ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit

By Matt Giles
BlueDevilCountry
BlueDevilCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZbNq_0ip7zq4J00

Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils .

But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite and has drawn comparisons from his high school coach to recent Blue Devil star Wendell Moore Jr., appears on the rise.

Earlier this month, Duke assistant Chris Carrawell traveled to Lexington to check in on Scott. Soon after, On3's Jamie Shaw reported that the 6-foot-6, 175-pound four-star plans to visit the Blue Devils on Nov. 30 and be in the stands for Duke's home game that night against Ohio State in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

RELATED: Top SC prep schedules visit to big Duke game

And on Wednesday, according to the official Twitter account of the Lexington men's basketball program , first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer and first-year Blue Devil assistant Jai Lucas — arguably the program's top assistant on the recruiting trail — were at the school to check out Scott in a team workout.

With all of the above in mind, it's certainly conceivable that Cam Scott could be the next in his class to land on Duke's wishlist.

Currently, the Blue Devils boast one 2024 commit in four-star small forward Darren Harris, who announced his decision on Saturday.

RELATED: Jon Scheyer lands commitment from top sharpshooter Darren Harris

Scheyer and his crew have offers on the table to six other high school juniors: five-star combo guard Dylan Harper, five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson, five-star small forward Naas Cunningham, five-star small forward Bryson Tucker, five-star small forward Carter Bryant, and four-star center James Brown.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Photos: 1997 & 1998 UNC Basketball Reunion

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- North Carolina's 1997 and 1998 Final Four teams were back on campus for a weekend reunion. Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins captured the former Tar Heels getting honored at halftime of Friday's exhibition game. Here's the full list of former players in attendance. Scroll down for...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Preseason watchlists reveal strength of Blue Devils

One day at a time his week, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame revealed the preseason national watchlists, containing 20 names apiece, for the five major positional awards. All five include a Duke basketball player: Jeremy Roach for the Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year AwardTyrese ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Zion Williamson plays point, credits Coach K wisdom

Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions. With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke reportedly loses to Houston in secret scrimmage

The Duke basketball team, which begins the season at No. 7 in the AP Top 25, traveled to Texas to play No. 3 Houston in Saturday's closed-door scrimmage on the Cougars' home floor in the Fertitta Center. According to a tweet from James Mueller of The Daily Cougar, Houston's student newspaper, the ...
DURHAM, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke among most active suitors for Naas Cunningham

Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham has not revealed finalists in his recruitment. But the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who ranks No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, told On3's Jamie Shaw this week that the Duke basketball staff and three others stand out for hitting him ...
DURHAM, NC
clemsontigers.com

Tigers Fall to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. – Sophomore Devan Taylor finished with 19 digs as the Clemson volleyball team (12-11, 3-8 ACC) dropped a three-set match to NC State (12-10, 6-5 ACC) on Friday evening inside Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum. NC State took control of the match early in the first, hitting...
CLEMSON, SC
alamancenews.com

Cummings stomps Graham; Southern tumbles in title clash; other county teams roll

Cummings ended the regular season by clobbering rival Graham 57-0 in a Mid-Carolina Conference football game Friday night. The host Cavaliers (6-3, 4-1 Mid-Carolina Conference) won their last two games by a combined score of 118-0 heading into the Class 2-A state playoffs. Graham (4-6, 3-3) suffered its second shutout...
GRAHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Rematches abound for county teams in state playoffs

There’s a bunch of rematches for Alamance County teams in the high school football state playoffs based on brackets unveiled Saturday by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association. There’s a possibility of another in the second round. Western Alamance and Williams will meet in a first-round game...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Marcus Satterfield faces criticism, boos amid woeful effort by South Carolina offense

Marcus Satterfield again faced a chorus of boos and criticism from South Carolina fans as the Gamecocks’ offense sputtered against Missouri. By midway through the fourth quarter, the Gamecocks struggled to find much rhythm on offense and couldn’t get within 2 scores of the Tigers. Their drives for the game ended this way: Punt-punt-punt-touchdown-punt-fumble-field goal-punt-punt-interception. The Gamecocks were also 4-for-12 on third down conversions.
COLUMBIA, SC
titantime.org

How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

BlueDevilCountry

Raleigh, NC
2K+
Followers
350
Post
540K+
Views
ABOUT

BlueDevilCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Duke athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy