ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
Upworthy

Manager asks employees to not discuss wages; they respond by sharing wages on company notice board

Corporate life can be tough, especially with every company having its own set of rules and using these rules to make employees toe the line. One particular misunderstanding that keeps coming up is the notion that employers may just dismiss workers for discussing salaries with co-workers. Although it is the legal right of workers to discuss salaries with co-workers, it is often frowned on in workplaces by employers. According to Donna Ballman, an employee-side employment attorney, "Employers hate it when employees discuss salaries because it exposes discrimination and other unfair pay practices."
KENTUCKY STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Dollar General Location Unexpectedly Closing

The announcement of the long-standing location’s permanent closure has taken patrons by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Google.com and FOX59.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth up to $200 could be sent out in Alabama

Alabama residents might be able to expect some extra pocket change sometime next year, if approved by the state's legislation. The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra cash, state lawmakers are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use, with some arguing that a return to the taxpayers would be the best use of it, according to WTVY.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Alabama postal worker, friend took COVID relief checks from mail, deposited into own accounts, feds allege

A federal grand jury this week indicted Richard Anthony Pippens aka Tony, 32, and Feathura Powell, 38, both of Birmingham, with conspiracy, theft of government property, receiving stolen Treasury checks, and aggravated identity theft. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, and U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Scott D. Fix, Houston Division made the announcement.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Marry Evens

Update on the Stimulus Check: Look at the Potential November Lump Sum

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Nearly 9 million eligible Americans have not yet received their epidemic relief stimulus payments, according to information released by THE IRS. Prospective beneficiaries who had not yet submitted paperwork for their monthly installments were approached by the IRS.
mailplus.co.uk

Pick Up Or Pay Up one step closer to becoming law

MPS will debate Money Mail’s Pick Up Or Pay Up campaign in Parliament today. We are calling for consumer protection laws to be updated so that big businesses will be fined if they do not answer their phones within ten minutes. It would put an end to customers being...
WWD

While Living Paycheck to Paycheck, Workers Fret Over Economy

In a recent survey by Wonolo of gig workers versus corporate workers, researchers found some stark differences household financial situations of both cohorts, but similarities in how both groups are dealing with the economy. The authors of the report found that 25 percent of corporate workers surveyed said they don’t...
thecentersquare.com

New Mexico’s Minimum Wage Among the Highest in the Nation

With decades-high inflation eroding incomes, families around the country are struggling to make ends meet. The problem is especially pronounced for those in minimum wage jobs, as the federal minimum wage stands at $7.25 an hour - and in 20 states, the minimum wage matches the federal figure. Still, in...
WASHINGTON STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy