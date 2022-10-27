Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Save the date for Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Market Nov. 19-20
Save the date for the Artist Connect and Friends Holiday Gift Market in Edmonds. The market will run Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Artworks Edmonds, 201 2nd Ave. S. The event is free and so is the parking.
myedmondsnews.com
‘A Dog’s Devotion’ book launch party at Edmonds’ Cafe Louvre Nov. 2
A reminder that authors Suzanne Elshult and Guy Mansfield — along with American Humane Search and Rescue Hero Dog 2022, K9 Keb — will be having a book Launch Party for their new release, A Dog’s Devotion: True Adventures of a K9 Search and Rescue Team, at Café Louvre in Edmonds between 5 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
myedmondsnews.com
Deadline Nov. 1 to vote for your favorite Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entries
Time’s running out to cast your vote for your favorite entry in the Edmonds Scarecrow Festival, sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum. Voting closes on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Edmonds Scarecrow Festival entrants are under six categories: Residential (single- or multi-family, care facilities); Retail Business (stores and shops, except art galleries); Service Business (legal, medical, travel, salon); Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Arts/Government/School/Civil; and Food and Beverage Business.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Downtown Holiday Market to return for 8th season starting Nov. 5
The Edmonds Holiday Market will be back for its eighth season on Saturday, Nov. 5 on 5th Avenue North and Bell Street. The Holiday Market will run for a total of six Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 5, 12 and 19, and Dec. 3, 10 and 17, skipping Thanksgiving weekend Saturday Nov. 26.
myedmondsnews.com
Free beginner’s genealogy class in Lynnwood Nov. 5
Are you interested in researching your family history and don’t know where to start? Sno-Isle Genealogical Society is offering a free beginner’s class on the first Saturday of the month, Nov. 5. at 10 a.m. at its research library located at 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood. The...
myedmondsnews.com
Welcoming figure awakening ceremony celebrates bond between Edmonds Waterfront Center, Coast Salish people
An estimated 150 community members gathered on Friday morning at the Edmonds Waterfront Center to be part of the formal dedication and awakening of the newest piece of public art to grace that facility. Carved from a cedar log by Coast Salish artist and woodcarver Ty Juvinel, it depicts a grandmother presenting a rattle to her granddaughter, symbolizing the passing of culture between generations. Placed in front of the main doors to the center and oriented to face west in the direction of the Tulalip lands, its outstretched hands convey a traditional Coast Salish welcome, inviting visitors to land on the beach, come inside, and celebrate with the community.
westsideseattle.com
Italian Cultural Center reopens with even more Italian flavor
Casa Italiana, Italian Cultural Center at 13028 1st Ave South in Burien celebrated their reopening on Oct 29 by introducing the public to their new Gelato bar, an expanded sandwich menu and more shopping. Nancy Sacco Chiodo, the cafe manager said this about their new lunch menu: “We will be...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Foliage and flowers
q13fox.com
Kids with medical needs get Halloween visit from Reverse Trick-or-Treaters
BREMERTON, Wash. - Some special kids in Bremerton and Gig Harbor got a visit from "Reverse Trick-or- Treaters" who brought Halloween fun right to their doorsteps. The Kitsap Friends of Children's Guild visits kids who have cancer and other medical needs. Saturday the ghoulishly fun group brought the fun and laughter to 11-year-old Azrael's house in Bremerton.
q13fox.com
Wheelchair costumes delight girls for Halloween
Halloween can be hard for some kids, particularly young ones with disabilities that can limit where they can go for trick-or-treating. But Olympic Pharmacy in Gig Harbor, Washington has found a creative way to make this Halloween extra special for some.
myedmondsnews.com
Restaurant News: Kizuki and Swish-Swish bring authentic ramen, hot pot options to Alderwood Mall
I mentioned a few weeks ago that the restaurant scene at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall is heating up. It’s exciting to see the area being transformed into a vibrant and lively eating scene. While some readers’ favorite places have permanently closed at the mall, such as Claim Jumper and Panera Bread Cafe, there are many more eateries that are opening. I am highlighting two places that recently opened. I think both of them are going to be quite popular.
mltnews.com
An electrifying evening at Brier haunted house
A haunted house in Brier? I was suspicious, but since it was a dead night, I thought I’d check it out. Go big or gourd home, that’s what I say. After several blocks with no luck, I knew I had finally found the place: Purple lights and creepy ghoulish figures adorned a lawn. What must have been a 12-foot-tall skeleton stood guard at the driveway, while a pirate’s bony figure twirled on the porch. Tombstones held their secrets in a small cemetery, while Vincent Price’s immortal words echoed from a speaker:
drifttravel.com
Seattle Offers a Winter Wonderland for the Holidays
Even Ebenezer Scrooge couldn’t resist the cheery festivities of Seattle during the holiday season. Visitors and locals alike can see the city’s iconic spots decked out, from life-size animal lanterns illuminating the Woodland Park Zoo, to Santa welcoming photos on the revolving glass floor of the Space Needle, and a brand-new light and music display projected onto the stunning Winter Brilliance exhibit at Chihuly Garden and Glass. These holiday happenings are not to be missed! Find the whole lineup of events on seattleholidays.com.
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain Restaurants
Many parents understand thoroughly the challenges of a weeknight Halloween. Sure, there are weekend parties and trick or treat opportunities through local businesses, but door-to-door trick or treating still takes place on October 31st.
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
shorelineareanews.com
Ferry reservations open November 1
Vehicle reservations for winter season (January 1 to March 25, 2023) on the Anacortes/San Juan Islands or Port Townsend / Coupeville routes will be available at 7am Tuesday, November 1, 2022. For the Anacortes / San Juan Islands runs, another batch of reservations will be released two weeks before each...
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
myedmondsnews.com
Planting Edmonds: Backyards are for the birds
Planting Edmonds’ is a monthly column written by members of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club. Birds deepen the pleasure we take in our gardens, captivating us with their plumage, songs and antics. But did you know they also help with insect control in the garden? That’s because more than 95% of their diet is made up of insects, most intensely in the warmer months when they’re feeding their young. In the cooler months, they rely mostly on berries, seeds and nuts.
myedmondsnews.com
Photographic journey of Eastern Washington lakes focus of Nov. 8 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting
Bill Marts and his filmmaking brother Boyd will present “Wind, Sand and Trout — A Photographic Journey of Early Eastern Washington Lakes” at the Tuesday, Nov. 8 Olympic Fly Fishers meeting. The program will take attendees on a photographic journey back in time for a look at...
q13fox.com
Traxx Racing Mukilteo closing their doors after 24 years
Traxx Racing in Mukilteo is closing its doors after 24 years. The family that owns the business says they are struggling with high rent costs.
