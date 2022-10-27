ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

New scholarship for high school seniors at Minot State

By Morgan DeVries
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QaPeK_0ip80BoZ00

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Minot State University is launching a new, automatic Prairie Rose Scholarship for North Dakota high school seniors from Billings, Burleigh, Golden Valley, Morton, and Stark counties.

“Minot State is proud of the role we play in educating citizens across the state, and we are pleased to launch this scholarship opportunity for graduating seniors throughout western North Dakota,” said Minot State President Dr. Steven Shirley. “I look forward to welcoming the next class of students to the MSU campus in 2023!”

The $1,000 scholarship is exclusively for spring 2023 high school graduates from regional schools located in North Dakota’s western counties along the I-94 corridor.

How to protect your child from RSV in North Dakota

“Having a new scholarship unique to our students in this region is our way of showing how much we appreciate them and want them here at Minot State,” said Cole Krueger, marketing director.

Eligible students admitted to Minot State by March 31, 2023, will not need to apply for the scholarship; funds will automatically be applied to tuition, fees, and/or room and board in $500 increments each semester of the 2023-24 school year.

“We are happy to offer an additional benefit to our neighbors to the south and west through the Prairie Rose Scholarship,” said Michelle Sayler, enrollment services director. “It is a unique way that we can say thank you and welcome to the Minot State family.”

For additional information regarding the Prairie Rose Scholarship and eligibility, visit Minot State’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Destination Dakota: Sawyer

In Friday's Destination Dakota, Reporter Taylor Aasen is in Sawyer met with Kristy Borud, the City Auditor of Sawyer to learn more about the tiny town.
SAWYER, ND
KX News

Hockey: Minotauros hold off Bobcats; Beavers sweep Jamestown

Hockey season is starting to ramp up and there were a pair of big games Saturday in the Magic City. At the NAHL level, it’s the Bismarck-Minot Rivalry, the Minotauros looking for the sweep over the Bobcats. At the college level, the Minot State Beavers were looking for back-to-back wins over the Jamestown Jimmies. Minot […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Soccer: UMary and Minot State clinch postseason spots despite the draw

The Marauders and Beavers battled in Bismarck on the final day of the Northern Sun regular season, a game with postseason implications entering the day. Minot State dominated the time of possession in the 1st half, with numerous chances at goal, however, UMary’s defense prevailed, ending in a 0-0 draw. That means both teams will […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

City of Minot making traffic changes

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The traffic engineer for the City of Minot is changing traffic signals at three intersections, which should improve traffic flow and safety. Stephen Joersz says the city will add a new traffic signal cabinet at South Broadway and 16th Avenue so signals will be responsive to traffic, rather than on timers, which could mean fewer vehicles sitting at red lights.
MINOT, ND
KX News

Daily Pledge of Allegiance, October 26

CORRECTION: Mrs. Neshem’s name was misspelled in the video above, the correct spelling of her name has been adjusted below. Our Daily Pledge of Allegiance on October 26 comes Mrs. Neshem’s 4th Grade Class in Berthold, ND.
BERTHOLD, ND
KX News

Volleyball: Bishop Ryan ready to start District 12 Tournament

The number two seed of the District 12 Tournament is Bishop Ryan, finishing the regular season 23-13, with only one loss coming in district play. In last year’s District 12 tourney, the Lady Lions were relegated to the region qualifier portion of the bracket after a five set loss to DLB, but Bishop Ryan went […]
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

New traffic safety improvements in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The City of Minot announced that it made some changes at three intersections aimed at improving safety and traffic flow. A new traffic signal cabinet was installed at South Broadway and 16th Avenue. It will be more accurate than the previous one, improving traffic flow. Another...
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy