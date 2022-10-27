U.S. Secretary of Labor tours Wisconsin Laborers' Apprenticeship Training Center

Recent infrastructure bills passed in Washington are creating jobs amid a labor shortage, but one center in DeForest is helping to train skilled workers.

U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh toured the Wisconsin Laborers’ Apprentice and Training Center there Wednesday to highlight the department’s focus on preparing the nation’s workforce.

Joined by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan, the tour of the recently expanded 55,000-square-foot training center offered a glimpse into different training bays and classrooms, as students worked hands-on learning with instructors.

Approximately 800-900 students take classes at the center, all learning trades like highway and utility construction while getting paid in the process.

“These are really great programs where you can be working and learning and carrying a paycheck home so that you can, after going through the program you’ve seen today, make a really great, family-supporting wage and have a career working in an area that’s helping to build things in our community,” Pocan said.

Baldwin and Pocan both credited recent legislation such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund the rebuilding of roads, bridges and rails, and to deliver clean drinking water. The CHIPS and Science Act will also bring manufacturing jobs to Wisconsin, Baldwin said.

Baldwin said she was proud to support the legislation “because I know these investments will bring family-supporing jobs to Wisconsin.”

With those investments come the needs for skilled labor, Baldwin said.

Walsh touted the progress the nation had made in the past two and half years, from a time when businesses and schools were operating in a hybrid fashion.

The American Rescue Plan sent people back to work, he said.

“Ten million people are back to work today. I know we have challenges today, but think back to the challenges we had two-and-a-half years ago when people weren’t working,” Walsh said.

Walsh recalled children trying to learn remotely during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic without internet service. He added that the infrastructure bill is replacing lead pipes throughout the country.

“We’re here today to see the investments and what’s going on with investments in job training and workforce development,” Walsh said.

The facility’s expansion was funded by a partnership between contractors and the unions, he said, laying the foundation for a $2 billion investment in training workers.

“Workforce job training and apprenticeship is where we're focused on in the Department of Labor,” Walsh said.

With the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act, the DeForest facility is seen as a model for preparing workers in other fields, such as manufacturing, health care such as nursing and mental health providers, and teaching, Walsh said.

An apprenticeship program at the center, operated by the Laborers International Union of North America, spans about three years, offering on-the-job training with an experienced journeyworker. Students located more than 50 miles from the training center are provided housing, according to Craig Zielger, training director, who led the tour. The program offers 400 hours of paid related instruction and 4,000 hours of on-the-job training.

Ziegler said the training center was first built in Almond in 1973 then relocated to DeForest in 2004. The latest addition was completed in 2019, and another is expected in the near future.