Opinion: Love Addiction Causes Victims To Become Obsessed With Their Relationships
For the initial duration of my life, I believed in my very core that I needed someone to complete me. Daydreams abounded about someone rescuing me and causing everything else in my life to magically fall into place.
Couples Therapists, What Are The First Signs That Tell You A Relationship Isn't Going To Work Out In The End?
We want to know all of the early red flags you recognize in relationships.
Women's Health
Drew Barrymore shares inspiring message about choosing celibacy after her 2016 divorce
Drew Barrymore has written a candid and uplifting blog post about celibacy, self-love and her evolving attitude to intimate relationships. In it, the host of The Drew Barrymore Show details how her lens on sex and love has shifted dramatically as she has gotten older, and how that has informed her decision to abstain from sex in the years following her 2016 split from ex-husband Will Kopelman.
Melissa Villaseñor Says She Left "SNL" For Her Mental Health: "I Almost Feel Reborn"
Melissa Villaseñor made a name for herself on "Saturday Night Life" thanks to her super-accurate celeb impressions (I'll never forget her take on Gwen Stefani) and her status as the show's first Latina cast member. So when Villaseñor departed the show after season 47, along with other mainstays like Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, and Pete Davidson, fans were clamoring to know why. In a recent interview on The Daily Beast's "The Last Laugh" podcast, Villaseñor opened up about why she left, specifically how her mental health played a role.
Is There An Amount Of Time You Should Wait Before Dating Again Post Breakup?
Breaking up with a partner can be a traumatic experience. This is especially true if your relationship was long-term and you truly loved the person. Losing a relationship can induce physical and mental pain according to psychologist Ethan Kross, the lead author of an article published in the journal "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences." He said, "The experience of social rejection, or social loss more generally, may represent a distinct emotional experience that is uniquely associated with physical pain" (via the University of Michigan).
Verywell Loved: Why Is Dating With ADHD So Hard?
Verywell Loved is a series on the dating and relationship topics people are talking about, with personal stories and expert advice to help you better understand your own experiences. Much has been written about how to be in a relationship with someone who has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), but...
When It Comes to Breakups, the Stages of Grief Don’t Apply
You've probably heard of the five stages of grief, which was first developed by psychiatrist Elizabeth Kubler-Ross in her book "On Death and Dying." But if you're unfamiliar, the five stages include denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance — sometimes referred to collectively as "DABDA." In Ross's research working with terminally ill patients, she found that both the patients and caretakers moved through these five sequential stages of grief to process death.
Raven Knows Her "Love Is Blind" Jumping Jacks Moment Was "Cringe to Watch"
"Love Is Blind"'s Raven Ross knows her onscreen jumping jacks were a wild moment to watch. If you recall from episode two of season three, Ross decided to take a quick exercise break during one of her pod dates. The only problem is, she took it right in the middle of a heartfelt conversation with her costar Bartiste Bowden, who was spilling his heart out about his parents' divorce. But Ross tells POPSUGAR that she's remorseful (and a little embarrassed) about the moment now.
Upworthy
Son adds trombone sound-effects to mom's daily life, helping destigmatize dwarfism through humor
A YouTuber has been destigmatizing dwarfism with the help of his mother on TikTok. Peet Montzingo has dwarf parents and had a 75 percent chance of inheriting it from his parents. However, he grew up to be six feet tall and was taller than his family at just eight years old. He told In The Know, "Imagine you feel like the head of your household at 8 [years old]," per Yahoo News.
