Fantasy Football Week 8: Start and Sit

WEEK 7 RECAP

Cardinals 42, Saints 34: Andy Dalton has been fantasy's overall QB11 since stepping in for an injured Jameis Winston in Week 4. Maybe it isn't that much of a surprise now that Winston is healthy, coach Dennis Allen has decided to stick with Dalton.

Bengals 35, Falcons 17: His performance against Atlanta — eight receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown — was a reminder Tyler Boyd needs to be rostered somewhere closer to 100 percent of leagues, not barely over half. There will be games where he's overshadowed by Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but he's currently the overall WR12 in standard formats (WR17 in PPR) through seven games.

Cowboys 24, Lions 6: Noah Brown led Dallas with seven targets just like everyone expected would happen once Dak Prescott returned. SMH.

Titans 19, Colts 10: Parris Campbell finally came into his own with 17 receptions (23 targets!) for 127 yards and two TDs the last two games, but I'm a little apprehensive that this continues with Sam Ehlinger at quarterback the rest of this season.

Commanders 23, Packers 21: JD McKissic is officially the third wheel in the Washington backfield behind Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson. McKissic only has three carries for 24 yards and zero receptions (five targets) the last two games.

Panthers 21, Buccaneers 3: Chuba Hubbard started for Carolina in place of the recently traded Christian McCaffrey, and held a clear advantage over D'Onta Foreman in snaps and carries the first three quarters. Hubbard suffered an ankle injury at the start of the fourth quarter and didn’t return, mostly as a precaution and because of Foreman's play. Both backs finished as top-20 options in a dominant performance against a stout Tampa Bay run defense. Both need to be added, but I'd favor Hubbard over Foreman because his speed provides a home run element and his third-down role, assuming his ankle is fine. The Panthers likely won't be playing with the lead much the rest of this season.

Giants 23, Jaguars 17: Daniel Jones is fantasy's overall QB9 through seven games — overall QB5 since Week 4. He's currently third in rushing yards (343) for quarterbacks (only Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields have more). The G-Men have a pretty favorable schedule for the position the rest of the way.

Ravens 23, Browns 20: David Njoku suffered a high ankle sprain against Baltimore that is expected to sideline him for 2-5 weeks. Cleveland is third in tight end targets and target share. Harrison Bryant has flashed in each of his three seasons and is essentially the only healthy tight end on the roster.

Jets 16, Broncos 9: Breece Hall was on his way to a monster day — 72 yards and a TD on four carries — before suffering an ACL tear and meniscus injury.

Raiders 38, Texans 20: Josh Jacobs is averaging 27 touches for 174 total yards and two TDs the last three games. Las Vegas might have made a mistake in allowing him to become a free agent after this season.

Seahawks 37, Chargers 23: Kenneth Walker is the overall RB1 in standard formats (RB3 in PPR) since becoming Seattle's starter in Week 6. Walker is a potential league winner if you stashed him during the draft or were able to secure him off the waiver wire when Rashaad Penny suffered a season-ending injury.

Chiefs 44, 49ers 23: Early reports Sunday morning of Isiah Pacheco receiving a “bigger role” at the expense of Clyde Edwards-Helaire sent fantasy managers scrambling to the waiver wire. Those who inserted him directly into their starting lineup came away disappointed. This will remain a frustrating three-man committee as long as Pacheco, Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon are healthy.

Dolphins 16, Steelers 10: Tyreek Hill's current 17-game pace: 138 receptions (189 targets!) for 1,877 yards and five TDs. The yards would be third-best all-time behind only Calvin Johnson (1,964 in 2012) and Cooper Kupp (1,947 in 2021).

Bears 33, Patriots 14: Coach Matt Eberflus said he planned on riding the hot hand between Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery, and he did just that. Herbert finished with 13 touches and 87 total yards, including a TD reception, while Montgomery had 15 carries for 62 yards and a TD (no targets). Montgomery is almost universally rostered while Herbert has been the better back this season and remains available in about half of all leagues.

Here's my best bets for Week 8:

BALTIMORE AT TAMPA BAY

Obvious starters: Lamar Jackson (BAL), Ravens D/ST, Leonard Fournette (TB), Mike Evans (TB), Chris Godwin (TB), Tom Brady (TB).

Who to start: It's hard to sit Mark Andrews (BAL) if he's active, but he hasn't practiced all week and he was clearly limited against Cleveland (no receptions on only two targets), so this is truly a roll of the dice. Rashod Bateman (BAL) faces a defense that has allowed six TDs to wide receivers in the last six games. Cade Otton (TB) faces a defense that has allowed at least five receptions or a TD to tight ends in six of seven games.

Who to sit: I'm fading both Gus Edwards (BAL) and Kenyan Drake (BAL) against a normally stout run defense that was embarrassed last week at Carolina. Devin Duvernay (BAL) remains a boom-or-bust option with two-or-fewer receptions in four of the last six games. How can you trust the Buccaneers D/ST against Jackson if you can't trust them against PJ Walker? Julio Jones (TB) is considered a game-time decision. Rachaad White (TB) remains touchdown-dependent and has yet to receive double-digit touches in a game this season.

Sleeper: Isaiah Likely (BAL) deserves streaming consideration if Andrews is out or limited.

DENVER VS. JACKSONVILLE AT LONDON

Obvious starters: Broncos D/ST, Travis Etienne Jr. (JAC), Christian Kirk (JAC).

Who to start: Courtland Sutton (DEN) maintains WR3/flex value with at least seven targets in six of seven games. Jerry Jeudy (DEN) maintains WR3/flex value with at least three receptions, 53 yards or a TD in four straight. Both Melvin Gordon (DEN) and Latavius Murray (DEN) deserve flex consideration against a defense that has allowed five TDs to running backs in the last four games. The Jaguars D/ST is a solid streaming option against a struggling offense across the pond. Evan Engram (JAC) deserves streaming consideration with 15 receptions (23 targets) for 176 yards the last three games.

Who to sit: It's hard to trust Russell Wilson (DEN) with one-or-fewer TDs in five of six games. I'm also fading Trevor Lawrence (JAC) against a defense that has only allowed three TDs to quarterbacks this season. Zay Jones (JAC) and Marvin Jones (JAC) are both touchdown-dependent against a defense that has only allowed one TD to wide receivers this season.

Sleeper: Greg Dulcich (DEN) has a 16 percent target share the last two games and is the overall TE6 in standard formats (TE7 in PPR) over that span.

CAROLINA AT ATLANTA

Obvious starters: DJ Moore (CAR).

Who to start: Both Chuba Hubbard (CAR) and D'Onta Foreman (CAR) have flex value — Foreman has RB2 upside if Hubbard is out or limited with an ankle injury. The Panthers D/ST is fantasy's fifth-best scoring defense since Week 3. Marcus Mariota (ATL) is the overall QB11 through seven games. Drake London (ATL) faces a defense that has allowed a TD to wide receivers in four of the last five games. Tyler Allgeier (ATL) has flex value on the strength of at least 10 carries in five of six games. The Falcons D/ST is a solid streaming option against an offense in a state of flux on the road.

Who to sit: PJ Walker (CAR) only has value in superflex formats despite the premium matchup. I appreciate your doggedness if you're still starting Kyle Pitts (ATL) after he's produced 25-or-fewer yards in five of six games.

Sleeper: Terrace Marshall Jr. (CAR) is a lottery ticket against a defense that has allowed 11 TDs to wide receivers in seven games.

CHICAGO AT DALLAS

Obvious starters: CeeDee Lamb (DAL), Dak Prescott (DAL), Cowboys D/ST.

Who to start: Both David Montgomery (CHI) and Khalil Herbert (CHI) maintain flex value despite the difficult matchup. Tony Pollard (DAL) faces a defense that has allowed six TDs to running backs in the last six games.

Who to sit: Darnell Mooney (CHI) is touchdown-dependent with six-or-fewer targets in six of seven games. Cole Kmet (CHI) is touchdown-dependent against a defense that hasn't allowed a TD to tight ends this season. It's hard to trust Justin Fields (CHI) outside of superflex formats with this matchup despite his recent production. I'm fading the Bears D/ST against a pretty efficient offense at home. I'm fading Ezekiel Elliott (DAL) while he manages an MCL sprain. This is a difficult matchup to trust Dalton Schultz (DAL) as he continues to deal with a PCL sprain.

Sleeper: I expect a better performance from Michael Gallup (DAL) after he was shut out in Prescott's return against Detroit last week.

MIAMI AT DETROIT

Obvious starters: Tyreek Hill (MIA), Jaylen Waddle (MIA), D'Andre Swift (DET).

Who to start: Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) is a solid streaming option against a very beatable Lions defense. Raheem Mostert (MIA) faces a defense that has allowed 10 TDs to running backs in six games. The Dolphins D/ST is a premium streaming option against an offense that has allowed a defensive TD in half its games. Both Amon-Ra St. Brown (DET) and TJ Hockenson (DET) are dealing with injuries (concussion and knee, respectively), but you're starting them if either is active. Jamaal Williams (DET) maintains his flex value against a defense that has allowed five TDs to running backs in the last four games. Jared Goff (DET) deserves streaming consideration against a defense that has surrendered the fifth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Who to sit: Chase Edmonds (MIA) is touchdown-dependent while failing to reach double-digit touches since Week 1.

Sleeper: Mike Gesicki (MIA) faces a defense that has allowed at least 54 yards or a TD to tight ends in every game this season.

ARIZONA AT MINNESOTA

Obvious starters: Kyler Murray (ARI), DeAndre Hopkins (ARI), Zach Ertz (ARI), Justin Jefferson (MIN), Dalvin Cook (MIN).

Who to start: Rondale Moore (ARI) maintains flex value in PPR formats against a beatable Vikings secondary. Kirk Cousins (MIN) is a solid streaming option against a defense that just allowed Andy Dalton to throw for four TDs. Adam Thielen (MIN) has at least four receptions or a TD in five straight. The Vikings D/ST deserve streaming consideration at home against an offense that has started slowly in almost every game this season.

Who to sit: I'm fading James Conner (ARI) until we see him test his ribs in game action. Eno Benjamin (ARI) will once again have flex value if Conner is out. Robbie Anderson (ARI) remains a boom-or-bust option until further notice. I'm fading the Cardinals D/ST on the road against an efficient offense despite its recent fantasy production.

Sleeper: Irv Smith Jr. (MIN) faces a defense that has allowed at least five receptions, 68 yards or a TD to tight ends in six of seven games.

LAS VEGAS AT NEW ORLEANS

Obvious starters: Josh Jacobs (LV), Davante Adams (LV), Alvin Kamara (NO), Chris Olave (NO).

Who to start: Derek Carr (LV) is a solid streaming option against a defense that has allowed seven TDs to quarterbacks the last three games. Andy Dalton (NO) deserves streaming consideration against a defense that has allowed 13 TDs to quarterbacks in seven games. Juwan Johnson (NO) faces a defense that has allowed at least 68 yards or a TD to tight ends in five of six games.

Who to sit: The matchup and his hamstring issues have me fading Darren Waller (LV) if he's active this week. The Raiders D/ST is only a streaming option if you're desperate. Mack Hollins (LV) remains touchdown-dependent with only five receptions his last three games. Michael Thomas (NO) still hasn't practiced with his foot injury. Taysom Hill (NO) remains the ultimate boom-or-bust option.

Sleeper: Hunter Renfrow (LV) faces a defense that has allowed six TDs to wide receivers the last three games.

NEW ENGLAND AT N.Y. JETS

Obvious starters: Rhamondre Stevenson (NE), Patriots D/ST

Who to start: Jakobi Meyers (NE) has at least four receptions, 55 yards or a TD in all five games he's played this season. Michael Carter (NYJ) maintains flex value with double-digit touches in six of seven games.

Who to sit: I'm fading Damien Harris (NE) until we see his usage return to pre-injury levels. Hunter Henry (NE) is touchdown-dependent against a defense that hasn't allowed a TD to tight ends this season. DeVante Parker (NE) remains a boom-or-bust option with inconsistent volume and a difficult matchup. I'm fading James Robinson (NYJ) until he's up to speed with his new playbook. Garrett Wilson (NYJ) has become touchdown-dependent with only 10 receptions in the last four games. It's hard to trust Elijah Moore (NYJ) with this matchup (and after he demanded a trade).

Sleeper: Tyler Conklin (NYJ) faces a defense that has allowed at least eight receptions, 97 yards or a TD to tight ends in four of the last six games.

PITTSBURGH AT PHILADELPHIA

Obvious starters: Najee Harris (PIT), Diontae Johnson (PIT), Pat Freirmuth (PIT), Jalen Hurts (PHI), AJ Brown (PHI), Miles Sanders (PHI), Dallas Goedert (PHI), Eagles D/ST.

Who to start: Chase Claypool (PIT) is the overall WR19 in both standard and PPR formats since Week 5. DeVonta Smith (PHI) has at least seven receptions, 80 yards or a TD in four of the last five games.

Who to sit: Kenny Pickett (PIT) isn't in the streaming conversation yet, especially with this matchup. Kenneth Gainwell (PHI) remains touchdown-dependent while failing to reach double-digit touches in a game this season.

Sleeper: Despite the difficult matchup, George Pickens (PIT) maintains WR3/flex upside as the overall WR20 in standard formats (WR18 in PPR) since Week 4.

TENNESSEE AT HOUSTON

Obvious starters: Derrick Henry (TEN), Dameon Pierce (HOU), Brandin Cooks (HOU).

Who to start: The Titans D/ST is a high-floor streaming candidate this week.

Who to sit: Robert Woods (TEN) remains touchdown-dependent with fewer than 40 yards in five of six games. Ryan Tannehill (TEN) is hobbled and the overall QB26 through seven games. Rex Burkhead (HOU) only has value in the deepest of PPR formats with at least four receptions in four of six games.

Sleeper: Davis Mills (HOU) faces a defense that has allowed 13 TDs to quarterbacks in six games.

WASHINGTON AT INDIANAPOLIS

Obvious starters: Terry McLaurin (WAS), Jonathan Taylor (IND), Michael Pittman Jr. (IND).

