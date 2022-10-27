ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Has Warning For College Football

Michigan star running back Blake Corum made a declaration after the Wolverines were able to recapture the Paul Bunyan Trophy on Saturday. It was the first time the junior had beaten Michigan State and he was loving how his team's played so far this year. Telling WXYZ Detroit:. It feels...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Michigan State Announces Punishment For Postgame Fight

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker announced on Sunday night punishment for the players involved in the postgame brawl at Michigan. The Spartans head coach announced on Sunday night that Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young have been suspended effective immediately. Michigan State is continuing to review...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction

The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Has 3-Word Message For Michigan State

Michigan running back Blake Corum had a blunt message for Michigan State players following last night's game. Members of the Spartans and Wolverines had a postgame incident in the tunnel, after which Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said his players were "assaulted" by their opponents. On Twitter after the fight,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Michigan, Michigan State Tunnel Fight

ESPN's Paul Finebaum has weighed in on last night's postgame incident between Michigan and Michigan State. In multiple videos taken by observers, Michigan State players. striking two Wolverines. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game his players were "assaulted." The Big Ten, both programs and the Michigan and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

Details Emerge From Michigan, Michigan State Players Fight

Details continue to emerge from the postgame fight involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Following Michigan's 29-7 win over Michigan State, a postgame skirmish broke out in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. Video appeared to show a group of Michigan State players ganging up on a Michigan player. Michigan coach...
ANN ARBOR, MI
spectrumnews1.com

Taking OSU Football on the road is a big job

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Buckeyes are on the road for the second time this season as they face Penn State Saturday at noon. But getting a team and coaches to an away game with everything they may need is a task in itself. What You Need To...
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum trolls Mel Tucker after Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State

When the game was over, the scoreboard may have only said 29-7, but anyone who actually watched the game on Saturday night knows Michigan absolutely dominated Michigan State at the Big House in Ann Arbor. For Wolverines running back Blake Corum, it was the first time he’s beaten the Spartans and he was in rare form at the conclusion of the game. In fact, Corum started off his press conference by trolling Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.
ANN ARBOR, MI
