Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Cridge & Mathison win cross country titles
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Lily Cridge from Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Kole Mathison from Carmel won the girls and boys cross country state championship races on Saturday at Lavern Gibson. Here are the top 25 finishers for the girls and boys: Girls 1 248 Lily Cridge (12) Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 3:03 3:29 3:28 3:36 […]
thebutlercollegian.com
After the Buzzer: Butler vs. Tiffin 10/29/22
Sophomore guard Simas Lukosius prepares to shoot over a defender during Butler’s matchup against Tiffin on Oct. 29. Photo by Lauren Hough. Managing editor Kobe Mosley and sports co-editor Matthew Crane recap the Butler men’s basketball exhibition home opener against Tiffin University.
WISH-TV
8 spirited high schools named finalists for 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – During the football season, high schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Carwash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display in high school football, the eight finalists were announced...
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Tamar Bates Out For Indiana's Exhibition Game Against Marian
Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and guard Tamar Bates won't play in Saturday's exhibition game against Marian University.
Current Publishing
Spotlight on Art to benefit 3 children’s nonprofits
Several years ago, Esther Lakes attended an art event with an artist friend in Atlanta. Lakes found it to be different from any event she has attended in Hamilton County. Since then, she has wanted to create something similar to raise funds for organizations that assist children. After Lakes and...
Current Publishing
Weighty measures: Carmel retiree lifts 1 million pounds monthly to stay fit
Eric Zalas was looking for a fresh challenge. “After retiring from a successful marketing career, I hunkered down in my home office and immediately wrote five consecutive books (on euchre),” said Zalas, who retired from Roche in 2015. “I loved it. But spending that much time at the computer writing 10 hours a day came with a price. I got out of shape. So, I made a conscious decision to change all that. I joined Lifetime Fitness in Fishers and slowly began the process of transforming my body and improving my overall health. Weightlifting was just a natural progression in the evolution of developing a healthy lifestyle. It’s now part of my DNA. It feels odd if I don’t get over to the gym to get on a treadmill or lift some weights. I love having a healthy routine.”
a-z-animals.com
The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis
Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
Current Publishing
3 Carmel residents named to Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame
Maj. Gen. Robert Nester describes being named to the Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame as very unexpected. “I think it was more for what I did after my military service,” he said. “After I was president of Reserve Organization of America, I became the U.S. representative for the NATO countries for the reserve organizations,”
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Carmel's first mosque
CARMEL, Ind. — The beginning of construction for Carmel's first mosque was marked Saturday with a groundbreaking ceremony, which included comments from community leaders, food, prayer and socializing. Carmel Mayor James Brainard, Indiana Congressman Andre Carson, State Senator Fady Qaddoura and faith leaders from Indianapolis and surrounding communities attended...
Current Publishing
Namaste Cat Café eyes 2023 opening in Hamilton County
For years, Jenni Beesley has volunteered her time through the Paws on my Heart nonprofit to help adoptable cats and kittens find a home, but she wanted to do more. So, the Carmel resident is working to open one of Hamilton County’s first cat cafes, which would provide space for customers to enjoy freshly prepared food and beverages in an attached lounge filled with free-roaming felines looking for a home (Smitten Kitten Cat Cafe is set to open later this year in Fishers).
Current Publishing
Nickel Plate Express partners with Toys for Tots
Nickel Plate Express and Toys for Tots are partnering to collect toys for families in need this holiday season. Nickel Plate Express is offering free caboose rides Nov. 5 to each passenger who brings a donation. The caboose rides will board from the newly renovated Hobbs Station inside Forest Park from noon to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, with no tickets being sold for the event.
Dine at the Most Haunted Restaurant in Indiana
You can wine and dine with some paranormal guests at this haunted restaurant in Indiana. Typically when you go out to eat, you are mainly concerned with what to order off of the menu. However, there are some establishments throughout the country where you might have to also consider that you might be joined by some uninvited guests. There are a lot of restaurants that are known for their food, as well as their haunted past.
Yellowstone Star Forrie A. Smith to Make Appearance in Indiana
If you are one of the many folks out there that are a fan of the hit Paramount Network series, Yellowstone you might be excited to hear that an actor from the show is going to be coming to Indianapolis this Saturday, October 29th as a part of a horse racing event! Season 5 of Yellowstone is set to premiere on November 13th on Paramount.
Relish this: Famed Wienermobile stops in central Indiana
You can catch the famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in central Indiana this week! The iconic 27-foot-long, hot dog-shaped conveyance will make several stops in the Indianapolis area from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 30. What can fans expect? A picture with the Wienermobile and a free Wiener Whistle (Neal from The Santa Clause would […]
cbs4indy.com
The Winter 2022-2023 Snow Prediction
How much snow are we going to see this year? It’s a question I am asked a lot this time of year. And while the average annual snowfall for Indianapolis is 25 and a half inches, there are several factors that come into play. Three out of the last...
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Vera Bradley donates mastectomy pillows
From left, Gwen Ryder, medical assistant; Leigh Flegge-Schlie, oncology nurse; Dr. Kandice Ludwig, medical director of breast care at IU Health North Hospital; and Ashley Thomas, medical assistant; hold mastectomy pillows donated by Vera Bradley to the IU Health Foundation in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The pillows, which provide protection and comfort after a mastectomy or surgery under the arm, were distributed to IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center in Carmel and the IU Health Simon Cancer Center in Indianapolis. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana University Health Foundation)
indianapolismonthly.com
What $1.15 Million Buys In Zionsville
WHETHER you gravitate toward a traditional, suburban neighborhood, or prefer the history found within an old home, the ever-growing, affluent town of Zionsville has options. The excellent restaurants, top-rated schools, and upscale shopping only bolster its appeal. Filled with stately, well-maintained houses, the sought-after Thornhill subdivision boasts a community pool,...
Anderson’s General Store Old Farm Day brings community together
Much of what attracts shoppers to Anderson’s General Store is the feeling that you are stepping back in time when you enter the store. It is not because the merchandise or store branding is not updated, quite the contrary. But it is the old fashioned service where they treat everyone who enters the business like family.
Current Publishing
Robotic arm-assisted surgery technology progresses
Robotic arm-assisted surgery continues to make advancements. Dr. Joseph Maratt, joint replacement surgeon with Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics, said the Stryker Mako technology combines advanced navigation for preoperative planning with a robotic arm that allows the surgeon to precisely execute the plan. “It starts with a CT scan...
Southside Times
Year-round fall and Halloween home decor store opens in Greenwood
For store owners Cory and Scott Steenbergen, fall has always been a happy, feel-good season. A time where the changing weather and the holidays seem to brighten people’s mood. As they noticed the way people seemed to become more carefree and cheery around this time of year, they thought they should take some of their passion for the season and turn it into something they could share with others. And so in late August, Greenwood Happy Haunts was opened.
Comments / 0