Who to start: Both Brian Robinson Jr. (WAS) and Antonio Gibson (WAS) offer flex value against a defense that has struggled to contain running backs this season. Curtis Samuel (WAS) maintains WR3/flex value as the overall WR22 in PPR formats through seven games.

Who to sit: J.D. McKissic (WAS) only has five targets (zero receptions) the last two games. Nyheim Hines (IND) only has flex value in deeper PPR formats. Both Alec Pierce (IND) and Parris Campbell (IND) are touchdown-dependent options with upside, but I'm apprehensive with Sam Ehlinger (IND) under center until we have a bigger sample size of his capabilities.

Sleeper: The Commanders D/ST faces an offense that is surrendering the second-most fantasy points to defenses this season and is starting a new quarterback this week.

SAN FRANCISCO AT L.A. RAMS

Obvious starters: Christian McCaffrey (SF), George Kittle (SF), 49ers D/ST, Cooper Kupp (LAR), Tyler Higbee (LAR).

Who to start: You're starting Deebo Samuel (SF) if he's active. Brandon Aiyuk (SF) has at least seven receptions, 82 yards and 11 targets in two straight games and could have even more upside if Samuel is out. I know the Rams D/ST laid a goose egg in the first matchup, but the 49ers offense has been pretty generous to opposing defenses in fantasy this season.

Who to sit: Jeff Wilson (SF) is a touchdown-dependent option with McCaffrey in the fold. Darrell Henderson Jr. (LAR) is touchdown-dependent with this difficult matchup. Matthew Stafford (LAR) has one-or-fewer TDs in five of six games this season. Allen Robinson (LAR) is a boom-or-bust option with fewer than 25 yards in four of six games.

Sleeper: It's hard to watch Jimmy Garoppolo (SF) sometimes, but he's producing fantasy relevant numbers — Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow are the only other quarterbacks with 800-plus yards and six-plus touchdowns over the last three weeks.

N.Y. GIANTS AT SEATTLE

Obvious starters: Saquon Barkley (NYG), Kenneth Walker (SEA), Tyler Lockett (SEA).

Who to start: Daniel Jones (NYG) faces a defense that has allowed seven TDs to quarterbacks in the last four games. Geno Smith (SEA) is the overall QB7 through seven games.

Who to sit: I'm fading DK Metcalf (SEA) until we see him test his knee injury in a game. It's a coin flip between Noah Fant (SEA) and Will Dissly (SEA) who will take advantage of such a premium matchup — the Giants have allowed 24 receptions for 289 yards and two TDs to tight ends the last three games.

Sleeper: Wan'Dale Robinson (NYG) is the overall WR25 in both standard and PPR formats since returning from injury Week 6.

GREEN BAY AT BUFFALO

Obvious starters: Aaron Jones (GB), Josh Allen (BUF), Stefon Diggs (BUF), Gabe Davis (BUF), Devin Singletary (BUF), Bills D/ST.

Who to start: Allen Lazard (GB) maintains WR3/flex upside if he's active with at least six receptions or a TD in six straight. Isaiah McKenzie (BUF) deserves flex consideration with a TD in three of five games played this season.

Who to sit: I'm fading Aaron Rodgers (GB) on the road with a difficult matchup and limited weapons. The last three games, AJ Dillon (GB) is the overall RB51 in standard formats (RB53 in PPR) with an average of only eight touches per game and no TDs. Robert Tonyan (GB) remains touchdown-dependent against a defense that hasn't allowed a TD to tight ends this season. I'm fading Romeo Doubs (GB) with only seven receptions for 50 yards the last three games. Dawson Knox (BUF) remains touchdown-dependent with a difficult matchup.

Sleeper: Sammy Watkins (GB) is a deep flex flier if Lazard is limited or out — Rodgers will likely have to throw a lot and will rely on his veterans on the road.

CINCINNATI AT CLEVELAND

Obvious starters: Ja'Marr Chase (CIN), Joe Mixon (CIN), Tee Higgins (CIN), Joe Burrow (CIN), Nick Chubb (CLE), Amari Cooper (CLE).

Who to start: Tyler Boyd (CIN) is the overall WR12 in standard formats (WR17 in PPR) through seven games. Hayden Hurst (CIN) has at least five receptions or a TD in five of seven games. The Bengals D/ST is a solid streaming option against an offense that has allowed nine sacks and six turnovers the last two games. Kareem Hunt (CLE) maintains flex value as the overall RB26 in standard formats (RB25 in PPR) through seven games. Donovan Peoples-Jones (CLE) has flex value in deeper PPR formats with at least four receptions and 50 yards in five of seven games.

Who to sit: Jacoby Brissett (CLE) has one-or-fewer TDs in six of seven games this season.

Sleeper: With David Njoku sidelined, Harrison Bryant (CLE) steps into a fantasy-friendly situation — the Browns are third in tight end targets and target share this season.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .