dig at the rumored feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham.
POPSUGAR
