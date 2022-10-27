"Love Is Blind"'s Raven Ross knows her onscreen jumping jacks were a wild moment to watch. If you recall from episode two of season three, Ross decided to take a quick exercise break during one of her pod dates. The only problem is, she took it right in the middle of a heartfelt conversation with her costar Bartiste Bowden, who was spilling his heart out about his parents' divorce. But Ross tells POPSUGAR that she's remorseful (and a little embarrassed) about the moment now.

3 DAYS AGO