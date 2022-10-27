ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Jim Cramer chokes up as he apologizes for pushing Meta stock: ‘I screwed up!’

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Jim Cramer appeared to choke up during Thursday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” as the investor apologized to viewers for previously recommending they buy shares of Meta — which tumbled to their lowest levels in six years.

“Let me say this,” a somber Cramer told the CNBC co-panelists in a clip that went viral on Twitter, addressing a Thursday rout in Meta shares that sent them plunging 25% in a single trading session.

“I made a mistake here,” Cramer said, his voice halting and trembling as he spoke. “I was wrong.”

In June, Cramer told his CNBC viewers that they ought to buy Meta stock because its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, was “simply unstoppable.” Cramer touted the future of the metaverse, which is “a cool place to go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUIj1_0ip7yuUa00
CNBC’s Jim Cramer choked up live on the air on Thursday, apologizing to viewers for recommending they buy stock in Meta.

The CNBC segment from June 23 even included a metaverse avatar of Cramer and other network panelists.

Cramer appeared to be taken by Zuckerberg, gushing: “Mark knows I like to garden, I watched a garden” using the virtual reality headset that is used to access the metaverse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KPs7J_0ip7yuUa00
Cramer wore a pained expression on his face and looked to be tearing up as he laid out his mea culpa.

But the plummeting stock price forced the host to change his tune on Thursday.

“I trusted this management team,” said a dejected Cramer, who was wearing a pained expression on his face as he unpacked his bad read on the company.

Cramer said that putting his faith in the current management team at Meta was “ill-advised.” He added that he was surprised that the company didn’t exercise more “discipline” in its spending.

Cramer said he was particularly taken aback that Meta burned through its cash reserves in order to invest in the metaverse.

“I had thought there’d be an understanding that you just can’t spend and spend right through your free cash flow, that there had to be some level of discipline,” Cramer said.

When host David Faber asked Cramer what he got wrong, Cramer replied: “What did I get wrong?” he said, visibly choking up.

“I trusted them, not myself. For that I regret. I’ve been in this business for 40 years, and I did a bad job. I’m not proud.”

The Post has sought comment from Meta.

As of 3 p.m. Eastern time, shares of Meta were down more than 25%. They were trading at just above $97 a share — the lowest since 2016.

Meta announced on Wednesday that revenue dropped for the second consecutive quarter as the company struggles with falling advertising sales due to stiff competition from rising social media app TikTok.

The Menlo Park, Calif.-company earned $4.4 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. That’s down 52% from, $9.19 billion, or $3.22 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4% to $27.71 billion from $29.01 billion, slightly higher than the $27.4 billion that analysts had predicted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p5sYq_0ip7yuUa00
Cramer hailed Mark Zuckerberg as “simply unstoppable” and gushed about his push into the metaverse.

Cramer has gained a reputation online as an untrustworthy prognosticator of the stock market as Twitter and Reddit trolls have frequently trended the term “Inverse Cramer” — the idea being that investors should do the opposite of whatever the CNBC personality recommends.

One fund manager, Tuttle Capital Management, has taken the concept further, filing prospectuses for two Cramer-tracking funds — the “Inverse Cramer ETF” and the “Long Cramer,” according to Nasdaq.

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter purchase is ‘one of the most overpaid tech acquisitions in history,’ Wedbush’s Dan Ives says. Twitter’s fair value is only $25 billion

With his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter coming to a close, Elon Musk arrived at the social media giant’s headquarters on Wednesday carrying a sink. The 51-year-old Tesla CEO shared a video of himself walking into Twitter’s swanky San Francisco offices with the caption: “Entering Twitter HQ—let that sink in!”
Benzinga

PayPal Says Plan To Charge Customers $2,500 For Misinformation Was An 'Error'; Elon Musk, Former Executives Slam Company

PayPal, Inc. PYPL was forced to withdraw a proposed policy change that would have deducted $2,500 from those customers who spread misinformation. The financial services company planned to expand its existing list of prohibited activities on Nov. 3 to include the sending, posting, or publication of any messages, content or materials that promote misinformation or present a risk to user safety or wellbeing, the Daily Wire reported, citing a company communication. The new policy also sought to prevent users from promoting hate violence, racial or other forms of intolerance that is discriminatory.
Entrepreneur's Journal

Meta's value has plunged by $700 billion. Why Mark Zuckerberg will keep betting on the metaverse.

Like something out of a Liz Truss episode. The stock market erupted on Wednesday when Mark Zuckerberg promised to keep pouring billions into an unproven metaverse. On Thursday, Meta stock fell by 20% and never recovered. This year has been a disaster for the corporation, with losses of 71%. More than $700 billion in market capitalization has been lost, and Zuckerberg himself has seen a loss of $100 million. Those who had placed their trust in the business were left feeling ignored, betrayed, and angry. CNBC's Jim Cramer was so emotional he almost shed tears live on air.
Benzinga

'Laugh' At Meta's Crash Now But Zuckerberg Will 'Own Your Eyeballs' In 5 Years, Says Snowden; Is Metaverse A Threat To Humanity?

Meta Platforms Inc. META shares ended Thursday’s session down about 24.6% after the social media giant reported mixed quarterly results and issued weak guidance. More importantly, the company’s determined move to increase investments in the still-hazy metaverse was met with skepticism. What Happened: Self-proclaimed CIA whistleblower Edward Snowden...
Fortune

Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy

Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
US News and World Report

Investors Punish Zuckerberg as Costly Metaverse Pitch Falls Flat

(Reuters) - Wall Street is losing patience over Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg's enormous and experimental bets on his metaverse project that helped drive up the company's overall costs by a fifth in the third quarter. Investors rushed to dump Meta Platforms Inc's stock after hours, pushing it down 20% and...
Markets Insider

A year ago, Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to 'bring the metaverse to life.' His net worth has since collapsed from $118 billion to $37 billion.

Mark Zuckerberg announced a year ago that Facebook had rebranded to become Meta. The rebrand reflected Meta's decision to invest heavily in its metaverse business. Meta stock, which accounts for most of Zuckerberg's wealth, has since crashed. It's almost a year since Mark Zuckerberg rebranded Facebook as Meta to reflect...
TheStreet

Amazon, Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft Go Through a Nightmare

Indeed, it's a very difficult return to earth, whose echo resounds throughout Silicon Valley. The golden financial days of the covid-19 pandemic are over. Now back to reality, and it is a reality that has shaken the giants of tech very strongly. Amazon (AMZN) , Alphabet (GOOGL) , Microsoft (MSFT)...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
73K+
Followers
59K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy