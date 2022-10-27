ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 5

Christopher St
3d ago

11??? LOL! 11 is nothing. 500 rounds is a joke. Why is there an article about this? I have 11 guns of different caliber and style and WAYYYYY more than 500 rounds hahaha.

Reply
3
 

KXAN

‘Suspicious’ death investigated in downtown Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a death downtown it considered “suspicious.”. APD said at approximately 4:54 a.m., a police officer heard shots fired near the 600 block of East 7th Street, which is near Red River Street, and found a man “suffering obvious trauma.”
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Possible abduction occurred in East Austin overnight, woman recovered

AUSTIN, Texas — A possible abduction occurred late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, APD received a call from a witness stating that a man was pushing a woman into a car in East Austin. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to approach the vehicle but it took off before any verbal contact could be made.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Police investigate attempted kidnapping of UT Austin student

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student. UT Austin police said sometime after 4 a.m., APD officers responded to the 2700 block of Nueces regarding an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student. Officers searched the area, but were...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

1 person found dead in Downtown Austin; police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - A homicide is being investigated by Austin police early Sunday morning. Police said around 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on E 7th Street between Sabine and Red River. An Austin police officer heard the shots nearby. When officers arrived, they found a male with trauma...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man dies after being shot in downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was shot and killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning. Police said an officer heard shots being fired in the area of 600 block of E 7th Street at around 4:54 a.m. The officer...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Travis County authorities hold National Drug Take Back Day event

AUSTIN, Texas - National Drug Take Back Day was on Saturday, Oct. 29. It was an event authorities say is more important than ever as the deadly opioid epidemic and fentanyl crisis continue to grow. Central Texans could get rid of drugs, no questions asked, as local police hope to...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin

A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured

AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Austin approves $1.75 million settlement in lawsuit over police conduct during 2020 protests

The Austin City Council approved a nearly $2 million settlement in a lawsuit related to police use of force during racial justice protests in 2020. In his complaint, José "Joe" Herrera said Austin police shot him in the leg with a "less-lethal" round, causing lasting nerve damage and triggering PTSD related to his military service in Iraq. He claimed the incident caused "permanent disfigurement."
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested following string of shootings in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man who they say was responsible for a string of shootings in South and Southeast Austin between August 30-Sept. 14. Kaabee Eduardo David Crowder, 33, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Police say they found a .40 caliber pistol, used in four shooting incidents, at his home.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in NE Austin

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the northbound lane of N I-35 between La Posada Drive and East Anderson Lane. ALSO | Man...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183

AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

