Christopher St
3d ago
11??? LOL! 11 is nothing. 500 rounds is a joke. Why is there an article about this? I have 11 guns of different caliber and style and WAYYYYY more than 500 rounds hahaha.
Austin police respond to east Austin SWAT call
The Austin Police Department said it was on the scene of an ongoing SWAT situation in east Austin early Sunday morning.
KXAN
‘Suspicious’ death investigated in downtown Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department said it was investigating a death downtown it considered “suspicious.”. APD said at approximately 4:54 a.m., a police officer heard shots fired near the 600 block of East 7th Street, which is near Red River Street, and found a man “suffering obvious trauma.”
Possible abduction occurred in East Austin overnight, woman recovered
AUSTIN, Texas — A possible abduction occurred late Saturday night and continued into the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Austin Police Department (APD). At around 10 p.m. on Oct. 29, APD received a call from a witness stating that a man was pushing a woman into a car in East Austin. Once officers arrived on scene, they attempted to approach the vehicle but it took off before any verbal contact could be made.
fox7austin.com
Police investigate attempted kidnapping of UT Austin student
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student. UT Austin police said sometime after 4 a.m., APD officers responded to the 2700 block of Nueces regarding an attempted kidnapping of a UT Austin student. Officers searched the area, but were...
fox7austin.com
1 person found dead in Downtown Austin; police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - A homicide is being investigated by Austin police early Sunday morning. Police said around 4:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting on E 7th Street between Sabine and Red River. An Austin police officer heard the shots nearby. When officers arrived, they found a male with trauma...
Man charged after damaging a door at Austin PD headquarters on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, after damaging the front door at the Austin Police Department headquarters in Downtown Austin Friday afternoon. The suspect began hitting the door at the police headquarters around 4 p.m., breaking a glass panel...
CBS Austin
Robberies and property crime going down, Local locksmith sees more people securing homes
AUSTIN, Texas — Robberies and property crime are on a downward trend in Austin and across the country. The Federal Bureau of Investigation released its 2021 Crime in the Nation report earlier this month which shows crime stayed consistent from 2020 to 2021. Cothron's Safe & Lock which is...
CBS Austin
Man dies after being shot in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a man was shot and killed in downtown Austin early Sunday morning. Police said an officer heard shots being fired in the area of 600 block of E 7th Street at around 4:54 a.m. The officer...
fox7austin.com
Travis County authorities hold National Drug Take Back Day event
AUSTIN, Texas - National Drug Take Back Day was on Saturday, Oct. 29. It was an event authorities say is more important than ever as the deadly opioid epidemic and fentanyl crisis continue to grow. Central Texans could get rid of drugs, no questions asked, as local police hope to...
CBS Austin
Police arrest robbery suspect they say targeted non-English speakers in North Austin
A man who was connected to over a dozen violent robberies in North Austin over the course of a month has been arrested, according to police. The Austin Police Department said 34-year-old Brian Degrate was involved in at least 16 incidents in which he targeted the Hispanic, non-English speaking community. The robberies took place on Northgate Boulevard, West Rundberg Lane, North Plaza and Research Boulevard.
Four overnight crashes, one dead with six injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Four vehicle crashes occurred throughout Austin in the overnight hours on Sunday, leaving one person dead and six people injured. Of the four crashes that happened on Oct. 30, two of them occurred on the northside of Austin and the other two occurred on the southside. One of the northside crashes was fatal.
UPDATE: Suspect dead, shelter in place lifted for Burnet neighborhood
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place Friday evening near East Elm Street, according to a BCSO Facebook post.
Teenage cousin of Vanessa Guillén critically injured in southeast Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — The teenage cousin of murdered U.S. Army soldier Vanessa Guillén is in a critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Austin last week, KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman report. Manor High School student Alan Guillén, 16, was shot around...
WATCH: Video captures apparent drive by shooting at Harker Heights home
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Video from a surveillance camera shows someone fire several dozen rounds at a home in Harker Heights in an apparent drive by shooting. Harker Heights Police said it happened in the 800 block of Cathedral Court Tuesday around 1:05 a.m. The video shows a pickup...
kut.org
Austin approves $1.75 million settlement in lawsuit over police conduct during 2020 protests
The Austin City Council approved a nearly $2 million settlement in a lawsuit related to police use of force during racial justice protests in 2020. In his complaint, José "Joe" Herrera said Austin police shot him in the leg with a "less-lethal" round, causing lasting nerve damage and triggering PTSD related to his military service in Iraq. He claimed the incident caused "permanent disfigurement."
fox7austin.com
Man arrested following string of shootings in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police arrested a man who they say was responsible for a string of shootings in South and Southeast Austin between August 30-Sept. 14. Kaabee Eduardo David Crowder, 33, was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Police say they found a .40 caliber pistol, used in four shooting incidents, at his home.
Affidavit: Austin pedicab crash ejects passengers, driver arrested
Police arrested the driver of a pedicab early Monday morning following a crash that ejected one of his passengers from the vehicle and sent him to the hospital.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian hit and killed on I-35 in NE Austin
A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle in northeast Austin early Sunday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, the Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene in the northbound lane of N I-35 between La Posada Drive and East Anderson Lane. ALSO | Man...
You can surrender your unwanted firearms at this APD event
After two years, the Austin Police Department is bringing back its gun surrender program on Tuesday.
50-year-old man shot while driving on Loop 360 and US 183
AUSTIN, Texas — A 50-year-old man was shot in the chest while driving on Loop 360 and US 183 at around 2 a.m. Friday. Multiple shots were fired at the man and his two passengers, according to the Austin Police Department. The man was transported to a hospital. Police...
