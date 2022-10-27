Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia Senior Center Board to “explore all options” during emergency meeting Monday
The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors will convene an “emergency meeting” Monday evening. The meeting will begin at 6 pm at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 East 12th Avenue. Four executive sessions are planned to discuss personnel matters, attorney/client privileged information, financial affairs and a preliminary discussion for the acquisition of real property.
Parents concerned over ‘Implicit Bias Test’ in Kansas school curriculum
Some Kansas parents are expressing concern over their children having to take the Implicit Bias Test.
WIBW
USD 383 nominates two for Kansas Teacher of the Year
MANAHTTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan-Odgen USD 383 has announced Serena Marquez and Haleigh Jung have been named nominees for the 2024 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Serena Marquez is a 4th grade teacher at Marlatt Elementary School. “To witness this level of excitement is a teacher’s MVP moment,” said Marquez...
KVOE
Phi Delta Theta holding annual Pole Sit fundraiser through Saturday
Phi Delta Theta began its 37th annual Pole Sit fundraiser Friday morning. The Pole Sit, located at the intersection of 12th and Commercial, sees fraternity members take turns sitting on the pole while collecting donations to support SOS Inc. Phi Delta Theta Philanthropy Chair Alec Berthot says SOS’s impact and importance to the local community is clearly visible.
KVOE
Kansas Miss Amazing “amplifies” voices of special needs women Saturday night
The Kansas Miss Amazing “Amplifying Event” made its return to Emporia for the first time in two years Saturday evening. The Emporia High School theatre hosted the event that seeks to celebrate young women with all matter of physical and mental disabilities. Event Director Michelle Roberts says the event is structured as a pageant, however, they prefer to use the term “amplify event” as they are seeking to amplify the voices of their participants.
KVOE
Emporia Main Street has successful turnout for Halloween festivities
Trick-or-treaters of all ages found their way to downtown Emporia for Main Street’s traditional trick-or-treating event Saturday morning. The event returns to normal for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Emporia Main Street Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz says this event is a way downtown businesses can say thank you to the community.
KVOE
Emporia High School playing host to Kansas Miss Amazing Pageant Saturday
Kansas Miss Amazing participants are ready to compete in Emporia Saturday after a year’s worth of practice and interviews. The local Miss Amazing Pageant celebrates the building of confidence through leadership in young girls and women with disabilities. Miss Amazing Director Michelle Roberts says this event is personal for her as she lives with disabilities and wanted to serve as a role model for other women.
KVOE
40th annual Emporia Farmers Market outdoor season concluding Saturday
The finale of the outdoor market season for the Emporia Farmers Market is coming Saturday. Farmers Market Manager Trisha Fullerton says the market has seen a strong turnout of both shoppers and vendors this season. Additional activities Saturday will include a vendor costume contest where customers can cast their votes...
KVOE
Safety tips as plentiful as candy for Halloween
The Halloween weather forecast should be ideal for trick-or-treating, meaning clear skies and temperatures likely in the 60s at sunset. Even with the moon above and the help of streetlights, everybody is encouraged to take extra care with the ghosts and goblins. Here’s Emporia Police Master Patrol Officer Jaffar Agha on the most recent KVOE J& J Show:
KVOE
Emporia Main Street gearing up for activity filled weekend
Emporia Main Street has a busy weekend ahead. Eek Town tours return Friday and Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Director Casey Woods says there are a lot of partners lined up for what should be a scary good time. Locations are 501 Merchant, 301 Commercial, 322...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
The Beaumont Hotel is nothing new to the tight knit community. Built in 1879 for railroaders, the hotel had 10 rooms and only one shower and one bathroom. It wasn’t until 2001 that the hotel underwent a renovation and the new owners added full private bathrooms to each room in the building. So what’s new with the Beaumont Hotel?
KVOE
December status hearings scheduled for suspects in separate Greenwood County cases; Prelim date pending for man accused of violating state offender registration act
A traffic stop in Greenwood County earlier this month led to a trio of arrests on suspected illegal drug activity. Two of the suspects are now facing court processes. Amanda Beck now faces criminal charges, including methamphetamine distribution, meth and marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. Cinderella Hise is charged with methamphetamine and marijuana possession, along with paraphernalia possession. Both have status hearings at 1:30 pm Dec. 2.
Topeka residents without power after fire
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Over 1,000 costumers were without power in Topeka Saturday afternoon. The first report of the outage was at 12:21 p.m. near southwest Topeka. Mission Township Fire responded to the call and reported grass on fire at 17th and Indian Hills. The station told 27 News the cause of the fire is still […]
KVOE
Fire near Emporia destroys at least 300 hay bales with fire danger increasing again by Tuesday
At least 300 hay bales have been destroyed by a fire near Emporia early Sunday. The blaze was reported in the 600 block of Road 130, about three miles south of Emporia, shortly after 4 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says firefighters had to backburn grass on three sides of the hay bales to get the situation contained. The landowner is also in the process of moving at least 300 bales away from the affected bales, which may well smolder into the middle of the week.
KVOE
AVILA MURDER: Preliminary hearing to begin Monday in Garcia case; status hearings ahead this month for three co-defendants
A preliminary hearing is set to begin Monday for the alleged shooter in the Jesus Avila murder case from over five years ago. Samuel Garcia is currently set for a two-day hearing in Lyon County District Court. He’s officially charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery, arson and interference with law enforcement in Avila’s death. In prior testimony, several co-defendants have said Garcia was the gunman in Avila’s death in September 2017.
KVOE
State Cross Country Races to be held Saturday
The State High School Cross Country races will be held Saturday. The Emporia High girls and Daghyn True will be running in the 5A race at Rim Rock Farm near Lawrence. The Hartford boys, Lebo girls, Northern Heights boys and Osage City girls also qualified as teams. Individually:. From Olpe,...
KVOE
Lansing Prison escapee with prior convictions in Lyon, Greenwood counties captured without incident
A man who escaped from the state’s minimum-security prison in Lansing over the weekend has been captured. Joshua Renfro was placed on escape status after “walking away” from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Sunday. He was captured without incident Monday. Renfro is serving a 30-month sentence for...
KVOE
Emporia State soccer advances to second round of MIAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team advances to the second round of the MIAA post season tournament with a 2-0 win over Northeastern State Sunday. The Lady Hornets scored their first goal in the 33rd minute of play. Angela Palmer scored on a header off a corner kick. Mackenzie Dimarco scored...
KVOE
Lyon County Crime Stoppers begins new suspect search, announces discovery of second suspect
Lyon County Crime Stoppers has announced the discovery of one suspect and a new search for a suspect. Crime Stoppers says 26-year-old Adena Masters has been located, although it does not say she has been confined. In early September, Crime Stoppers announced a search for Masters on suspicion of warrants for failing to abide.
KCTV 5
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
