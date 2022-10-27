Read full article on original website
The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter
The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
The Official US Winter Weather Forecast Just Dropped & It's Going To Split The Country
Officials just dropped their predictions for the U.S. winter forecast, and it’s shaping up to be another 2022-2023 season dominated by La Niña and two dramatic types of weather. But what does that mean?. Americans in the South can expect a warmer, drier winter season that’s likely to...
natureworldnews.com
Storm System to Unleash in Central U.S, Causing Heavy Snow and Severe Weather
The latest weather forecasts showed that parts of the Central U.S would expect a storm system that could bring adverse weather conditions, including heavy snow, bad weather, and high winds. Residents located in the affected areas are advised to be cautious and stay updated with the weather advisory. Almost a...
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather and Cooler Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to Continue Until November
Wet weather and cooler temperatures will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest of the United States until November, according to meteorologists. The weather events are fueled by a so-called "storm train," which has been hovering over the region for several days already, halting the unusually warm and dry onset of the fall season.
Winter weather is coming: It will be warm, dry in South and East because of La Niña, NOAA says
Winter is expected to be dominated by the La Niña climate pattern yet again, according to federal forecasters, who issued their U.S. winter outlook.
A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico
An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
Expert identifies what caused a massive die-off of Alaska’s snow crabs
Last week, there was mass confusion as to why Alaskan snow crabs have disappeared. This week, there may be a plausible answer as to why crab legs will be so hard to get your hands on. According to Yahoo, climate change may be the prime suspect in a mass die-off...
WATCH: Shocking Drone Footage Reveals Massive Sections of Dry Mississippi Riverbed
The West has been enduring a megadrought for decades, with hot, dry weather conditions contributing to historic wildfires. However, drought conditions have also begun to affect some of the most iconic bodies of water in the United States. One body of water experiencing extreme drought conditions is the iconic Mississippi River. Drone footage reveals that rapidly depleted water levels have completely exposed much of the Mississippi riverbed.
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
Religious leaders believe that the recent drying of the Euphrates River is a sign of end of days
Is it just speculation, or are the end times near?. As the Euphrates has began drying up, very interesting and peculiar objects have been found by archaeologists. Things like a 3400 year old city, gold, ancient castle and eerie caves. Some have even gone on to say that these caves were prisons, however it's just speculation. Religious leaders have pointed to passages from the book of Revelation as confirmation that the end times are near, however this is also, once again, nonevidence based speculation.
Disturbance in the Atlantic now has 80% chance of development
The next named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is Julia.
This California City Could Run Out of Water by the End of the Year
While much of California complains about water restrictions, which limit when and how much residents can water their laws, the Central Valley city of Coalinga is legitimately running out of water. Hydrants, which were tested in August by the fire chief, were determined to be nearly empty. The city is...
Agriculture Online
12 old wives' tales predict winter weather
People have been using signs from nature to predict the weather since the beginning of time. Science may not support all of the theories, but here are a few interesting methods that have stood the test of time. 1. PERSIMMON PROGNOSTICATING. According to folklore believed to originate in the Ozarks,...
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish
After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic
People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
Tropical Depression 13 to strengthen into hurricane, forecasters say
The National Hurricane Center said Potential Tropical Cyclone 13 became a tropical depression and is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall in Central America over the weekend.
Human Remains and a Shipwreck Uncovered as Mississippi River Levels Continue to Drop amid Drought
About 82 percent of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing conditions between "abnormally dry" and "exceptional drought," according to the U.S. Drought Monitor Intense drought conditions are causing water levels of the 2,300-mile-long Mississippi River to drop. In the process, some hidden mysteries are being uncovered. One of the discoveries is now being handled by investigators after Mississippi resident Crystal Foster found human bones while walking along the bank on Saturday in Coahoma County, she told NBC affiliate WMC-TV. "Because these water levels are so low that we knew it was only a...
‘America is going to shut down if we shut down’: The Mississippi River’s water levels are near record lows, and it’s wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most critical supply chains
The Mississippi River’s water levels are at their lowest point in a decade. Traffic jams and stuck barges are clogging up a critical artery of the U.S. economy, as a prolonged drought pushes the Mississippi River’s water levels to near-record lows. Around 500 million tons of supplies are...
Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia
According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.
Outsider.com
