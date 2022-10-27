Read full article on original website
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 18 Ohio State beats Ball State 4-0 on Senior DayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Look: Michigan Star Has Warning For College Football
Michigan star running back Blake Corum made a declaration after the Wolverines were able to recapture the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Saturday. It was the first time the junior had beaten Michigan State and he was loving how his team's played so far this year. Telling WXYZ Detroit:. It feels...
Michigan State Announces Punishment For Postgame Fight
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night punishment for the players involved in the postgame brawl at Michigan. The Spartans head coach announced on Sunday night that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have been suspended effective immediately. Michigan State is continuing to review...
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Look: Michigan Star Has 3-Word Message For Michigan State
Michigan running back Blake Corum had a blunt message for Michigan State players following last night's game. Members of the Spartans and Wolverines had a postgame incident in the tunnel, after which Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by their opponents. On Twitter after the fight,...
Paul Finebaum Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight
ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on last night's postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State. In multiple videos taken by observers, Michigan State players. striking two Wolverines. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game his players were "assaulted." The Big Ten, both programs and the Michigan and...
Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight
Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
Michigan Football projected to flip D-line commitment from Wisconsin
It’s looking like Michigan football is already getting some positive results from a big recruiting weekend and the Wolverines are now projected to flip a Wisconsin commitment. In addition to Michigan football playing an important game over the weekend against Michigan State and winning it by 22 points, it...
Buckeye legacy discusses recent Ohio State visit, OSU offense, Hartline and more
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh throws major shade at Michigan State for 'stuff after the whistle' during Week 9 rivalry game
Jim Harbaugh is happy to have the Paul Bunyan trophy back in Ann Arbor, saying his players were “locked in and focused” during the Week 9 rivalry with Michigan State. That proved to be the case with the Wolverines dominating on both sides of the ball. The trophy...
echo-pilot.com
Fight in tunnel feeds perception that Michigan State's football team is unraveling | Opinion
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I have no idea what prompted several Michigan State football players to attack Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the stadium tunnel on the way to the locker room after Saturday night’s game. It doesn’t really matter. It’s an awful look for MSU’s program,...
spectrumnews1.com
Taking OSU Football on the road is a big job
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road for the second time this season as they face Penn State Saturday at noon. But getting a team and coaches to an away game with everything they may need is a task in itself. What You Need To...
detroitsportsnation.com
Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State
When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
Ohio State Announces Unfortunate Update On Running Back Miyan Williams
During the first half of the Ohio State-Penn State game, running back Miyan Williams suffered a hand injury. Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, the latest update on Williams isn't a positive one. He came out for the second half with a hoodie on underneath his uniform. Williams is out for the...
Miyan Williams Has 2-Word Message For Ohio State Fans After Injury
Ohio State running back Miyan Williams had to exit this Saturday's game against Penn State due to an injury. Moments ago, he provided an update on his status. Williams posted the following message on Twitter: "All good." This is encouraging news for the Buckeyes. There wasn't much clarity on Williams'...
Look: Michigan State Players Gang Up On 1 Michigan Player In Stadium Tunnel
There's a disturbing development out of Ann Arbor tonight regarding the aftermath of the Michigan vs. Michigan State game. A video showing multiple Michigan State players ganging up on a single Michigan football player has surfaced on Twitter. The fight takes place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The single-lane tunnel...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reportedly beefs up security, alters tunnel procedure for rivalry clash vs. Michigan State
Michigan apparently cracked down on any potential drama for the in-state rivalry matchup. No. 4 Michigan was held back by the referees and security from entering the tunnel going into halftime until Michigan State entered the locker room in the key Week 9 matchup. Angelique Chengelis with The Detroit News shared an image of the scene.
Mel Tucker Takes Backhanded Swing At Idiotic Michigan Fan
MSU head coach Mel Tucker got drawn into the post-game hostilities in Ann Arbor as well...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football going to reportedly be without 15 total players against Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering a Week 9 matchup against Penn State without several players. Per Griffin Strom of 11W, the Buckeyes will be without 15 total players in Week 9. Star WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba will miss another game due to a lingering hamstring injury. Starting CB Cameron Brown will also miss his 4th game out of the last 5.
saturdaytradition.com
Brenton Strange draws early personal conduct flag during game vs. Ohio State
Brenton Strange was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty early in the 2nd quarter against Ohio State. Strange seemed to be tied up with Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau and then slapped the Buckeye defender in the back of the helmet. The penalty set the Nittany Lions back 15 yards...
Look: J.T. Tuimoloau Stats From Penn State Game Going Viral
It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau had the game of his life this Saturday against Penn State. The talented sophomore from Edgewood, Washington was that dominant in Week 9. Tuimoloau finished this Saturday's game with six total tackles, three tackles for loss, two...
